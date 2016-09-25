Player Page

Jordy Mercer | Shortstop | #10

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/27/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Oklahoma State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (0) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
According to Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Pirates have discussed a multi-year contract extension with shortstop Jordy Mercer.
No deal is imminent, as Biertempfel notes that the talks have only been preliminary. The 30-year-old is arbirtation-eligible for the second time this offseason and is expected to earn a nice raise through arbitration over the $2.075 million that he earned in 2016. If a deal is done, it would likely buy out his final two years of arbitration and possibly more. Mercer slashed .256/.328/.374 with 11 homers and 59 RBI in 149 games for the Pirates in 2016. Jan 8 - 9:06 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
More Jordy Mercer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
149519133223115966518311.256.328.374.701
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000146000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
