Nomar Mazara | Outfielder | #30 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (21) / 4/26/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $507,500, 2017-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Nomar Mazara had a monster night at the dish in Friday’s 10-5 victory over the Athletics, going 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a career-high six RBI. The grand slam — which was part of a five-run second inning for Texas — was the first of his career. He also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the first and a single in the sixth. Mazara started out hot after his call-up last year and he’s 10-for-17 (.588) with two homers and nine RBI through his first four games this season. He has multi-hit games in all of them. He's loving life as the Rangers' No. 3 hitter.

Nomar Mazara went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI against the Indians on Wednesday. Mazara has been filling in for Adrian Beltre in the third spot in the order and seems to be enjoying it; he's 7-for-12 through three games. He's definitely someone who should take a step forward as a sophomore this year, though his complete lack of any stolen-base ability does limit his fantasy upside somewhat. It'd certainly help his value if he stays in the top half of the order after Beltre returns.

Nomar Mazara went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Indians. Mazara has fired out of the chute with a pair of multi-hit games and he has come across to score two runs. He has carried over the momentum from a strong showing in Cactus League spring play. Mazara swatted 20 homers with 64 RBI last as a rookie, so if he can take even a slight step forward he'll be an asset in most fantasy formats in 2017. So far, so good.