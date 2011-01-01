Tyler Anderson | Starting Pitcher | #44 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (27) / 12/30/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Oregon Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (20) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $540,000, 2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Tyler Anderson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts over six inning of one-run ball Saturday, and the Rockies trounced the Diamondbacks 9-1. Anderson's 10 punchouts matched the personal best set last August 24 against the Brewers. The southpaw gave up six hits and a walk over his six innings, earning his first win since his season debut on April 4. Even with the good outing, Anderson is still just 2-3 with a 6.69 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in seven starts overall. A date with the Dodgers is on tap for Thursday.

Tyler Anderson's scheduled start Friday against the Diamondbacks has been pushed back to Saturday. German Marquez, who was slated to go on Saturday, will have his start moved up to Friday. The Rockies wanted to separate their left-handers (lefty Kyle Freeman is starting Thursday's game against San Diego) while giving Anderson an extra day to work on his delivery. Anderson has been the weak link in Colorado's rotation this year, going 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA over his first six outings. Source: rockies.mlb.com

Tyler Anderson allowed six earned runs, seven hits and three walks over five innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Diamondbacks. Anderson was wild again, throwing just 54 of his 94 pitches for strikes. The offense bailed him out by getting to Arizona closer Fernando Rodney for three in the ninth inning or Anderson would have slipped to 1-4 on the season. As it stands he has a dismal 7.71 ERA and 1.58 WHIP and he hasn't recorded a victory since his initial outing of the 2017 campaign back on April 4 in Milwaukee.