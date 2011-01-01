Player Page

Trevor Story | Shortstop | #27

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/15/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Trevor Story is out of the Rockies' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Padres.
It's a day of physical and mental rest for the 24-year-old shortstop, who's batting just .148/.281/.259 through eight regular-season games. Christian Adames will start at short and bat seventh Tuesday versus San Diego. Apr 11 - 4:52 PM
Source: Nick Groke on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
82743000451210.148.281.259.541
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170008000
201600096000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 10SD13000000110000.000.250.000
Apr 9LA13000000120000.000.250.000
Apr 8LA14110000010000.250.250.500
Apr 7LA13000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 6@ MLW14000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 5@ MLW14110001030000.250.250.500
Apr 4@ MLW12100002301000.500.800.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
3Stephen Cardullo
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4Kyle Freeland
5Antonio Senzatela
6Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Carlos Estevez
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Scott Oberg
10Jairo Diaz
 

 