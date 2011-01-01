Joe Panik | Second Baseman | #12 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (26) / 10/30/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 190 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: St. John's Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (29) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $600,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Joe Panik went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the Giants' defeat of the Cubs on Monday. Panik scored the first run of the night with his solo shot off Cubs starter John Lackey in the top of the first inning, and he plated the Giants' second run with an RBI double off Lackey in the top of the second. Panik also reached on a hit-by-pitch in the fourth and he doubled again in the top of the sixth. The second baseman lifted his season OPS from .641 to .698 with the offensive outburst.

Joe Panik went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's loss against the Rockies. Panik has three multi-hit efforts over his past four outings to push his season average to .333. He has seven walks and just seven strikeouts for a solid BB:K ratio while posting a respectable .827 OPS. If the Giants ever consider scooting him up in the order he might be worth a look in some mixed fantasy formats.

Joe Panik went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk against the Rockies on Friday. It's worth wondering if the Giants would have won tonight if they had either Panik or Eduardo Nunez (2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base) leading off instead of the struggling Denard Span (1-for-5). Panik is hitting .321/.393/.434 from the bottom of the San Francisco order. He could have some mixed-league value if he's ever moved up.