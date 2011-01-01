Tyler Anderson | Starting Pitcher | #44

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Anderson fans 10 D'backs in dominant victory
Bruce leads way with three RBI to top Marlins
Castro sinks former team with homer, 3 RBI
Brett Anderson (back) likely headed to DL
Oh bounces back, earns save against Braves
Trout scratched with left hamstring tightness
Blach blasted for 10 runs in three frames
Brett Anderson leaves with back tightness
Asdrubal's thumb X-rays come back negative
Groin discomfort sends Taillon to 10-day DL
Ian Kinsler (hamstring) still not ready
Jedd Gyorko (hand) scratched Saturday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bruce Allen: 'No decision' on general manager
Brandon Marshall plans to play two more years
Bills interviewing Eagles' Trey Brown for GM
Jay Ajayi's receiving skills on the rise?
Julius Thomas can add '10, 12 touchdowns'
Miami hoping for 'gigantic year' from DeVante
49ers' Aaron Lynch reports 20 lbs overweight
Jay Cutler insists retirement is 'permanent'
Tavon Austin (wrist surgery) out for OTAs
Mike Zimmer declines to name a starting RB
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
Malcolm Butler 'badly wanted' to play for NO
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
KD Is Still Not Nice: Durant explodes for 38
Rudy Gobert goes for 21 and 15 in loss to GSW
Shelvin Mack plays 37 minutes in start
Boris Diaw listed as starter over Joe Johnson
Draymond Green (knee) will play in Game 3
George Hill will not play on Saturday night
Bojan Bogdanovic likely to get more minutes?
Lowry (ankle) is 'probably doubtful' for Gm 4
Kelly Oubre suspended for Game 4 on Sunday
Tony Parker (quad) could miss up to 8 months
Kawhi Leonard scores 26 points in win
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 26 points in 38 mins
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ovechkin scores, Caps take down Pens in GM 5
Erik Karlsson picks up 3 assists in GM 5 win
Conor Sheary (concussion) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby (concussion) returns for GM 5
Kyle Turris scores OT winner vs. NYR in GM 5
Erik Karlsson (lower body) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby is a game-time decision on Sat
Conor Sheary is a game-time decision on Sat
Andrej Sekera's status unknown for Game 6
Crosby not skating, could still play in GM 5
Conor Sheary practicing on Saturday morning
Alex Ovechkin continues skating on third line
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Justin Haley wins ARCA race in Talladega
Travis Miller wins first K&N East Twin-100
Dale makes in an all-Junior front row
Cabre: First career Pole, new track record
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Geico 500 pole
Burton tops K&N East South Boston practice
Aric Almirola wins NXS Sparks Energy 300
AJ Allmendinger keeps getting better
Corey LaJoie ran well at Daytona
Truex wants incident-free Geico 500
Austin Dillon 6 of last 7 plate top-15s
Koch on pole for XFINITY Sparks Energy 300
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
F. Molinari gives up lead; second straight 72
Sponsor invite Noren in final group on Sunday
Rahm heads to finale 1 back after 69 in R3
MDF jettisons five @ Wells Fargo Championship
Reed posts 8-under target w/ third-round 67
Sullivan and Woods top Group A in GolfSixes
Kisner among notable MCs at WFC; MDF looms
John Peterson one back @ Wells Fargo midpoint
Peterson falls foul of shot clock in USA draw
F. Molinari maintains WFC lead w/ even-par 72
Warren and Ramsay put Scotland into final 8
Willy Wilcox WD during R2 of Wells Fargo
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tennessee WR Smith charged with assault
Florida could be out of running for Zaire
Insider: Josh Allen could be No. 1 in 2018
Fleck: We're going to get WR Still the ball
'Last Chance U' star RB Law leaves UAB
T McGlinchey received Rd. 1 grade from NFL
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
Browns' lauded for their loaded draft class
Exec: QB Josh Rosen is a mess off the field
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Foxes shine in convincing win over Watford
Watford unable to break slump at Leicester
Everton beaten by inspired Swansea City
Rondon ends drought but Baggies drop points
Defoe breaks scoring duck in win
Silva handed first home loss at Hull
Vokes brace brings Burnley to magic number
Cherries and Potters play out 2-2 draw
KdB with big day as City clobber Palace, 5-0
Eagles drop third straight, thrashed 5-0
Coleman rewarded with new Everton contract
Aguero ruled out, Silva hopeful
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Alexi Amarista
(OF)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
German Marquez
(S)
Chris Rusin
(R)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Antonio Senzatela
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Yohan Flande
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Pat Valaika
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tyler Anderson | Starting Pitcher | #44
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/30/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Oregon
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (20) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $540,000, 2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Anderson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts over six inning of one-run ball Saturday, and the Rockies trounced the Diamondbacks 9-1.
Anderson's 10 punchouts matched the personal best set last August 24 against the Brewers. The southpaw gave up six hits and a walk over his six innings, earning his first win since his season debut on April 4. Even with the good outing, Anderson is still just 2-3 with a 6.69 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in seven starts overall. A date with the Dodgers is on tap for Thursday.
May 7 - 12:34 AM
Tyler Anderson's scheduled start Friday against the Diamondbacks has been pushed back to Saturday.
German Marquez, who was slated to go on Saturday, will have his start moved up to Friday. The Rockies wanted to separate their left-handers (lefty Kyle Freeman is starting Thursday's game against San Diego) while giving Anderson an extra day to work on his delivery. Anderson has been the weak link in Colorado's rotation this year, going 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA over his first six outings.
May 4 - 5:05 PM
Source:
rockies.mlb.com
Tyler Anderson allowed six earned runs, seven hits and three walks over five innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Anderson was wild again, throwing just 54 of his 94 pitches for strikes. The offense bailed him out by getting to Arizona closer Fernando Rodney for three in the ninth inning or Anderson would have slipped to 1-4 on the season. As it stands he has a dismal 7.71 ERA and 1.58 WHIP and he hasn't recorded a victory since his initial outing of the 2017 campaign back on April 4 in Milwaukee.
Apr 30 - 12:59 AM
Tyler Anderson yielded four runs in 5 2/3 innings Monday in a no-decision against the Nationals.
Anderson is 0-for-5 turning in quality starts this year, and his ERA sits at 7.11. His 22/8 K/BB ratio in 25 1/3 innings isn't bad, but he's on thin ice at the moment. Assuming that he remains in the rotation -- a pretty good bet with Jon Gray on the disabled list -- he'll get the Diamondbacks next.
Apr 25 - 12:56 AM
Anderson fans 10 D'backs in dominant victory
May 7 - 12:34 AM
Anderson's start pushed back to Saturday
May 4 - 5:05 PM
Another dismal outing for Tyler Anderson
Apr 30 - 12:59 AM
Tyler Anderson gives up four runs to Nats
Apr 25 - 12:56 AM
More Tyler Anderson Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
1.50
1.167
1
1
6
1
10
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
COL
7
7
2
3
0
0
36.1
43
29
27
12
34
0
0
6.69
1.51
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 6
ARZ
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
1
1
1
10
0
0
1.50
1.17
Apr 29
@ ARZ
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
7
6
6
3
2
0
0
10.80
2.00
Apr 24
WAS
1
1
0
0
0
5.2
6
4
4
1
5
0
0
6.35
1.24
Apr 19
@ LA
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
6
4
2
1
5
0
0
3.60
1.40
Apr 14
@ SF
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
5
4
4
1
1
0
0
9.00
1.50
Apr 9
LA
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
5
5
5
4
3
0
0
9.00
1.80
Apr 4
@ MLW
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
8
5
5
1
8
0
0
7.94
1.59
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
7-Day DL
Rockies placed C Tony Wolters on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Wolters was diagnosed with a concussion after being plunked in the mask by Manuel Margot's backswing on Tuesday. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be laid out, but should become more clear when he is a little further removed from the head injury. The Rockies called up veteran catcher Ryan Hanigan in a corresponding move to help ease the loss of Wolters.
May 3
2
Tom Murphy
10-Day DL
Tom Murphy has been fitted with a soft cast for his fractured right wrist.
He's out of the hard cast but not progressing as quickly as the Rockies had hoped. Murphy missed all of April and still isn't doing any baseball activities. His absence could easily extend into June.
May 2
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
10-Day DL
Rockies manager Bud Black said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM on Tuesday morning that David Dahl (rib) is "still a ways away."
Dahl hasn't had any setbacks with his rib, but Black said that he's still not able to show "100 percent exertion on the swing." He'll obviously need to get to that point to go out on a minor league rehab assignment, but it's unclear when that will happen. Dahl will have a role in the Rockies' outfield when healthy, but Ian Desmond is currently seeing some time out there in order to keep Mark Reynolds in the lineup.
May 2
2
Gerardo Parra
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
Sidelined
Carlos Gonzalez (calf) is not in the Rockies' lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Gonzalez is still nursing a calf injury he suffered Thursday against the Padres. It's a good day to sit him with left-hander Patrick Corbin throwing for Arizona. Gerardo Parra will handle right field in his absence. CarGo remains day-to-day.
May 6
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
10-Day DL
Jon Gray was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot on Friday and will miss at least a month of action.
Gray had been battling what the club believed to be a toe injury, but X-rays revealed that he indeed has a stress fracture. It sounds like he'll be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks before being re-evaluated. It's a difficult blow to the Rockies and to fantasy owners who invested an early pick in the hard-throwing right-hander.
Apr 14
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
Kyle Freeland
5
Antonio Senzatela
6
German Marquez
7
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.
Mar 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
6
Carlos Estevez
7
Chris Rusin
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Scott Oberg
10
Jairo Diaz
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Jairo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Diaz is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready by May.
Apr 2
Week That Was: Noah's Argh
May 6
A major setback for the Mets and their ace righty was the top story in fantasy baseball this past week.
