Andrelton Simmons | Shortstop | #2

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Martin Maldonado

2 Juan Graterol

1B 1 Luis Valbuena

2 C.J. Cron 10-Day DL

C.J. Cron was forced to leave his minor league rehab game on Sunday after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist. Crown went for precautionary X-rays and no structural damage was found. He's considered day-to-day, though this could push his return to the Angels back a couple of days.

2B 1 Danny Espinosa

2 Cliff Pennington

SS 1 Andrelton Simmons Sidelined

X-rays on Andrelton Simmons' right thumb and left hand came back negative. Simmons was hit on the right thumb by a pitch Monday and the ball apparently deflected and hit his left hand, as well, but he escaped the incident without any fractures. The Angels are considering him day-to-day.

3B 1 Yunel Escobar

2 Jefry Marte

LF 1 Cameron Maybin

2 Ben Revere

CF 1 Mike Trout Sidelined

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Monday that the team has discussed placing Mike Trout (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list. The club isn't ready to make the move yet, though, as they still appear confident the star outfielder doesn't need a full 10 days of rest. Trout is out of the lineup Monday for the third straight game but is holding out hope that he could possibly be ready Tuesday. It sounds like he might need a little more time than that, though.

RF 1 Kole Calhoun

DH 1 Albert Pujols

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Garrett Richards 60-Day DL

Garrett Richards (biceps) said Sunday that he's continuing to feel better, but there's no timetable for when he'll resume a throwing program. Richards exited his first outing of the season with right biceps nerve irritation. While it's good that he's improving, but we can't get serious about a timetable for him until he's throwing off a mound, which will obviously be a while.

2 Ricky Nolasco

3 Matt Shoemaker

4 Tyler Skaggs 10-Day DL

Tyler Skaggs is expected to be sidelined for 10-12 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain. Yikes. Skaggs has been given a platelet-rich plasma injection in hopes that it will help speed along the healing process, but it looks like he's going to be on the shelf until the second half. It's as big blow to an Angels' rotation that was already lacking from a depth perspective. Daniel Wright will take Skaggs' rotation spot.

5 Jesse Chavez

6 Nick Tropeano 60-Day DL

Angels placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury. The Angels needed the 40-man roster spot. Tropeano will miss all of this season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

7 Andrew Heaney 60-Day DL

Angels transferred LHP Andrew Heaney to the 60-day disabled list. Heaney is expected to sit out the entire season after Tommy John surgery last year.

9 Alex Meyer

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Cam Bedrosian 10-Day DL

Cam Bedrosian (groin) has resumed a throwing program. He's playing catch from about 120 feet right now and there's no timetable for when he'll begin throwing off a mound again. So, while the flat-ground work is obviously a nice step, it doesn't sound like Bedrosian will be back soon. Bud Norris has done an admirable job filling in as the Angels' closer.

2 Huston Street 10-Day DL

Huston Street (lat, shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. It'll be his first mound workout since early March. Street is on the 60-day disabled list and just beginning a throwing program that will take at least five weeks. He's first eligible to join the Angels' bullpen June 1.

3 Andrew Bailey 10-Day DL

Andrew Bailey (shoulder) will resume throwing off a mound in the middle or end of next week. Bailey has already been long-tossing. Working his way back from right shoulder inflammation, Bailey should rejoin the Angels' bullpen sometime next month.

4 Bud Norris

5 Jose Alvarez

6 Blake Parker

7 Yusmeiro Petit

8 Deolis Guerra

9 David Hernandez

10 Keynan Middleton