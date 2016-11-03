Javier Baez | Shortstop | #9 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (24) / 12/1/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Javier Baez went 1-for-3 and stole three bases as Puerto Rico defeated the United States 6-5 on Friday to advance to the next round of the World Baseball Classic. It's hard to believe that this guy isn't going to play everyday for the Cubs to begin the season. Baez delivered the last of the six consecutive singles to start the game for Puerto Rico then immediately swiped second and third base. He also made a couple of stellar defensive plays in the ballgame, showing why he's one of the most talented all around players in the game today.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Saturday that "it's going to be tough to get (Javier Baez) in there often enough at the beginning of the game." "In a perfect world, everyone is well," Maddon said. "It's going to be tough to get him in there often enough at the beginning of the game. You probably see him there on most games we finish that we're winning. He'll be fine. The development will continue. He gets it. He's going to get plenty of at-bats before the season's over." As Maddon alluded to, Baez doesn't have a regular spot in the lineup as long as the Cubs stick with a Jon Jay/Albert Almora platoon in center field and keep Jason Heyward in right. Baez's versatility will allow him to fill in often at multiple positions, and he'll sub in at second base often late in games for defensive purposes, pushing Ben Zobrist to left field and Kyle Schwarber to the bench. Still, fantasy owners need to be prepared for the fact that he's not going to receive everyday at-bats. Source: Chicago Tribune

Javier Baez went 2-for-3 with a double in Saturday's split-squad loss to the Giants. First double of the spring for Baez. The 24-year-old is looking to build on a 2016 season in which he hit .273/.314/.423 with 14 homers, 59 RBI and 12 steals over the course of 421 at-bats.