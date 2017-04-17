Joe Ross | Starting Pitcher | #41

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Down Goes Dyson
Apr 17
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
Daily Dose: Uh Oh, Odorizzi
Apr 16
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Joe Ross could start Wednesday vs. Braves
Red Sox place LHP Rodriguez on paternity list
Hanley Ramirez (hamstring) in lineup Monday
Rangers to review their options at closer
Greg Bird clubs two-run homer to lead Yankees
Michael Pineda fans six to beat Cardinals
Shin-Soo Choo homers, drives in five in loss
J.A. Happ scheduled to undergo MRI on elbow
Avisail Garcia whacks two-run homer in 10th
Kimbrel earns fifth save, Red Sox beat Rays
Ian Kennedy cruises through eight vs. Angels
Mondesi steals fifth base, scores winning run
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 17
Dynasty Rookie Pick Hit Rates
Apr 16
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Panthers do 5-year, $80M deal with DT Short
Doug Martin present for the start of workouts
Broncos concerned with Lynch's work habits?
Jags WR Robinson eyeing contract extension
Door closing on Blount to re-sign with Pats?
Martavis Bryant met with management council
Bills undecided on Watkins' 5th-year option?
Raiders in agreement with Marshawn Lynch
Longtime Falcon Roddy White calls it a career
Report: Hue Jackson wants Myles Garrett at 1
4th-rounder the price for Sheldon Richardson?
Patriots, CB Jason McCourty an 'ideal match'?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Draymond w/ a capital D
Apr 17
Dose: Gobert Goes Down
Apr 16
NBA DFS Podcast for Sunday
Apr 16
Stew: Antetokounmpo's Ascent
Apr 15
Mailbag: Playoffs & Offseason
Apr 15
Dose: Finally, Playoffs
Apr 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 15
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 5
Apr 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rockets beat Thunder as Harden posts 37/9/7
Patrick Beverley gets 21 & 10, HOU takes Gm 1
Victor Oladipo shoots 1-of-12 in Game 1 loss
Russell Westbrook, OKC struggle in opener
Andre Roberson scores playoff-high 18 points
Al Horford's 19/8/7 not enough in Game 1 loss
Isaiah Thomas questionable for Game 2 on Tue
Robin Lopez grabs eight offensive boards
Bobby Portis posts 19 & 9, makes 8-of-10 FGs
Jimmy Butler scores 30 pts, Bulls win Game 1
Kevin Durant's calf cramps up on Sunday
C.J. McCollum nets 41 points in Game 1 loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Allen Key to the Blues Success
Apr 17
Dose: For the Rinne
Apr 16
Fleury Steps Up Again
Apr 15
Wilson unlikely Caps OT hero
Apr 14
FanDuel Fades: April 13
Apr 13
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
FanDuel Fades: April 12
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Talbot snatches second straight shutout
Guentzel's hat trick boosts Pens to OT win
Jake Allen leads Blues to 3-0 series lead
Good chance Joe Thornton will play in Game 3
J. Toews playoff scoring drought continues
Galchenyuk moving up depth chart
Ryan Getzlaf enjoys another multi-point night
Roman Polak (LBI) will miss rest of playoffs
Kasperi Kapanen unlikely hero in 2OT victory
Pekka Rinne posts second straight SO over CHI
Ducks don't have Sami Vatanen for Game 2
Matt Calvert suspended 1 game for cross-check
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kasey Kahne is on downward slide
Paul Menard: no top-15s since Daytona
One top-30 for Reed Sorenson in 2017
Johnson stills struggles despite 1 strong run
Ty Dillon goes the distance
D. Patrick has been consistent in last four
Corey LaJoie looking for 2nd top-25
Erik Jones has 9th-best six-week average
Was Texas predictive for Matt Kenseth?
Kyle Busch starts 2nd in Easter Bunny 150
Gray Gaulding: 1 top-30 in six starts
Tommy Joe Martins moving to XFINITY Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Overnight leader Dufner craters to T11 w/ 76
McGirt season-best T3 at Harbour Town GL
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
Donald runner-up for fifth time at Heritage
Rookie Bryan wins maiden title in RBC debut
Rookie Cantlay posts 11-under w/ closing 67
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
Dufner ups the ante to -13 after day-low 65
Kisner posts 11-under with bogey-free 66
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 17
Mock Draft V
Apr 16
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 14
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
McCaffrey declining private workout requests
Mahomes visiting the Texans on Monday
Temple QB P.J. Walker visits three teams
Gareon Conley visiting the Jets this week
Reuben Foster checks out Motor City Kitties
Nebraska lands four-star receiver Allen
Kansas State hires Iowa's Taylor as AD
Report: Hue Jackson favors Myles Garrett
Saints welcome RB Fournette for local day
Bears get bonus workout out of ND QB Kizer
Randy Moss’ son to transfer from NC State
CB Jones (Achilles) to be a top-50 pick?
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Courtois injured while filming NBA commercial
Jones leaves hospital following concussion
Rashford and Herrera impressive as United win
Reds grind out win at WBA with Firmino goal
Uninspired performance leads to Baggies loss
Begovic ready to replace injured Courtois
Foxes unable to hold off Crystal Palace
Benteke earns precious point for Palace
Jones carried off at the Stadium of Light
Kompany scores, City top S'hampton 3-0
Gabbiadini returns in home defeat
West Ham blows hold leads against Sunderland
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Albers
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(SS)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Grant Green
(2B)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Enny Romero
(R)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Wilmer Difo
(SS)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Kris Watts
(C)
Stephen Drew
(3B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Will Ohman
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Koda Glover
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joe Ross | Starting Pitcher | #41
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/21/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (25) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Joe Ross could start Wednesday against the Braves.
The Nationals are hinting at the possibility, as Max Scherzer is lined up to start the series opener and Stephen Strasburg will start Thursday, but Wednesday is listed as TBA. Ross was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the year because the Nationals needed their fifth starter just once in the first couple of weeks. Ross was hit hard in his first start with Syracuse, but he tossed six innings of one-run ball on Thursday. The 23-year-old posted a 3.43 ERA and 93/29 K/BB ratio in 105 innings over 19 starts last season. It's time to pick him up in fantasy leagues where he was dropped.
Apr 17 - 10:12 AM
Source:
Washington Post
Joe Ross tossed seven innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts Thursday for Triple-A Syracuse.
Ross struggled in his first start at Syracuse last week, but he got his slider working Thursday and cruised through seven efficient innings against the Triple-A affiliate of the Tigers. Washington will need a fifth starter next week and Ross could very well be the guy. The 23-year-old right-hander posted a 3.43 ERA with 93 strikeouts in 105 innings (19 starts) last season for the Nationals.
Apr 13 - 2:06 PM
Source:
Kevin Brown on Twitter
The Nationals might not recall Joe Ross until April 22 against the Mets when they next need a fifth starter.
Jeremy Guthrie got hammered in a spot start Saturday and has been designated for assignment, but it looks like Ross will remain in the minors for another couple weeks. The Nationals want him working on having a consistent arm slot and it also serves to keep his workload in check. Ross struggled in his first start for Triple-A Syracuse, allowing four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and three walks over 2 2/3 innings.
Apr 9 - 1:55 PM
Source:
MASN Sports
Nationals optioned RHP Joe Ross to Triple-A Syracuse.
He'll return to the majors on April 9 when the Nationals need a fifth starter. Ross boasts a 3.52 ERA over his first 181 2/3 innings in the majors and should be a fine performer for the Nats as long as he can stay healthy.
Apr 2 - 11:29 AM
Joe Ross could start Wednesday vs. Braves
Apr 17 - 10:12 AM
Joe Ross goes seven strong at AAA 'Cuse
Apr 13 - 2:06 PM
Joe Ross might not start until April 22
Apr 9 - 1:55 PM
Joe Ross optioned to Triple-A
Apr 2 - 11:29 AM
More Joe Ross Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2835)
2
M. Bush
TEX
(2684)
3
A. Beltre
TEX
(2384)
4
B. Posey
SF
(2342)
5
S. Dyson
TEX
(2338)
6
R. Hill
LA
(2150)
7
G. Bird
NYY
(1995)
8
J. Segura
SEA
(1934)
9
E. Thames
MLW
(1933)
10
J. Vargas
KC
(1920)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Nationals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Syracuse(INT)
AAA
2
2
0
1
0
9.2
12
5
4
3
9
0
0
3.724
1.552
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Grant Green
SS
1
Trea Turner
10-Day DL
Trea Turner tested out his ailing right hamstring with some sprints in the outfield on Sunday.
It comes after the shortstop took batting practice on the field earlier in the weekend. Turner is eligible to return from the disabled list on Wednesday, and there's a chance he'll be ready to go then or shortly after.
Apr 16
2
Stephen Drew
10-Day DL
Nationals placed INF Stephen Drew on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
Drew suffered the injury while leaving the batter's box on a groundout in the fifth inning of Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. Trea Turner is also on the disabled list currently with a hamstring strain of his own, so Wilmer Difo will take over as the Nationals' starting shortstop. Drew could be out for the rest of April. Turner's injury is a little less serious.
Apr 12
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Blake Treinen
2
Shawn Kelley
3
Koda Glover
4
Sammy Solis
5
Oliver Perez
6
Joe Blanton
7
Enny Romero
8
Matt Albers
Headlines
Daily Dose: Down Goes Dyson
Apr 17
Dave Shovein looks another miserable outing by Sam Dyson, Bryce Harper's heroics and the jaw-dropping power of Eric Thames in Monday's Daily Dose
More MLB Columns
»
Daily Dose: Down Goes Dyson
Apr 17
»
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
»
Daily Dose: Uh Oh, Odorizzi
Apr 16
»
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
»
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
»
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
»
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
»
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
MLB Headlines
»
Joe Ross could start Wednesday vs. Braves
»
Red Sox place LHP Rodriguez on paternity list
»
Hanley Ramirez (hamstring) in lineup Monday
»
Rangers to review their options at closer
»
Greg Bird clubs two-run homer to lead Yankees
»
Michael Pineda fans six to beat Cardinals
»
Shin-Soo Choo homers, drives in five in loss
»
J.A. Happ scheduled to undergo MRI on elbow
»
Avisail Garcia whacks two-run homer in 10th
»
Kimbrel earns fifth save, Red Sox beat Rays
»
Ian Kennedy cruises through eight vs. Angels
»
Mondesi steals fifth base, scores winning run
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved