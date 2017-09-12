Mikie Mahtook | Outfielder | #15 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (27) / 11/30/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: LSU Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (31) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $541,300, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Mikie Mahtook (groin) remains out of the Tigers' starting lineup on Wednesday. Mahtook hasn't played since Friday due to left groin discomfort, but he was able to run on Tuesday and should be getting pretty close. JaCoby Jones is starting in center field and hitting eighth Wednesday versus Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger. Alex Presley will play left field and hit second. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Mikie Mahtook ran Tuesday for the first time since injuring his left groin. Mahtook hasn't appeared in a game since Friday, though it sounds like he's getting close. The 27-year-old outfielder owns an impressive .276/.328/.452 batting line with 11 home runs and five stolen bases over 101 games this season, and he has been especially hot in the second half. Source: Detroit News

Mikie Mahtook (groin) remained out of the Tigers' lineup Monday. Mahtook is feeling better, but he'll miss a third straight start due to a sore left groin. He'll test out the groin again prior to Tuesday's game to see if he's ready to go then. The Tigers have Tyler Collins, JaCoby Jones and Nicholas Castellanos in the outfield Monday. Source: Chris McCosky on Twitter