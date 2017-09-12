Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mikie Mahtook | Outfielder | #15

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/30/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: LSU
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (31) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mikie Mahtook (groin) remains out of the Tigers' starting lineup on Wednesday.
Mahtook hasn't played since Friday due to left groin discomfort, but he was able to run on Tuesday and should be getting pretty close. JaCoby Jones is starting in center field and hitting eighth Wednesday versus Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger. Alex Presley will play left field and hit second. Sep 13 - 10:25 AM
Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups
More Mikie Mahtook Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
10132389145113447207550.276.328.452.780
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000981
201600000611
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 8@ TOR14100000000000.250.250.250
Sep 6KC14100000020000.250.250.250
Sep 5KC15300123021000.600.6001.200
Sep 4KC15000000001000.000.000.000
Sep 3CLE14000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 2CLE14210002010000.500.500.750
Sep 1CLE27200010030010.286.375.286
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Bryan Holaday
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Jeimer Candelario
LF1Mikie Mahtook
CF1JaCoby Jones
2Alex Presley
3Andrew Romine
RF1Nicholas Castellanos
2Tyler Collins
DH1John Hicks
2Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Michael Fulmer
2Jordan Zimmermann
3Daniel Norris
4Anibal Sanchez
5Matt Boyd
6Buck Farmer
7Chad Bell
8Artie Lewicki
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shane Greene
2Alex Wilson
3Joe Jimenez
4Warwick Saupold
5Jeff Ferrell
6Daniel Stumpf
7Drew VerHagen
8Zac Reininger
9Blaine Hardy
10Jairo Labourt
11Myles Jaye
12Victor Alcantara
 

 