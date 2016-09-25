Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
John Jaso
(1B)
Dovydas Neverauskas
(S)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Jason Stoffel
(S)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
David Freese
(3B)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
Chris Bostick
(2B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Wade LeBlanc
(S)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
John Bowker
(OF)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Jose Osuna
(1B)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Steven Brault
(S)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Josh Lindblom
(S)
Eury Perez
(OF)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Clay Holmes
(S)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Tyler Webb
(S)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Justin Masterson
(S)
Dan Runzler
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Elias Diaz
(C)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Drew Hutchison
(S)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jordy Mercer | Shortstop | #10
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 8/27/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Oklahoma State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 3 (0) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.075 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Pirates have discussed a multi-year contract extension with shortstop Jordy Mercer.
No deal is imminent, as Biertempfel notes that the talks have only been preliminary. The 30-year-old is arbirtation-eligible for the second time this offseason and is expected to earn a nice raise through arbitration over the $2.075 million that he earned in 2016. If a deal is done, it would likely buy out his final two years of arbitration and possibly more. Mercer slashed .256/.328/.374 with 11 homers and 59 RBI in 149 games for the Pirates in 2016.
Jan 8 - 9:06 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Jordy Mercer (forearm) is back in the Pirates' lineup Sunday.
It's his first start since Wednesday as Mercer has battled a flexor issue in his right arm. He's at shortstop and batting sixth against A.J. Cole and the Nationals.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 01:10:00 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Jordy Mercer (forearm) fouled out as a pinch hitter during Friday's come-from-behind victory over the Nationals.
Mercer was scratched from Friday's lineup due to discomfort in his right forearm and was held out on Friday as well. The fact that he was able to appear as a pinch hitter bodes well for his status going forward and he should return to the starting lineup at some point over the weekend.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 08:44:00 AM
Jordy Mercer was scratched from Thursday's lineup with right forearm discomfort.
It's unclear at this point whether it's something that could keep him out for more than just the one game. Sean Rodriguez will slide over from second base to shortstop for Mercer, while Adam Frazier has entered the lineup at second.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 05:30:00 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Pirates on Twitter
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
Jan 8 - 9:06 PM
Jordy Mercer (forearm) returns to lineup
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 01:10:00 PM
Jordy Mercer fouls out as pinch hitter
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 08:44:00 AM
Jordy Mercer (forearm) scratched from lineup
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 05:30:00 PM
More Jordy Mercer Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
149
519
133
22
3
11
59
66
51
83
1
1
.256
.328
.374
.701
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
146
0
0
0
Jordy Mercer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jordy Mercer's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jordy Mercer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jordy Mercer's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
3
Jose Osuna
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Chris Bostick
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
2
David Freese
LF
1
Starling Marte
CF
1
Andrew McCutchen
2
Eury Perez
RF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Tyler Glasnow
5
Chad Kuhl
6
Steven Brault
7
Drew Hutchison
8
Clay Holmes
9
Josh Lindblom
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Jared Hughes
5
Juan Nicasio
6
Antonio Bastardo
7
Trevor Williams
8
A.J. Schugel
9
Wade LeBlanc
10
Dovydas Neverauskas
11
Lisalverto Bonilla
12
Nefi Ogando
13
Dan Runzler
14
Tyler Webb
