Nomar Mazara | Outfielder | #30

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/26/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Nomar Mazara had a monster night at the dish in Friday’s 10-5 victory over the Athletics, going 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a career-high six RBI.
The grand slam — which was part of a five-run second inning for Texas — was the first of his career. He also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the first and a single in the sixth. Mazara started out hot after his call-up last year and he’s 10-for-17 (.588) with two homers and nine RBI through his first four games this season. He has multi-hit games in all of them. He's loving life as the Rangers' No. 3 hitter. Apr 8 - 12:43 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final53.600160200000010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3127201330100.583.5831.0001.583
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000040
2016000001431
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 7OAK15300162000000.600.6001.200
Apr 5CLE14300131000000.750.7501.500
Apr 4CLE14210001000000.500.500.750
Apr 3CLE14210001010000.500.500.750
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Joey Gallo
LF1Delino DeShields
2Jurickson Profar
3Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
RF1Nomar Mazara
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Tanner Scheppers
7Alex Claudio
8Jose Leclerc
9Dario Alvarez
10Mike Hauschild
 

 