Jeimer Candelario | Third Baseman | #7 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (23) / 11/24/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 210 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Jason Beck of MLB.com reports that the Tigers will promote Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. The prize of the trade that sent Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Cubs, Candelario will add infield depth for the Tigers while Jose Iglesias is away on bereavement leave. Candelario is a .295/.384/.521 career hitter at the Triple-A level with 22 home runs and 107 RBI in 162 games, but this will probably be a short first stay in Detroit for the 23-year-old prospect. Mixed-leaguers can hold off. Source: Jason Beck on Twitter

Tigers prospect Jeimer Candelario went 2-for-4 with a homer on Wednesday for Triple-A Toledo. Candelario also doubled. It's a solid debut for the former Cubs prospect, and it's a prime example of why the Tigers targeted him in the Justin Wilson/Alex Avila trade. Nick Castellanos is talented, but Candelario -- potentially -- is better. They should give him a chance to play in Detroit soon, especially since there's no shot at the playoffs in 2017.

Tigers acquired INFs Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes, and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Cubs for LHP Justin Wilson and C Alex Avila. Candelario, 23, has appeared in 11 games with the Cubs this season and was batting .266/.361/.507 with 12 homers over 81 games at Triple-A Iowa. He's ready to contribute in the majors right now, though it's unclear how he'll be used with third baseman Nicholas Castellanos also in the fold. It's possible Castellanos could be headed to the outfield.