Jeimer Candelario | Third Baseman | #7

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Jason Beck of MLB.com reports that the Tigers will promote Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
The prize of the trade that sent Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Cubs, Candelario will add infield depth for the Tigers while Jose Iglesias is away on bereavement leave. Candelario is a .295/.384/.521 career hitter at the Triple-A level with 22 home runs and 107 RBI in 162 games, but this will probably be a short first stay in Detroit for the 23-year-old prospect. Mixed-leaguers can hold off. Aug 6 - 6:36 PM
Source: Jason Beck on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
113352013211200.152.222.303.525
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170100900
20160000300
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 1@ CIN11000000010000.000.000.000
Jun 29@ WAS13100111020010.333.5001.333
Jun 28@ WAS11000000010000.000.000.000
Jun 27@ WAS13000000010000.000.000.000
Jun 26@ WAS14110000010010.250.400.500
May 16CIN14210010000000.500.500.750
May 14@ STL11000000000000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Iowa(PCL)AAA8128676273125239417200.266.361.507
Toledo(INT)AAA5225201131710.227.261.455
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2John Hicks
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nicholas Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1Alex Presley
2Andrew Romine
RF1Mikie Mahtook
2Jim Adduci
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Anibal Sanchez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shane Greene
2Alex Wilson
3Joe Jimenez
4Bruce Rondon
5Warwick Saupold
6Chad Bell
7Daniel Stumpf
8Edward Mujica
9Drew VerHagen
 

 