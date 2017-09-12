Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Buck Farmer
(S)
Myles Jaye
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Victor Alcantara
(R)
Jeff Ferrell
(R)
Joe Jimenez
(R)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Warwick Saupold
(R)
Chad Bell
(R)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
JaCoby Jones
(OF)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Shane Greene
(R)
Jairo Labourt
(R)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Arcenio Leon
(R)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Jeimer Candelario
(3B)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
Artie Lewicki
(S)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Drew VerHagen
(R)
Nicholas Castellanos
(3B)
John Hicks
(1B)
Dixon Machado
(SS)
Evan Reed
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Bryan Holaday
(C)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Zac Reininger
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Andrew Romine
(OF)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Mikie Mahtook | Outfielder | #15
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/30/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (31) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $541,300, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Recent News
Mikie Mahtook (groin) remains out of the Tigers' starting lineup on Wednesday.
Mahtook hasn't played since Friday due to left groin discomfort, but he was able to run on Tuesday and should be getting pretty close. JaCoby Jones is starting in center field and hitting eighth Wednesday versus Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger. Alex Presley will play left field and hit second.
Sep 13 - 10:25 AM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Mikie Mahtook ran Tuesday for the first time since injuring his left groin.
Mahtook hasn't appeared in a game since Friday, though it sounds like he's getting close. The 27-year-old outfielder owns an impressive .276/.328/.452 batting line with 11 home runs and five stolen bases over 101 games this season, and he has been especially hot in the second half.
Sep 13 - 8:57 AM
Source:
Detroit News
Mikie Mahtook (groin) remained out of the Tigers' lineup Monday.
Mahtook is feeling better, but he'll miss a third straight start due to a sore left groin. He'll test out the groin again prior to Tuesday's game to see if he's ready to go then. The Tigers have Tyler Collins, JaCoby Jones and Nicholas Castellanos in the outfield Monday.
Sep 11 - 4:03 PM
Source:
Chris McCosky on Twitter
Mikie Mahtook was scratched from the Tigers' starting lineup on Saturday due to left groin soreness.
Mahtook has been one of the Tigers' top bats in recent weeks and mashes left-handed pitching, so it's a tough loss to Saturday's lineup. Andrew Romine will take his place in the lineup.
Sep 9 - 3:14 PM
Source:
George Sipple on Twitter
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
101
323
89
14
5
11
34
47
20
75
5
0
.276
.328
.452
.780
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
98
1
2016
0
0
0
0
0
61
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 8
@ TOR
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Sep 6
KC
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Sep 5
KC
1
5
3
0
0
1
2
3
0
2
1
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.200
Sep 4
KC
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 3
CLE
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 2
CLE
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Sep 1
CLE
2
7
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
1
0
.286
.375
.286
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Bryan Holaday
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2
Efren Navarro
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Dixon Machado
Paternity
Tigers placed INF Dixon Machado on the paternity leave list.
Machado will be away from the club for the next few days to welcome a new member of his family. The 25-year-old infielder is slashing .279/.318/.343 in 64 games this season with Detroit.
Sep 12
3B
1
Jeimer Candelario
LF
1
Mikie Mahtook
Sidelined
Mikie Mahtook (groin) remains out of the Tigers' starting lineup on Wednesday.
Mahtook hasn't played since Friday due to left groin discomfort, but he was able to run on Tuesday and should be getting pretty close. JaCoby Jones is starting in center field and hitting eighth Wednesday versus Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger. Alex Presley will play left field and hit second.
Sep 13
CF
1
JaCoby Jones
2
Alex Presley
3
Andrew Romine
RF
1
Nicholas Castellanos
2
Tyler Collins
DH
1
John Hicks
2
Victor Martinez
60-Day DL
Victor Martinez underwent a heart ablation procedure Monday in Detroit.
V-Mart was officially shut down for the season on September 2 due to ongoing heart problems. The veteran designated hitter is owed $18 million from the Tigers in 2018.
Sep 12
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Michael Fulmer
Sidelined
Michael Fulmer underwent ulnar transposition surgery on his right elbow Tuesday.
It was a successful procedure, per beat writer Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. Fulmer is obviously done for the season, but the rehab for this type of surgery is only 3-4 months so he should be fine for the beginning of spring training next February. The 24-year-old right-hander posted a cool 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 114/40 K/BB ratio across 164 2/3 innings in 2017.
Sep 12
2
Jordan Zimmermann
Sidelined
Jordan Zimmermann (neck) hopes to make another couple of starts this season.
Zimmermann received a nerve block injection in his neck last Wednesday as well as an injection in his spine. He still felt soreness in the area of the injection while playing catch on Monday, but he believes it's a result of the injection rather than a recurrence of his neck issues. His status depends on how he responds in the coming days. Zimmermann has struggled with a 6.18 ERA over 27 starts this season. He's still owed $74 million through 2020.
Sep 12
3
Daniel Norris
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Matt Boyd
6
Buck Farmer
7
Chad Bell
8
Artie Lewicki
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shane Greene
2
Alex Wilson
3
Joe Jimenez
4
Warwick Saupold
5
Jeff Ferrell
6
Daniel Stumpf
7
Drew VerHagen
8
Zac Reininger
9
Blaine Hardy
10
Jairo Labourt
11
Myles Jaye
12
Victor Alcantara
Daily Dose: Windians
Sep 13
Drew Silva chronicles the Indians' 20-game winning streak as part of Wednesday's edition of the Baseball Daily Dose.
