Player Page

Weather | Roster

Joe Panik | Second Baseman | #12

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/30/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: St. John's
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (29) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Joe Panik went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the Giants' defeat of the Cubs on Monday.
Panik scored the first run of the night with his solo shot off Cubs starter John Lackey in the top of the first inning, and he plated the Giants' second run with an RBI double off Lackey in the top of the second. Panik also reached on a hit-by-pitch in the fourth and he doubled again in the top of the sixth. The second baseman lifted his season OPS from .641 to .698 with the offensive outburst. May 22 - 11:30 PM
More Joe Panik Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750120202000036
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
42153397111216122020.255.308.333.641
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700430000
2016001260000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 22@ CHC14320122000010.750.8002.000
May 21@ STL14100001000000.250.250.250
May 20@ STL15100000000000.200.200.200
May 19@ STL14000010100000.000.200.000
May 17LA13000000000000.000.000.000
May 15LA14000000010000.000.000.000
May 14CIN14210021000000.500.400.750
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Christian Arroyo
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Eduardo Nunez
2Mac Williamson
3Justin Ruggiano
4Jarrett Parker
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Steven Okert
7Bryan Morris
8Josh Osich
9Will Smith
 

 