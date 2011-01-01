Welcome,
Giles collects 12th save for first-place HOU
Melancon earns ninth save Monday vs. Cubs
Panik goes 3-for-4 with HR and two doubles
Jim Johnson nets ninth save Monday vs. PIT
Jeff Hoffman goes seven in victory over Phils
Carrasco (pectoral) good to go for Tuesday
Kluber (back) to make rehab start Thursday
Carlos Rodon (biceps) throws simulated game
Hunter Pence (hamstring) another week away
Tigers option Anibal Sanchez to minors
Mariners recall Mike Zunino from Triple-A
Finnegan (trapezius) to throw off mound Tues.
Nicklas Backstrom becoming leader of the Caps
Past champ J. Day posts -10 with 8-birdie 63
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Christian Arroyo
(3B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
George Kontos
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Buster Posey
(C)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Derek Law
(R)
Steven Okert
(R)
Ricky Romero
(S)
Ty Blach
(R)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Josh Osich
(R)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Will Smith
(R)
Matt Cain
(S)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Matt Moore
(S)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Aaron Hill
(OF)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joe Panik | Second Baseman | #12
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/30/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
St. John's
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (29) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $600,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Joe Panik went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the Giants' defeat of the Cubs on Monday.
Panik scored the first run of the night with his solo shot off Cubs starter John Lackey in the top of the first inning, and he plated the Giants' second run with an RBI double off Lackey in the top of the second. Panik also reached on a hit-by-pitch in the fourth and he doubled again in the top of the sixth. The second baseman lifted his season OPS from .641 to .698 with the offensive outburst.
May 22 - 11:30 PM
Joe Panik went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's loss against the Rockies.
Panik has three multi-hit efforts over his past four outings to push his season average to .333. He has seven walks and just seven strikeouts for a solid BB:K ratio while posting a respectable .827 OPS. If the Giants ever consider scooting him up in the order he might be worth a look in some mixed fantasy formats.
Apr 23 - 1:41 AM
Joe Panik went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk against the Rockies on Friday.
It's worth wondering if the Giants would have won tonight if they had either Panik or Eduardo Nunez (2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base) leading off instead of the struggling Denard Span (1-for-5). Panik is hitting .321/.393/.434 from the bottom of the San Francisco order. He could have some mixed-league value if he's ever moved up.
Apr 22 - 12:41 AM
Joe Panik went 2-for-4 and singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th as the Giants edged the Royals 2-1 on Tuesday.
With a .319/.389/.447 line in 47 at-bats, Panik has been the Giants' second-best hitter to date, and it's time the club considers hitting him leadoff and dropping Denard Span to the bottom of the order. That might seem like an overreaction to 50 plate appearances, but Span just isn't hitting the ball with any authority whatsoever.
Apr 19 - 12:55 AM
Panik goes 3-for-4 with HR and two doubles
May 22 - 11:30 PM
Joe Panik belts first homer of 2017
Apr 23 - 1:41 AM
Joe Panik reaches three times
Apr 22 - 12:41 AM
Joe Panik reaches three times in win
Apr 19 - 12:55 AM
More Joe Panik Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco Giants Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
1
2
0
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
3
6
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
42
153
39
7
1
1
12
16
12
20
2
0
.255
.308
.333
.641
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
43
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
126
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 22
@ CHC
1
4
3
2
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
.750
.800
2.000
May 21
@ STL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 20
@ STL
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
May 19
@ STL
1
4
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
May 17
LA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 15
LA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 14
CIN
1
4
2
1
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.400
.750
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Aaron Hill
10-Day DL
Aaron Hill (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A San Jose on Tuesday.
He should only need a handful of games before being activated. Hill has been out for the last three weeks with a strained right forearm.
May 15
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
3B
1
Christian Arroyo
2
Conor Gillaspie
10-Day DL
Conor Gillaspie (back) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Friday.
Gillaspie is no longer experiencing back spasms and could be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible early next week, though he doesn't have a clear path to playing time in San Francisco with top prospect Christian Arroyo now manning third base.
May 16
LF
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Mac Williamson
3
Justin Ruggiano
4
Jarrett Parker
60-Day DL
Giants transferred OF Jarrett Parker to the 60-day disabled list.
The move allowed the Giants to add Michael Morse to their 40-man roster. Parker collided with the outfield wall last week and broke his collarbone. The Giants will be without him for at least another two months.
Apr 26
CF
1
Denard Span
Sidelined
Denard Span is not in the Giants' lineup Monday due to an inflamed and bruised left hand.
The problem evidently developed due to Span being repeatedly jammed at the plate. At this point, there are no plans for him to undergo an X-ray, but Span can't grip a bat without pain and could sit out a few days. Gorkys Hernandez is in center field and Joe Panik is leading off Monday.
May 22
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
10-Day DL
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that he anticipates Hunter Pence (hamstring) being another week away from returning.
Pence did sprints in the outfield and went through agility drills Monday, saying afterward that he's "got to run a little better, but I'm close, very close." The veteran outfielder will go through the same routine Tuesday. It's unclear whether he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated.
May 22
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
10-Day DL
The Giants confirmed Friday that Madison Bumgarner is dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder sprain.
The Giants had originally hoped he would be ready to return in six-to-eight weeks, but now there's a much clearer picture. Tentatively, the Giants expect their star southpaw to return around after All-Star break. While the diagnosis hasn't changed, at least there now appears to be a clear timetable for his return to the Giants' rotation and fantasy owners can expect to have him back for the second half of the season, barring any setbacks.
Apr 28
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Derek Law
4
Cory Gearrin
5
George Kontos
6
Steven Okert
7
Bryan Morris
8
Josh Osich
9
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Giants placed LHP Will Smith on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He's hoping to be ready to pitch for the Giants next May.
Apr 2
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 22
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
