Sidelined

Mets manager Terry Collins admitted David Wright (shoulder) is unlikely to appear in any more Grapefruit League games.

The Mets employed a DH in games earlier this spring but are now starting to have their pitchers hit. Wright could have been an option at DH but he's not ready to play the field yet. The injury-prone third baseman has advanced to running and fielding grounders but remains without a timetable. He won't be ready for Opening Day.