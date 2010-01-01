Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Torreyes goes 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run
Springer leaves with hamstring discomfort
Strained hamstring sends Tulowitzki to DL
Cam Bedrosian (groin) lands on 10-day DL
Dodgers thinking of using Hill as a reliever?
Gio Gonzalez flirts with no-hitter vs Mets
Julio Urias could start Wednesday vs. Giants
Cespedes (hamstring) unlikely for Sunday
Tigers hoping to have Cabrera back in 10 days
Surgery unlikely for Madison Bumgarner
Corey Seager sitting against Robbie Ray
Hunter Pence (leg) not in Saturday's lineup
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Bryan Mitchell
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Mark Montgomery
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Miguel Sulbaran
(S)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Pete Kozma
(SS)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(R)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes | Shortstop | #74
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/2/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 151
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
Ronald Torreyes went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-5 bashing of the Pirates.
He had three singles and a sixth-inning double that plated two runs. He rode home on a three-run blast off the bat of pinch-hitter Chris Carter in the eighth inning. Torreyes has been getting everyday playing time at shortstop in the absence of Didi Gregorius and has made the most of his opportunity. He is batting .296/.296/.444 with one homer and 13 RBI in 54 plate appearances.
Apr 22 - 9:11 PM
Ronald Torreyes went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday.
Torreyes was starting at shortstop and batting ninth in the absence of Didi Gregorius (shoulder). He came to the plate in a key situation in the second inning and stroked a hit to right field that plated both Chase Headley and Aaron Hicks but was thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double. Torreyes should continue to see regular playing time until Gregorius returns to action sometime in late April or early May.
Apr 8 - 7:56 PM
Ronald Torreyes smacked a two-run home run in Tuesday's victory over the Rays.
Aaron Judge got things going in the third inning with a single and was driven in by Torreyes, who lifted a no-doubter over the left-field wall. Just as the Yankees drew it up. Torreyes is worth rostering in AL-only leagues for now since he'll play regularly while Didi Gregorius (shoulder) is out, but don't expect much.
Apr 4 - 10:39 PM
Ronald Torreyes went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBI as the Yankees crushed the Phillies 14-1 on Thursday.
Torreyes has had a shaky spring, but he's gotten it together lately, which is a lot more important for the Yankees now that they'll be without Didi Gregorius for the first month of the season. Torreyes figures to get most of the starts at shortstop, with Pete Kozma serving as the backup.
Mar 30 - 4:14 PM
Torreyes goes 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run
Apr 22 - 9:11 PM
Torreyes goes 2-for-4 with two RBI Saturday
Apr 8 - 7:56 PM
Ronald Torreyes launches two-run shot
Apr 4 - 10:39 PM
Ronald Torreyes homers in Yankees' win
Mar 30 - 4:14 PM
More Ronald Torreyes Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Thames
MLW
(2909)
2
Z. Britton
BAL
(2906)
3
T. Mancini
BAL
(2725)
4
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2575)
5
R. Hill
LA
(2339)
6
C. Correa
HOU
(2304)
7
J. Happ
TOR
(2300)
8
T. Turner
WAS
(2245)
9
S. Dyson
TEX
(2188)
10
L. Forsythe
LA
(2172)
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
4
.800
0
2
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
15
49
12
2
1
1
11
4
0
5
0
0
.245
.245
.388
.633
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
15
3
0
0
2016
0
0
14
15
34
2
4
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 22
@ PIT
1
5
4
1
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.800
.800
1.000
Apr 21
@ PIT
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Apr 19
CWS
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 18
CWS
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 16
STL
1
4
1
1
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 15
STL
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 14
STL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
10-Day DL
Gary Sanchez (biceps) played catch Wednesday from a distance of 60 feet.
He's also been swinging a bat with his left hand and catching simulated games off a pitching machine. Sanchez appears on track to return from his Grade 1 biceps strain around early-to-mid May. Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka will continue to fill in behind the plate for the Yankees.
Apr 19
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
60-Day DL
Yankees placed 1B/OF Tyler Austin on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured left ankle.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Pete Kozma. Austin will miss the first couple months of the season.
Apr 2
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
10-Day DL
Didi Gregorius (shoulder) has begun a throwing program.
Gregorius strained his right shoulder while playing for Team Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic last month. The Yankees are expecting him to miss all of April and perhaps the early part of May. Ronald Torreyes has been filling in at shortstop for the Bronx Bombers.
Apr 5
2
Ronald Torreyes
3
Pete Kozma
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Bryan Mitchell
6
Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Adam Warren
6
Jonathan Holder
Headlines
Week That Was: Total Bummer
Apr 22
Jesse Pantuosco talks dirt-biking, PED suspensions and closer drama in the Week That Was.
