Andrelton Simmons | Shortstop | #2

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/4/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Western Oklahoma JC
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
X-rays on Andrelton Simmons' right thumb and left hand came back negative.
Simmons was hit on the right thumb by a pitch Monday and the ball apparently deflected and hit his left hand, as well, but he escaped the incident without any fractures. The Angels are considering him day-to-day. May 8 - 11:19 PM
Source: Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
32118302031210131722.254.326.347.673
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700032000
2016000124000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 7HOU13000000110000.000.250.000
May 6HOU14100010010000.250.250.250
May 5HOU14100010010000.250.250.250
May 4@ SEA14000010000000.000.000.000
May 3@ SEA13000010000000.000.000.000
May 2@ SEA15100011100000.200.333.200
Apr 30@ TEX14100000110000.250.400.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Juan Graterol
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8J.C. Ramirez
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cam Bedrosian
2Huston Street
3Andrew Bailey
4Bud Norris
5Jose Alvarez
6Blake Parker
7Yusmeiro Petit
8Deolis Guerra
9David Hernandez
10Keynan Middleton
11Mike Morin
 

 