Javier Baez | Shortstop | #9

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
Danny Salazar fans nine against Rangers
Ryan Braun slugs first home run of the spring
Chi Chi Gonzalez diagnosed with UCL tear
Miguel Cabrera likely to miss rest of WBC
Owings continues hot spring with 2-run triple
Broxton leaves game with discomfort in wrist
Schwarber homers, drives in four vs. ChiSox
Tanaka fans six in Yankees' no-hitter
Prado (hamstring) heading for MRI on Saturday
Wil Myers 'completely fine' after neck spasm
No Grapefruit League for Wright (shoulder)
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Seahawks visit with free agent LT Ryan Clady
Report: Lynch asked Seahawks to release him
Chargers open to drafting a QB at No. 7?
Josh McCown to visit with Jets this weekend
Pierre-Paul reaches 4-year deal with Giants
Jets were concerned with Hightower's physical
Aiken visiting Colts Friday, Seahawks Monday
Raiders considering a run at Marshawn Lynch
Darius Butler returns to Colts on 1-year deal
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
T.J. Warren scores 26 points in 37 minutes
Tyler Ulis scores 19 points in second start
Ivica Zubac scores 18 w/ eight rebounds
Anthony Davis scores 24 points with 15 boards
Khris Middleton scores season-high 30 points
Solomon Hill scores a career-high 30 points
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 26 points in win
James Harden drops 41-14-11 line in loss
Jae Crowder scores 24 points in win vs. BK
Greg Monroe ejected on Friday vs. the Lakers
D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young ejected
Hassan Whiteside tweaks right shoulder in win
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Brian Elliott wins 10th straight on Friday
Kyle Palmieri nets 2 goals in loss to Pens
Sidney Crosby scores 2G, 1A in win over NJ
Aleksander Barkov scores GWG in shootout
No Jamie Benn for Stars vs Flames on Friday
Patric Hornqvist returns Friday vs Devils
Richard Bachman will get the start Saturday
Devils to stick with Keith Kinkaid on Friday
Steven Stamkos takes part in Friday's skate
Evgeni Malkin (UBI) is unavailable on Friday
Ron Hainsey (upper body) is week-to-week
Vladimir Tarasenko scores Blues past Sharks
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brendan Gaughan tops XFINITY Final Practice
Erik Jones top qualified rookie at PIR Cup
Ryan Blaney on outside pole at Phoenix
Joey Logano wins Camping World 500 pole
Harvick fails to advance to final quals round
Sadler has best 10 laps in XFINITY practice 2
Ryan Blaney leads second XFINITY practice
Kyle Larson almost swept top-15 last year
Jamie McMurray: 3 recent top-10s on type
David Ragan cooled on track type last year
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Phoenix practice 1
Chase Elliott fastest in Phoenix practice 1
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson among notable MCs at Palmer Invite
Leishman matches week low w/ 6-under 66 in R2
Two hole-out eagles buoys Grillo to 68 in R2
Fleetwood 12 better on Day 2; bogey-free 66
Hoffman sets 36-hole target at Arnie's Invite
Kelly Kraft (back) WDs prior to R2 at the API
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
Browns to privately work out and host Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Etienne Capoue questionable for Palace trip
Ox upgraded to possible for Hawthorns trip
Iwobi and Welbeck have recovered from ilness
James Morrison to miss Gunners visit
Arter and Stanislas are doubts for GW29
Noble ruled out for Leicester City clash
No guarantees over Boro defensive duo
United draw Anderlecht in the Europa League
No injury concerns for Saints, Caceres ready
Baines set for weekend return
Paul Pogba to miss three weeks with injury
Shaqiri (finally) cleared for return
Andury Acevedo
(S)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Manny Parra
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
John Andreoli
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Javier Baez
(SS)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Dylan Floro
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Ryan Williams
(S)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Justin Grimm
(R)
John Lackey
(S)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Chesny Young
(2B)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Ian Happ
(2B)
James McDonald
(S)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Ali Solis
(C)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Javier Baez | Shortstop | #9
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/1/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Javier Baez went 1-for-3 and stole three bases as Puerto Rico defeated the United States 6-5 on Friday to advance to the next round of the World Baseball Classic.
It's hard to believe that this guy isn't going to play everyday for the Cubs to begin the season. Baez delivered the last of the six consecutive singles to start the game for Puerto Rico then immediately swiped second and third base. He also made a couple of stellar defensive plays in the ballgame, showing why he's one of the most talented all around players in the game today.
Mar 18 - 1:35 AM
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Saturday that "it's going to be tough to get (Javier Baez) in there often enough at the beginning of the game."
"In a perfect world, everyone is well," Maddon said. "It's going to be tough to get him in there often enough at the beginning of the game. You probably see him there on most games we finish that we're winning. He'll be fine. The development will continue. He gets it. He's going to get plenty of at-bats before the season's over." As Maddon alluded to, Baez doesn't have a regular spot in the lineup as long as the Cubs stick with a Jon Jay/Albert Almora platoon in center field and keep Jason Heyward in right. Baez's versatility will allow him to fill in often at multiple positions, and he'll sub in at second base often late in games for defensive purposes, pushing Ben Zobrist to left field and Kyle Schwarber to the bench. Still, fantasy owners need to be prepared for the fact that he's not going to receive everyday at-bats.
Feb 26 - 9:13 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Javier Baez went 2-for-3 with a double in Saturday's split-squad loss to the Giants.
First double of the spring for Baez. The 24-year-old is looking to build on a 2016 season in which he hit .273/.314/.423 with 14 homers, 59 RBI and 12 steals over the course of 421 at-bats.
Feb 25 - 7:11 PM
Javier Baez crushed a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-inning win over the Indians in Game 7 of the World Series.
Baez was just 4-for-21 in the World Series entering Game 7, and all four of those hits were singles. But his struggles at the plate (he did commit two errors on Wednesday) melted away in the decisive game, as the 23-year-old infielder smacked a solo home run off Corey Kluber to lead off the fifth inning. That dinger boosted the Cubs to a 5-1 advantage, but the Indians came surging back to tie the game in the eighth inning. The Cubs used a short rain delay to regroup before scoring two runs in the top of the 10th and then finishing out the bottom of the frame for an 8-7 victory and their first World Series championship in 108 years. Baez has a very bright future. As does this entire Cubs team.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:54:00 AM
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
Mar 18 - 1:35 AM
'Going to be tough' to get Javy Baez starts
Feb 26 - 9:13 AM
Javier Baez picks up two-bagger vs. Giants
Feb 25 - 7:11 PM
Javier Baez rips opposite-field Game 7 homer
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 12:54:00 AM
More Javier Baez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(2933)
2
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2639)
3
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2048)
4
S. Perez
KC
(2036)
5
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1937)
6
J. Kipnis
CLE
(1928)
7
M. Brantley
CLE
(1919)
8
C. Seager
LA
(1907)
9
D. Norris
WAS
(1791)
10
E. Thames
MLW
(1707)
Career Stats
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
142
421
115
19
1
14
59
50
15
108
12
3
.273
.314
.423
.737
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
6
59
25
62
2
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Iowa(PCL)
AAA
4
15
4
0
0
1
1
3
0
4
1
0
.267
.267
.467
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Jake Buchanan
8
Ryan Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Brian Duensing
10
Eddie Butler
11
Fernando Rodriguez
12
Daniel Moskos
13
Caleb Smith
14
Jim Henderson
