Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Jeimer Candelario | Third Baseman | #7
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 11/24/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jason Beck of MLB.com reports that the Tigers will promote Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
The prize of the trade that sent Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Cubs, Candelario will add infield depth for the Tigers while Jose Iglesias is away on bereavement leave. Candelario is a .295/.384/.521 career hitter at the Triple-A level with 22 home runs and 107 RBI in 162 games, but this will probably be a short first stay in Detroit for the 23-year-old prospect. Mixed-leaguers can hold off.
Aug 6 - 6:36 PM
Source:
Jason Beck on Twitter
Tigers prospect Jeimer Candelario went 2-for-4 with a homer on Wednesday for Triple-A Toledo.
Candelario also doubled. It's a solid debut for the former Cubs prospect, and it's a prime example of why the Tigers targeted him in the Justin Wilson/Alex Avila trade. Nick Castellanos is talented, but Candelario -- potentially -- is better. They should give him a chance to play in Detroit soon, especially since there's no shot at the playoffs in 2017.
Aug 3 - 1:24 PM
Tigers acquired INFs Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes, and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Cubs for LHP Justin Wilson and C Alex Avila.
Candelario, 23, has appeared in 11 games with the Cubs this season and was batting .266/.361/.507 with 12 homers over 81 games at Triple-A Iowa. He's ready to contribute in the majors right now, though it's unclear how he'll be used with third baseman Nicholas Castellanos also in the fold. It's possible Castellanos could be headed to the outfield.
Jul 31 - 10:16 AM
Cubs' top prospect Jeimer Candelario is rumored to be heading to the Tigers in a package deal to acquire Justin Wilson and Alex Avila.
The Cubs' top remaining prospect after dealing away several others already this season, Candelario is hitting .266/.361/.507 with 12 homers and 52 RBI in 81 games at Triple-A Iowa this season. The 23-year-old has also homered and plated three in 33 at-bats at the big league level.
Jul 30 - 11:49 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
DET to call up Jeimer Candelario on Monday
Aug 6 - 6:36 PM
Candelario homers for new club
Aug 3 - 1:24 PM
Tigers acquire INF Candelario from Cubs
Jul 31 - 10:16 AM
Candelario rumored to Tigers in Wilson deal
Jul 30 - 11:49 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
11
33
5
2
0
1
3
2
1
12
0
0
.152
.222
.303
.525
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
1
0
0
9
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jul 1
@ CIN
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 29
@ WAS
1
3
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
2
0
0
1
0
.333
.500
1.333
Jun 28
@ WAS
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 27
@ WAS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 26
@ WAS
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
.250
.400
.500
May 16
CIN
1
4
2
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
May 14
@ STL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Iowa(PCL)
AAA
81
286
76
27
3
12
52
39
41
72
0
0
.266
.361
.507
Toledo(INT)
AAA
5
22
5
2
0
1
1
3
1
7
1
0
.227
.261
.455
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
John Hicks
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
Bereaved
Tigers placed SS Jose Iglesias on the bereavement list.
Iglesias must miss at least three games but no more than seven. Dixon Machado will handle shortstop in his absence.
Aug 6
2
Dixon Machado
3B
1
Nicholas Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
CF
1
Alex Presley
10-Day DL
Tigers placed OF Alex Presley on the 10-day disabled list with a mild lower right oblique strain.
It's unclear when exactly the outfielder sustained the injury. Jim Adduci has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo to replace Presley on the Tigers' active roster.
Jul 29
2
Andrew Romine
RF
1
Mikie Mahtook
2
Jim Adduci
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
10-Day DL
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Braves had discussions with the Tigers about Michael Fulmer prior to the trade deadline.
The Braves were in on trade talks for Sonny Gray, too, but Rosenthal says they had more interest in Fulmer and could revisit talks with the Tigers about the righy over the offseason. Atlanta wants to add controllable rotation help (who doesn't?), but there's certainly no guarantee that Detroit will wind up dealing Fulmer, who isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season.
Aug 6
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Daniel Norris
10-Day DL
Daniel Norris (groin) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday.
It will be his first time stepping back atop a mound since he left a rehab start July 23 after re-injuring his groin. Norris originally landed on the disabled list July 6 and there is no exact timetable for his return at this point.
Aug 5
5
Anibal Sanchez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shane Greene
2
Alex Wilson
3
Joe Jimenez
4
Bruce Rondon
5
Warwick Saupold
6
Chad Bell
7
Daniel Stumpf
8
Edward Mujica
9
Drew VerHagen
