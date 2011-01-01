Trevor Story | Shortstop | #27

Welcome,
Adrian Beltre (calf) won't be activated Tues.
Giants likely to place Posey (head) on the DL
Trevor Story getting night off Tuesday vs. SD
Boyd bounces back with great outing vs. MIN
Buxton strikes out three more times Tuesday
Braves put OF Matt Kemp (hamstring) on DL
Jays activate closer Osuna from disabled list
Reyes dropped to seventh for Tuesday's game
Prado (hamstring) beginning rehab stint Wed.
Rendon getting day off Tuesday vs. Cardinals
Hanley Ramirez (flu) back in lineup Tuesday
Josh Donaldson (calf) not in Tuesday's lineup
Ex-Ram Laurinaitis retiring after 8 seasons
Report: Johnathan Hankins visiting the Colts
Report: It would take 2 picks to land Sherman
Galette seen 'striking another individual'
Seahawks take a chance on Dion Jordan
Chad Kelly underwent wrist surgery Monday
Carlos Hyde (knee) not back to full health
Robert Turbin could have a bigger 2017 role
Eifert (back surgery) says he is 'close'
Report: Seahawks 'want a lot' for Sherman
Report: Fournette 'in the mix' for Carolina
Keenan Allen estimates he's at 85 percent
Dion Waiters goes through 'strenuous' workout
E'Twaun Moore (ankle) questionable Tuesday
Luke Babbitt, McRoberts not on injury report
Beverley, Williams, Capela, Nene probable Wed
Draymond Green, Iguodala won't play Wednesday
Rondo (wrist) says he 'might' play Wednesday
Russell Westbrook (rest) ruled out Tuesday
Devin Booker (rest) ruled out Tuesday
Anthony and Porzingis doubtful Wednesday
Gallinari, Faried, Nelson out final two games
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in return
Shabazz Napier scores career-high 32 points
Tomas Tatar will have shoulder surgery
Barbashev poised to center Blues' top line
Pacioretty suffers injury scare at practice
Evgeni Malkin will play in playoff opener
Kings fire Darryl Sutter and GM Dean Lombardi
Patrick Eaves (undisclosed) good for Game 1
Report: Canucks fire coach Willie Desjardins
Torey Krug doubtful for Bruins' first round
Andrew Ladd played through nagging injury
Tom Rowe loses coaching, GM jobs with Florida
Artem Anisimov will be 'good to go' Thursday
Connor McDavid reaches 100 points in EDM win
Ron Silk: Icebreaker 150 results
Bassett 2nd at Greenville, keeps points lead
Ryan Preece: Icebreaker 150 results
Theriault keeps lead after 4th in Nashville
Dave Sapienza: Icebreaker 150 results
Sadler 10th at Fort Worth, retains NXS lead
Harrison Burton: Runner-up in K&N East points
Shane Lee: Music City 200 results
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Todd Szegedy: Icebreaker 150 results
Gilliland: Kevin Whitaker Chev 150 results
Dalton Sargeant: Music City 200 results
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
Fowler drops to one back after third-round 71
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
Cardinals brass dines with UNC QB Trubisky
SF 'seriously considering' Fournette at #2?
LB Foster invited back for medical rechecks
Fournette on an official visit with Bengals
Steelers hosting EDGE Tim Williams Tuesday
Pelissero: QB Chad Kelly had wrist surgery
Saban blames offense on Howard's production
Rapsheet: Derek Barnett visited DAL and TB
Saints host size/speed S Melifonwu on visit
Panthers bring in LSU S Adams for a visit
NDSU reels in ex-Illinois WR Desmond Cain
Ndidi fit for UCL quarterfinal first-leg
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
Valencia's return expected for Europa League
Butland hoping for weekend return
Wenger wants Oxlade-Chamberlain stay
Ozil and the Gunners limp in defeat
Zaha leads Palace destruction of Arsenal
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Yohan Flande
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Chris Rusin
(R)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
David Dahl
(OF)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Antonio Senzatela
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Stephen Cardullo
(OF)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Trevor Story | Shortstop | #27
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/15/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $540,000, 2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Trevor Story is out of the Rockies' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Padres.
It's a day of physical and mental rest for the 24-year-old shortstop, who's batting just .148/.281/.259 through eight regular-season games. Christian Adames will start at short and bat seventh Tuesday versus San Diego.
Apr 11 - 4:52 PM
Source:
Nick Groke on Twitter
Trevor Story is starting at shortstop and batting sixth for the Rockies in Monday's game versus the Padres.
The Rockies are going with their regulars here. Story is hitting just .167/.286/.292 in the early going and has yet to drive in a run.
Apr 10 - 4:30 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Trevor Story drew a pair of walks, swiped two bases and scored a run in Thursday's win over the Padres.
He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in his official at-bats, but found a way to impact the box score nonetheless. He owns a .246 batting average with four home runs in Cactus League action. Story smashed 27 home runs and 72 RBI in just 97 games last year before going down with a thumb injury.
Mar 30 - 6:49 PM
Trevor Story hit his fourth spring training home run in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.
Story rapped a solo dinger off Hector Rondon with one out in the fifth inning. After mashing 27 homers a year ago (this despite missing the final month of the season with a thumb injury), the 24-year-old shortstop has picked up right where he left off as he readies for the 2017 campaign.
Mar 11 - 6:13 PM
Trevor Story getting night off Tuesday vs. SD
Apr 11 - 4:52 PM
Rockies going with regulars on Monday
Apr 10 - 4:30 PM
Story walks twice, steals two bags Thursday
Mar 30 - 6:49 PM
Trevor Story slugs fourth homer of spring
Mar 11 - 6:13 PM
More Trevor Story Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
8
27
4
3
0
0
0
4
5
12
1
0
.148
.281
.259
.541
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
96
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 10
SD
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 9
LA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 8
LA
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 7
LA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 6
@ MLW
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 5
@ MLW
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
3
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 4
@ MLW
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
2
3
0
1
0
0
0
.500
.800
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
10-Day DL
Rockies placed C Tom Murphy on the 10-day disabled list with a hairline fracture in his right forearm.
Murphy will miss most, if not all, of April with the injury. The Rockies will use Tony Wolters and Dustin Garneau behind the dish until then.
Apr 2
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
10-Day DL
Ian Desmond (hand) will have a medical check-up on Monday.
Desmond fractured his left hand in mid-March Cactus League action, a fracture which required surgery. During his medical exam on Monday, he will be checked out to see how the bones in his hand are healing up post-surgery. The expectation is that Desmond will be able to return to the Rockies before the end of April.
Apr 5
2
Mark Reynolds
3
Stephen Cardullo
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
10-Day DL
Rockies placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his rib.
Dahl hasn't been cleared to resume full baseball activities yet, but it probably won't be long. He figures to miss most, if not all, of April. Gerardo Parra will be the Rockies' left fielder in the meantime.
Apr 2
2
Gerardo Parra
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
Kyle Freeland
5
Antonio Senzatela
6
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.
Mar 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
10-Day DL
Chad Qualls (forearm) threw in a simulated game on Saturday.
Manager Bud Black described the session as "Chad Qualls-like." Qualls landed on the DL with right forearm inflammation but seems to be on the mend. Barring a setback, it's safe to assume he'll be back in the Rockies' pen later this month.
Apr 8
6
Carlos Estevez
7
Chris Rusin
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Scott Oberg
10
Jairo Diaz
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Jairo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Diaz is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready by May.
Apr 2
