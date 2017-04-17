Joe Ross | Starting Pitcher | #41 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (23) / 5/21/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (25) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Joe Ross could start Wednesday against the Braves. The Nationals are hinting at the possibility, as Max Scherzer is lined up to start the series opener and Stephen Strasburg will start Thursday, but Wednesday is listed as TBA. Ross was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the year because the Nationals needed their fifth starter just once in the first couple of weeks. Ross was hit hard in his first start with Syracuse, but he tossed six innings of one-run ball on Thursday. The 23-year-old posted a 3.43 ERA and 93/29 K/BB ratio in 105 innings over 19 starts last season. It's time to pick him up in fantasy leagues where he was dropped. Source: Washington Post

Joe Ross tossed seven innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts Thursday for Triple-A Syracuse. Ross struggled in his first start at Syracuse last week, but he got his slider working Thursday and cruised through seven efficient innings against the Triple-A affiliate of the Tigers. Washington will need a fifth starter next week and Ross could very well be the guy. The 23-year-old right-hander posted a 3.43 ERA with 93 strikeouts in 105 innings (19 starts) last season for the Nationals. Source: Kevin Brown on Twitter

The Nationals might not recall Joe Ross until April 22 against the Mets when they next need a fifth starter. Jeremy Guthrie got hammered in a spot start Saturday and has been designated for assignment, but it looks like Ross will remain in the minors for another couple weeks. The Nationals want him working on having a consistent arm slot and it also serves to keep his workload in check. Ross struggled in his first start for Triple-A Syracuse, allowing four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and three walks over 2 2/3 innings. Source: MASN Sports