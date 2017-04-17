Player Page

Joe Ross | Starting Pitcher | #41

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (25) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Joe Ross could start Wednesday against the Braves.
The Nationals are hinting at the possibility, as Max Scherzer is lined up to start the series opener and Stephen Strasburg will start Thursday, but Wednesday is listed as TBA. Ross was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the year because the Nationals needed their fifth starter just once in the first couple of weeks. Ross was hit hard in his first start with Syracuse, but he tossed six innings of one-run ball on Thursday. The 23-year-old posted a 3.43 ERA and 93/29 K/BB ratio in 105 innings over 19 starts last season. It's time to pick him up in fantasy leagues where he was dropped. Apr 17 - 10:12 AM
Source: Washington Post
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Syracuse(INT)AAA220109.2125439003.7241.552
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Blake Treinen
2Shawn Kelley
3Koda Glover
4Sammy Solis
5Oliver Perez
6Joe Blanton
7Enny Romero
8Matt Albers
 

 