[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Nimmo aggravates hamstring injury
Update: J.D. Martinez has mid-foot sprain
Naquin out with 'bilateral knee soreness'
J.D. Martinez on crutches after early exit
Kepler (finger) leaves early, X-rays negative
Guerra to start Opening Day for Milwaukee
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
Danny Salazar fans nine against Rangers
Ryan Braun slugs first home run of the spring
Chi Chi Gonzalez diagnosed with UCL tear
Miguel Cabrera likely to miss rest of WBC
Owings continues hot spring with 2-run triple
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Brad Holt
(S)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Addison Reed
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Tom Gorzelanny
(R)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Rafael Montero
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brandon Nimmo | Outfielder | #9
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/27/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 206
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (13) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Brandon Nimmo aggravated his strained right hamstring during running drills on Friday.
That's going to push his timetable back a few days. Nimmo first suffered the injury while playing for Italy at the World Baseball Classic. This isn't going to help his already slim chances of making the Mets' Opening Day roster.
Mar 18 - 4:15 PM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) could return to Grapefruit League action on Saturday.
Nimmo suffered a strained right hamstring last weekend while representing Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, but he ran and hit on Wednesday and reported feeling strong on Thursday. The former first-round pick is projected to open the 2017 season at Triple-A Las Vegas.
Mar 16 - 3:51 PM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) ran and hit on Wednesday in Mets camp.
And he came out of that workout feeling strong. Nimmo suffered a right hamstring strain last weekend while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, but it's obviously not too serious. The young outfielder is expected to open the 2017 regular season with Triple-A Las Vegas.
Mar 16 - 8:51 AM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) believes he could be ready for Opening Day.
Nimmo suffered a right hamstring strain during Sunday while playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic, but the injury is apparently not as bad as initially believed. That's good news, but he's expected to begin the year with Triple-A Las Vegas.
Mar 15 - 9:01 AM
Source:
Matt Ehalt on Twitter
Brandon Nimmo aggravates hamstring injury
Mar 18 - 4:15 PM
Nimmo (hamstring) nearing return to games
Mar 16 - 3:51 PM
Nimmo (hamstring) ran and hit Wednesday
Mar 16 - 8:51 AM
Nimmo (hamstring) thinks he'll be ready OD
Mar 15 - 9:01 AM
More Brandon Nimmo Player News
Recent News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
32
73
20
1
0
1
6
12
6
20
0
0
.274
.338
.329
.666
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
22
0
Brandon Nimmo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Brandon Nimmo's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brandon Nimmo's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Brandon Nimmo's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Las Vegas(PCL)
AAA
97
392
138
25
8
11
61
72
46
73
7
8
.352
.423
.541
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
Mets manager Terry Collins admitted David Wright (shoulder) is unlikely to appear in any more Grapefruit League games.
The Mets employed a DH in games earlier this spring but are now starting to have their pitchers hit. Wright could have been an option at DH but he's not ready to play the field yet. The injury-prone third baseman has advanced to running and fielding grounders but remains without a timetable. He won't be ready for Opening Day.
Mar 16
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
Sidelined
Brandon Nimmo aggravated his strained right hamstring during running drills on Friday.
That's going to push his timetable back a few days. Nimmo first suffered the injury while playing for Italy at the World Baseball Classic. This isn't going to help his already slim chances of making the Mets' Opening Day roster.
Mar 18
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey gave up four runs -- two earned -- in 3 1/3 innings Wednesday in a loss to the Marlins.
Harvey's velocity was about the same as last time out and still down a couple of mph from where he used to be. That'd still seem to leave him with plenty of stuff to get major league hitters out, but he's used to overpowering them and he might have to adjust if he doesn't resume hitting 95 mph consistently.
Mar 15
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Zack Wheeler yielded two runs in 2 1/3 innings Thursday in a loss to the Nationals.
Wheeler's velocity was excellent, as he was in the mid-90s consistently. That and health are more important than results right now. Wheeler still figures to open 2017 in the bullpen or perhaps on the disabled list. It will be interesting to see how the Mets utilize him if they do start him off as a reliever.
Mar 16
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Erik Goeddel
8
Josh Edgin
9
Sean Gilmartin
10
Ben Rowen
11
Adam Wilk
12
Tom Gorzelanny
13
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Why do so many players skip the World Baseball Classic? Jesse Pantuosco investigates in Friday's Spring Training Daily.
