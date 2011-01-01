Trevor Story | Shortstop | #27 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (24) / 11/15/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 180 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $540,000, 2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Trevor Story is out of the Rockies' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Padres. It's a day of physical and mental rest for the 24-year-old shortstop, who's batting just .148/.281/.259 through eight regular-season games. Christian Adames will start at short and bat seventh Tuesday versus San Diego. Source: Nick Groke on Twitter

Trevor Story is starting at shortstop and batting sixth for the Rockies in Monday's game versus the Padres. The Rockies are going with their regulars here. Story is hitting just .167/.286/.292 in the early going and has yet to drive in a run. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Trevor Story drew a pair of walks, swiped two bases and scored a run in Thursday's win over the Padres. He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in his official at-bats, but found a way to impact the box score nonetheless. He owns a .246 batting average with four home runs in Cactus League action. Story smashed 27 home runs and 72 RBI in just 97 games last year before going down with a thumb injury.