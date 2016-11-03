Player Page

Javier Baez | Shortstop | #9

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Javier Baez went 1-for-3 and stole three bases as Puerto Rico defeated the United States 6-5 on Friday to advance to the next round of the World Baseball Classic.
It's hard to believe that this guy isn't going to play everyday for the Cubs to begin the season. Baez delivered the last of the six consecutive singles to start the game for Puerto Rico then immediately swiped second and third base. He also made a couple of stellar defensive plays in the ballgame, showing why he's one of the most talented all around players in the game today. Mar 18 - 1:35 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
14242111519114595015108123.273.314.423.737
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160659256220
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Iowa(PCL)AAA4154001130410.267.267.467
