Jordy Mercer | Shortstop | #10

According to Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Pirates have discussed a multi-year contract extension with shortstop Jordy Mercer.

No deal is imminent, as Biertempfel notes that the talks have only been preliminary. The 30-year-old is arbirtation-eligible for the second time this offseason and is expected to earn a nice raise through arbitration over the $2.075 million that he earned in 2016. If a deal is done, it would likely buy out his final two years of arbitration and possibly more. Mercer slashed .256/.328/.374 with 11 homers and 59 RBI in 149 games for the Pirates in 2016.