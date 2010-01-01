Ronald Torreyes | Shortstop | #74 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (24) / 9/2/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 151 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $561,900, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ronald Torreyes went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-5 bashing of the Pirates. He had three singles and a sixth-inning double that plated two runs. He rode home on a three-run blast off the bat of pinch-hitter Chris Carter in the eighth inning. Torreyes has been getting everyday playing time at shortstop in the absence of Didi Gregorius and has made the most of his opportunity. He is batting .296/.296/.444 with one homer and 13 RBI in 54 plate appearances.

Ronald Torreyes went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday. Torreyes was starting at shortstop and batting ninth in the absence of Didi Gregorius (shoulder). He came to the plate in a key situation in the second inning and stroked a hit to right field that plated both Chase Headley and Aaron Hicks but was thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double. Torreyes should continue to see regular playing time until Gregorius returns to action sometime in late April or early May.

Ronald Torreyes smacked a two-run home run in Tuesday's victory over the Rays. Aaron Judge got things going in the third inning with a single and was driven in by Torreyes, who lifted a no-doubter over the left-field wall. Just as the Yankees drew it up. Torreyes is worth rostering in AL-only leagues for now since he'll play regularly while Didi Gregorius (shoulder) is out, but don't expect much.