Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
Daily Dose: Four Aces
Apr 6
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
Notes: Courting Cole
Apr 5
Dose: Give Lance Chants
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mazara hits grand slam, drives in six vs. A's
Buxton strikes out four more times Friday
Garrett tosses six scoreless frames in debut
Machado goes deep in O's comeback victory
Gary Sanchez slugs first homer of season
Javier Baez leaves game after hard collision
Wheeler scuffles in first start since 2014
Yelich clubs two-run homer Friday vs. NYM
Cespedes hits first homer in loss to Marlins
Manuel Margot homers twice to lead Padres
Belt's two homers and five RBI not enough
Jason Kipnis to begin rehab assignment Sunday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
Romo Walks Away
Apr 5
How Bye Weeks Affect WRs
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Blount has 'offer on the table' from Patriots
49ers release CB Tramaine Brock after arrest
Tramaine Brock arrested in Santa Clara
Rams land ex-Bill Nickell Robey-Coleman
Not done yet: Roethlisberger to play in 2017
Bills GM 'in love' with Deshaun Watson?
Report: Sherman initially asked to be traded
Texans to target quarterback at pick No. 25?
Jets may still move Eric Decker before season
Jets still likely to deal Sheldon Richardson?
Trevone Boykin arrested again on Thursday
Marvin Lewis not expecting contract extension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mailbag: The End of the Road
Apr 7
Stew: Booker Bonanza
Apr 7
Dose: The Jimmy & Mirotic Show
Apr 7
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 7
Apr 7
Roundtable: Dynasty Stashes
Apr 6
Dose: Cavs back on top!
Apr 6
Schedule Strengths by Position
Apr 5
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 5
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gordon Hayward scores 39; Jazz win division
James Harden scores 33 in loss to Boban
Full Boban: Boban erupts, changes NBA world
DeMar DeRozan scores 38 points in win vs. MIA
Bryn Forbes scores 27 points w/ four treys
Conley (eye) scores 31 points w/ 7 triples
E'Twaun Moore (right ankle) questionable
LeBron James scores 27 points in bad loss
Kyrie Irving goes to the locker room
Andre Roberson out, McDermott will start
Jamal, Harris, Gallo, Faried & Jokic starting
George Hill, Raul Neto will not play vs. MIN
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lightning Keep WC Fight Alive
Apr 7
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
Fantasy Nuggets Week 26
Apr 6
Podcast: Fantasy Award Winners
Apr 6
Capitals Clinch First Overall
Apr 6
Supportive Sheary
Apr 5
Capitals close to Pres Trophy
Apr 5
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nikita Kucherov nets 1G, 1A in win over MTL
NHL suspends Nick Ritchie for two games
Rangers will start Antti Raanta on Sunday
Bruins will start Anton Khudobin on Saturday
Torey Krug (LBI) won't be available Saturday
Shea Weber (LBI) will miss Friday's game
Stamkos unlikely to play Friday and Sunday
Torey Krug leaves early due to LBI
Connor McDavid picks up 30th goal
Milan Lucic hat trick leads Oilers past SJ
John Gibson turns in shutout against Hawks
Henrik Sedin picks up three assists in loss
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kevin Harvick wins O'Reilly 500 pole
Matt Tifft: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Wallace Jr. tops XFINITY Final Practice
Jimmie Johnson spins in TX quals round 1
9 drivers did not get a chance to qualify
Ty Dillon paces Fort Worth XFINITY Practice 1
Ryan Blaney posts fastest lap in TX practice
Chase Elliott crashes in TX practice 1
Erik Jones crashes in TX practice 1
Update: Ky Busch will not go to backup
Rookie Erik Jones cracks 28-second mark first
Ky Busch spins, collects wall in TX practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kaymer 10 better on Day 2 with bogey-free 68
Stenson among notable MCs at 81st Masters
Spieth sets up a weekend run at the Masters
Day-low 67 lifts Fowler into four-way T1
Couples in contention again at the Masters
Pieters makes it a trio on 4-under after 68
First-timer Jon Rahm lurking after 36 holes
Garcia joins top spot with day-tying-low 69
Hoffman comes back to the pack in Round 2
Defender Willett in danger of MC after 73-78
Grillo improves 9 strokes in R2 of Masters
Ryan Moore blemish-free in R2 of the Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Mixon paid visit to Buccaneers
Teez Tabor says hamstring injury slowed runs
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
Miller: Bills might be in love with QB Watson
Texans could be eyeing quarterback at No. 27
Report: Webb drawing 'legit' Rnd. 1 interest
Duke QB Thomas Sirk heading to East Carolina
Pat Mahomes reportedly paying Browns a visit
Report: Melifonwu on official visit to Browns
Jets host EDGE Charles Harris for visit
Norris: Expect Steelers to add receiver early
Add Raiders to T Davenport's workout list
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 32
Apr 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Apr 6
Team News - Week 31
Apr 4
DFS Soccer: Week 31
Apr 4
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Moses fit to face against Bournemouth
As expected, Cresswell out for Swansea run-in
Ramirez to be assessed ahead of Burnley clash
Slumming Boro without defensive trio for GW32
Allardyce unsure over Cabaye timetable
Emiliano Martinez to start again vs Palace
Pep to play if safe with Kompany, Delph
Laurent Koscielny to miss Palace trip
Morgan and Mendy still unavailable
Harry Maguire ruled out of Man City clash
Harry Maguire ruled out of Man City clash
Ryan Fraser returns but Gosling is 50/50
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(DH)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Chi Chi Gonzalez
(S)
James Loney
(1B)
Jurickson Profar
(OF)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(DH)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Delino DeShields
(DH)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Jared Burton
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Joe Jackson
(OF)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Matt Bush
(R)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Prince Fielder
(DH)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Nomar Mazara | Outfielder | #30
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 4/26/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / UDFA / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $507,500, 2017-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nomar Mazara had a monster night at the dish in Friday’s 10-5 victory over the Athletics, going 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a career-high six RBI.
The grand slam — which was part of a five-run second inning for Texas — was the first of his career. He also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the first and a single in the sixth. Mazara started out hot after his call-up last year and he’s 10-for-17 (.588) with two homers and nine RBI through his first four games this season. He has multi-hit games in all of them. He's loving life as the Rangers' No. 3 hitter.
Apr 8 - 12:43 AM
Nomar Mazara went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI against the Indians on Wednesday.
Mazara has been filling in for Adrian Beltre in the third spot in the order and seems to be enjoying it; he's 7-for-12 through three games. He's definitely someone who should take a step forward as a sophomore this year, though his complete lack of any stolen-base ability does limit his fantasy upside somewhat. It'd certainly help his value if he stays in the top half of the order after Beltre returns.
Apr 5 - 11:52 PM
Nomar Mazara went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Indians.
Mazara has fired out of the chute with a pair of multi-hit games and he has come across to score two runs. He has carried over the momentum from a strong showing in Cactus League spring play. Mazara swatted 20 homers with 64 RBI last as a rookie, so if he can take even a slight step forward he'll be an asset in most fantasy formats in 2017. So far, so good.
Apr 5 - 12:12 AM
Nomar Mazara finished 2-for-4 in the Rangers' 3-2 Cactus League win over the Dodgers on Sunday.
Mazara is now batting .306 in 52 plate appearances this spring. The talented 21-year-old outfielder carries tantalizing fantasy upside into 2017 after delivering 20 home runs and 64 RBI in 145 games as a rookie in 2016.
Mar 26 - 7:10 PM
Mazara hits grand slam, drives in six vs. A's
Apr 8 - 12:43 AM
Nomar Mazara goes 3-for-4, homers
Apr 5 - 11:52 PM
Nomar Mazara picks up two more hits
Apr 5 - 12:12 AM
Mazara goes 2-for-4, Rangers top Dodgers
Mar 26 - 7:10 PM
More Nomar Mazara Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Richards
LAA
(2360)
2
R. Osuna
TOR
(2340)
3
S. Piscotty
STL
(2175)
4
S. Gray
OAK
(2130)
5
A. Beltre
TEX
(2123)
6
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(2085)
7
M. Upton
TOR
(2026)
8
A. Pagan
SF
(1964)
9
E. Thames
MLW
(1956)
10
J. Kipnis
CLE
(1952)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
3
.600
1
6
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
3
12
7
2
0
1
3
3
0
1
0
0
.583
.583
1.000
1.583
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
143
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 7
OAK
1
5
3
0
0
1
6
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.200
Apr 5
CLE
1
4
3
0
0
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.500
Apr 4
CLE
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Apr 3
CLE
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
10-Day DL
Rangers placed C Brett Nicholas on the 10-day disabled list with a torn left meniscus.
Nicholas had surgery last month. He'll be sidelined until at least May.
Apr 2
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
10-Day DL
Rangers placed INF Hanser Alberto on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.
He battled the shoulder issue for much of camp. It's unclear how long Alberto will be out.
Apr 2
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
10-Day DL
Adrian Beltre (calf) took batting practice Friday.
Beltre is eligible to be activated from the disabled list on Sunday, but it's not a guarantee yet that he'll return at that time. The Rangers will wait and see how he feels Saturday and he'll surely have to test out his calf with some running first, as well. Joey Gallo has been filling in at third base.
Apr 7
2
Joey Gallo
LF
1
Delino DeShields
2
Jurickson Profar
3
Ryan Rua
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
60-Day DL
Rangers placed DH Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."
Feb 14
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
10-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP Andrew Cashner on the 10-day disabled list with right biceps tendinitis.
The ailment kept Cashner out of action all spring. He's been throwing and could return sometime in April, although that's hardly a given.
Apr 2
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
10-Day DL
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet) threw 45 pitches over three innings in an extended spring training game Friday.
He'll next throw 60 pitches over four innings in extended spring on April 12. What the next step will be after that isn't clear, but you'd have to think Ross might be close to beginning a rehab assignment. He's hoping to join the Rangers' rotation sometime next month.
Apr 7
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
5
Tony Barnette
6
Tanner Scheppers
10-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP Tanner Scheppers on the 10-day disabled list with an abdominal strain.
He suffered the injury over a week ago but did return to game action recently. Scheppers could return sometime in April.
Apr 2
7
Alex Claudio
8
Jose Leclerc
9
Dario Alvarez
10
Mike Hauschild
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
Seth Trachtman looks at developments for the second week of the MLB season, including Charlie Morton's two-start week and Jered Weaver's frightening opponent.
More MLB Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
»
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
»
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
»
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
»
Daily Dose: Four Aces
Apr 6
»
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
»
Notes: Courting Cole
Apr 5
»
Dose: Give Lance Chants
Apr 5
MLB Headlines
»
Mazara hits grand slam, drives in six vs. A's
»
Buxton strikes out four more times Friday
»
Garrett tosses six scoreless frames in debut
»
Machado goes deep in O's comeback victory
»
Gary Sanchez slugs first homer of season
»
Javier Baez leaves game after hard collision
»
Wheeler scuffles in first start since 2014
»
Yelich clubs two-run homer Friday vs. NYM
»
Cespedes hits first homer in loss to Marlins
»
Manuel Margot homers twice to lead Padres
»
Belt's two homers and five RBI not enough
»
Jason Kipnis to begin rehab assignment Sunday
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved