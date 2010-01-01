Andrelton Simmons | Shortstop | #2

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Neil Walker pokes walkoff RBI single for Mets
Andrelton Simmons' X-rays come back clean
Cespedes (hamstring) nears baseball activity
Hosmer goes 3-for-5 with two steals vs. TB
J.D. Martinez (foot) on track to return Fri.
Brach earns eighth save Monday versus Nats
Carpenter tallies two more RBI versus Miami
Cubs vs. Rockies postponed due to rain
Padres acquire Matt Szczur from Cubs
Cubs place Jason Heyward (finger) on DL
Scioscia: DL discussed for Trout (hamstring)
Braves acquire Danny Santana from Twins
COLUMNS
NBA Stat Podcast
May 8
Shooting Guard Comparisons
May 8
Dose: King of the East
May 8
Mailbag: Ballin' on a Budget
May 8
Dose: Durant Does It All
May 7
NBA DFS Podcast for May 6
May 6
Risers & Fallers: Point Guard
May 6
Dose: Onward King James
May 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
Stephen Curry scores 30 w/ seven dimes in win
Draymond Green triple-doubles, GSW sweeps UTA
Rodney Hood diagnosed with knee sprain
George Hill (toe) won't play in Game 4
Allen Crabbe set to undergo foot surgery
Report: Rudy Gay (Achilles) plans to opt out
Avery Bradley (hip) hopeful to practice Tues
Ryan Anderson expects to come off the bench
Nene (adductor tear) ruled out for playoffs
Patrick Beverley expected to play Tuesday
James Harden posts 28/12/5 in Game 4 victory
Lou Williams scores 13 pts in Game 4 victory
Player Page
Roster
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(2B)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Keynan Middleton
(R)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Huston Street
(R)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Mike Morin
(R)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
David Hernandez
(R)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Bud Norris
(R)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(1B)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Blake Parker
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Andrelton Simmons | Shortstop | #2
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/4/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Western Oklahoma JC
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $8 million, 2018: $11 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020: $15 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
X-rays on Andrelton Simmons' right thumb and left hand came back negative.
Simmons was hit on the right thumb by a pitch Monday and the ball apparently deflected and hit his left hand, as well, but he escaped the incident without any fractures. The Angels are considering him day-to-day.
May 8 - 11:19 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Andrelton Simmons was lifted from Monday's game against the Athletics after being hit on the right hand by a pitch.
Simmons initially remained in the game after being drilled by a Kendall Graveman offering in the top of the first inning, but he was removed when the Angels took the field in the bottom of the second. He's surely headed for X-rays, and an update on the shortstop should be available later Monday.
May 8 - 10:44 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Andrelton Simmons finished 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's win against the Blue Jays.
Simmons entered the game with a total of three RBI over his first 17 games so don't get terribly excited over his power potential. He remains nothing more than a useful middle infielder option in AL-only play for his solid average, handful of steals and occasional RBI.
Apr 23 - 2:42 AM
Andrelton Simmons is not in the Angels' lineup Sunday.
It looks to be a routine day off. Cameron Maybin is also sitting out, as the Angels have Cliff Pennington at shortstop and Ben Revere in left field.
Apr 16 - 11:29 AM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Andrelton Simmons' X-rays come back clean
May 8 - 11:19 PM
Andrelton Simmons exits after HBP on hand
May 8 - 10:44 PM
Andrelton Simmons drives in four runs
Apr 23 - 2:42 AM
Andrelton Simmons sitting out on Sunday
Apr 16 - 11:29 AM
More Andrelton Simmons Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
6th
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
32
118
30
2
0
3
12
10
13
17
2
2
.254
.326
.347
.673
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
32
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
124
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 7
HOU
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
May 6
HOU
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 5
HOU
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 4
@ SEA
1
4
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 3
@ SEA
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 2
@ SEA
1
5
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.200
.333
.200
Apr 30
@ TEX
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Juan Graterol
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
10-Day DL
C.J. Cron was forced to leave his minor league rehab game on Sunday after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist.
Crown went for precautionary X-rays and no structural damage was found. He's considered day-to-day, though this could push his return to the Angels back a couple of days.
May 7
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
Sidelined
X-rays on Andrelton Simmons' right thumb and left hand came back negative.
Simmons was hit on the right thumb by a pitch Monday and the ball apparently deflected and hit his left hand, as well, but he escaped the incident without any fractures. The Angels are considering him day-to-day.
May 8
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
Sidelined
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Monday that the team has discussed placing Mike Trout (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list.
The club isn't ready to make the move yet, though, as they still appear confident the star outfielder doesn't need a full 10 days of rest. Trout is out of the lineup Monday for the third straight game but is holding out hope that he could possibly be ready Tuesday. It sounds like he might need a little more time than that, though.
May 8
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
60-Day DL
Garrett Richards (biceps) said Sunday that he's continuing to feel better, but there's no timetable for when he'll resume a throwing program.
Richards exited his first outing of the season with right biceps nerve irritation. While it's good that he's improving, but we can't get serious about a timetable for him until he's throwing off a mound, which will obviously be a while.
May 7
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
10-Day DL
Tyler Skaggs is expected to be sidelined for 10-12 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain.
Yikes. Skaggs has been given a platelet-rich plasma injection in hopes that it will help speed along the healing process, but it looks like he's going to be on the shelf until the second half. It's as big blow to an Angels' rotation that was already lacking from a depth perspective. Daniel Wright will take Skaggs' rotation spot.
May 1
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
60-Day DL
Angels placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The Angels needed the 40-man roster spot. Tropeano will miss all of this season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
7
Andrew Heaney
60-Day DL
Angels transferred LHP Andrew Heaney to the 60-day disabled list.
Heaney is expected to sit out the entire season after Tommy John surgery last year.
Apr 14
8
J.C. Ramirez
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cam Bedrosian
10-Day DL
Cam Bedrosian (groin) has resumed a throwing program.
He's playing catch from about 120 feet right now and there's no timetable for when he'll begin throwing off a mound again. So, while the flat-ground work is obviously a nice step, it doesn't sound like Bedrosian will be back soon. Bud Norris has done an admirable job filling in as the Angels' closer.
May 7
2
Huston Street
10-Day DL
Huston Street (lat, shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday.
It'll be his first mound workout since early March. Street is on the 60-day disabled list and just beginning a throwing program that will take at least five weeks. He's first eligible to join the Angels' bullpen June 1.
Apr 25
3
Andrew Bailey
10-Day DL
Andrew Bailey (shoulder) will resume throwing off a mound in the middle or end of next week.
Bailey has already been long-tossing. Working his way back from right shoulder inflammation, Bailey should rejoin the Angels' bullpen sometime next month.
Apr 28
4
Bud Norris
5
Jose Alvarez
6
Blake Parker
7
Yusmeiro Petit
8
Deolis Guerra
9
David Hernandez
10
Keynan Middleton
11
Mike Morin
10-Day DL
Mike Morin (neck) has resumed a throwing program.
Morin has missed over two weeks of action with a stiff neck and said Sunday that he's finally feeling 100 percent. The reliever thinks he's about three weeks away from a return.
May 7
