Brandon Nimmo | Outfielder | #9

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/27/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 206
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (13) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Brandon Nimmo aggravated his strained right hamstring during running drills on Friday.
That's going to push his timetable back a few days. Nimmo first suffered the injury while playing for Italy at the World Baseball Classic. This isn't going to help his already slim chances of making the Mets' Opening Day roster. Mar 18 - 4:15 PM
Source: Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
32732010161262000.274.338.329.666
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000220
Brandon Nimmo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Las Vegas(PCL)AAA97392138258116172467378.352.423.541
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Josh Edgin
9Sean Gilmartin
10Ben Rowen
11Adam Wilk
12Tom Gorzelanny
13Jenrry Mejia
 

 