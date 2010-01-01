Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ronald Torreyes | Shortstop | #74

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/2/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 151
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ronald Torreyes went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-5 bashing of the Pirates.
He had three singles and a sixth-inning double that plated two runs. He rode home on a three-run blast off the bat of pinch-hitter Chris Carter in the eighth inning. Torreyes has been getting everyday playing time at shortstop in the absence of Didi Gregorius and has made the most of his opportunity. He is batting .296/.296/.444 with one homer and 13 RBI in 54 plate appearances. Apr 22 - 9:11 PM
More Ronald Torreyes Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final54.800020101000002
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1549122111140500.245.245.388.633
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700015300
20160014153424
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 22@ PIT15410021000000.800.8001.000
Apr 21@ PIT13100000000000.333.333.333
Apr 19CWS14100010010000.250.250.250
Apr 18CWS12000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 16STL14110021000000.250.250.500
Apr 15STL14110001010000.250.250.500
Apr 14STL14100000000000.250.250.250
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3Pete Kozma
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Bryan Mitchell
6Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
 

 