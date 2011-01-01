Player Page

Tyler Anderson | Starting Pitcher | #44

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/30/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (20) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Tyler Anderson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts over six inning of one-run ball Saturday, and the Rockies trounced the Diamondbacks 9-1.
Anderson's 10 punchouts matched the personal best set last August 24 against the Brewers. The southpaw gave up six hits and a walk over his six innings, earning his first win since his season debut on April 4. Even with the good outing, Anderson is still just 2-3 with a 6.69 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in seven starts overall. A date with the Dodgers is on tap for Thursday. May 7 - 12:34 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.01001.501.16711611000100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
COL77230036.14329271234006.691.51
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 6ARZ111006.0611110001.501.17
Apr 29@ ARZ110005.0766320010.802.00
Apr 24WAS110005.264415006.351.24
Apr 19@ LA110105.064215003.601.40
Apr 14@ SF110104.054411009.001.50
Apr 9LA110105.055543009.001.80
Apr 4@ MLW111005.285518007.941.59
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4Kyle Freeland
5Antonio Senzatela
6German Marquez
7Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Carlos Estevez
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Scott Oberg
10Jairo Diaz
 

 