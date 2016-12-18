Nathan Eovaldi | Starting Pitcher | #30

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays close to signing RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Braves make trade for 2B Phillips official
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) out 3-5 months
Report: Pirates still open to trading McCutchen
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
Dodgers agree to deal with Franklin Gutierrez
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
Blue Jays finalize deal with RP Joe Smith
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 10
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills GM open to starting Cardale Jones at QB
D-Jax would like to re-sign with Washington
'Good chance' Cousins gets more than Luck
Raiders give Jack Del Rio 4-year extension
Vikings move on from RG Brandon Fusco
Report: Eagles expected to pursue Jeffery
Area scout stands up for Oklahoma RB Mixon
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger calls it quits
Eagles expected to shop SLB Mychal Kendricks
'Make or break' 2017 season for Randall Cobb?
Falcons promote Manuel to coordinate defense
Tyrod Taylor not open to contract restructure
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 17
Feb 12
Dose: Durant Gets Last Laugh
Feb 12
The Week Ahead: Week 17
Feb 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 11
Feb 11
Dose: They Are Legend
Feb 11
Mailbag: Midseason Malaise
Feb 10
Stew: The Crawford Renaissance
Feb 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 10
Feb 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kevin Love (left knee) ruled out for Tuesday
Doug McDermott, Carter-Williams both starting
Willy Hernangomez starting, Jennings to bench
Nikola Mirotic (back spasms) out Sunday
Jimmy Butler, Mirotic, Zipser all out Sunday
Kenneth Faried (ankle) ruled out Monday
Nurkic traded to Blazers for Mason Plumlee
Joel Embiid (knee) listed as out for Monday
Kelly Olynyk scores 19 w/ three triples
Gordon Hayward scores 31 points in loss
James Harden scores 40 points in 29 minutes
Patrick Beverley scores season-high 19 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Pick Pominville
Feb 12
Dose: The King Hits 400
Feb 12
Give Dubnyk Some Love
Feb 11
Dubnyk earns his 30th Victory
Feb 11
Pay Attention to the Schedule
Feb 10
Thornton Ends Unusual Run
Feb 10
NHL Frozen Five: Thursday
Feb 9
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Feb 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kypreos: Shattenkirk open to deal to TOR, MTL
Couture returns to lineup Sunday vs Devils
Connor McDavid regains points lead in loss
Scott Darling sets new career-high with 13 W
Robin Lehner blocks 43 in win over Leafs
Nicklas Backstrom earns 700th career point
P. Berglund scores hat trick in win over Habs
Henrik Lundqvist gets win 400
Viktor Arvidsson gets first career hat trick
Patrick Eaves is having a very special season
Horvat cracks triple digits in career points
Anderson blanks Isles in triumphant return
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to erase 2016 result
Keselowski best at Michigan during last 3 yrs
2 Daytona starts for Ty Dillon, 2 mid-20s
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-best at Texas
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
Shepherd chasing checkered flag at age 75
New crew members for Kurt Busch
2 of 6 top-10s for Patrick came at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. best at Bristol
Joey Gase to make first plate start
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Dover
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
Spieth surges to 6-shot lead with another 65
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
Snedeker posts 11-under with 7-birdie 67
Wheatcroft (undisclosed) WD at AT&T Pro-Am
Jason Day joins top spot w/ week-tying-low 64
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jonathan Allen named Lombardi Award winner
Report: Collin Klein to join Wildcats staff
Myles Garrett: Cowboys comments meant as joke
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
Report: Stringfellow not invited to Combine
Hawaii promotes DL coach Legi Suiaunoa to DC
Gophs give Fleck five-year, $18 MM contract
Report: McNichols (labrum) to go under knife
Ross to undergo labrum surgery post-Combine
Exec: QB crop is good, 5 could go in Rds. 1-2
NY Daily News asks: Should NYJ suck for Sam?
Victim: Mixon called my friend a gay slur
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Swansea take vital points from Leicester
Leicester sink to 17th after trip to Swansea
Sublime FK by Brady earns Burnley big point
Pedro strikes early but Blues only draw 1-1
Tackle in training sidelines Terry
The Foxes face a potential injury crisis
Sadio Mane is back as Reds dominate
Spurs look bad in losing at Anfield
Martial stars as United extend unbeaten run
Watford come up short at Old Trafford
Black Cats downed by Gabbiadini and co.
Allen goal ends Stoke City winless streak
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Miguel Andujar
(3B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chad Green
(S)
Tommy Layne
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Matt Daley
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Zack Littell
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Jorge Mateo
(SS)
Luis Severino
(S)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Ben Heller
(R)
Bryan Mitchell
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Richard Bleier
(R)
Dietrich Enns
(S)
Ronald Herrera
(S)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Nick Swisher
(1B)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Giovanny Gallegos
(S)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Yefrey Ramirez
(S)
Ruben Tejada
(3B)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Ronald Torreyes
(3B)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Adam Warren
(S)
Ji-Man Choi
(1B)
Domingo German
(S)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Mason Williams
(OF)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Nathan Eovaldi | Starting Pitcher | #30
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/13/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 11 (0) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $5.6 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays are close to signing Nathan Eovaldi to a one-year contract with a club option for 2018.
Eovaldi was non-tendered by the Yankees in December after having Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries in August. He will miss all of the 2017 campaign but should be ready for spring training going into 2018. It's a solid low-risk move by the Rays on what is sure to be an inexpensive contract. Eovaldi, 27, holds a career 4.21 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, but he's always been one of the hardest-throwing starters in baseball and could potentially help Tampa in 2018 in the rotation or bullpen.
Feb 12 - 2:24 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that the club has discussed a new deal with Nathan Eovaldi.
Eovaldi was released by the Yankees in November after undergoing Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries in August. The hard-throwing right-hander is expected to miss the entire 2017 season, but that hasn't stopped the Yankees from talking to his agent "several times." He's also weighing his options elsewhere. Eovaldi turns 27 in February and makes for an intriguing gamble for those willing to wait out his rehab process.
Jan 11 - 11:03 AM
Source:
Newark Star-Ledger
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Nathan Eovaldi is "among the pitchers being discussed" by the Rays.
Eovaldi was non-tendered by the Yankees last month, as he's likely to miss all of 2017 while working his way back from Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries. He makes for an interesting long-term gamble, though, whether it be as a starter or perhaps a reliever.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 09:52:00 AM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
Yankees released RHP Nathan Eovaldi.
He had been designated for assignment in order to free up a 40-man roster spot. Eovaldi wasn't going to be tendered a contract this winter, anyway, since it's his final year of arbitration eligibility and he'll miss 2017 following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries. Eovaldi will turn just 27 in February and should draw plenty of interest in teams that are willing to wait out his rehab.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 08:23:00 AM
Rays close to signing RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Feb 12 - 2:24 PM
Yankees, Eovaldi have talked new deal
Jan 11 - 11:03 AM
Rays considering signing Nathan Eovaldi
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 09:52:00 AM
Yankees officially release Nathan Eovaldi
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 08:23:00 AM
More Nathan Eovaldi Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Hammel
KC
(2361)
2
J. Smith
TOR
(2282)
3
C. Carter
MLW
(2098)
4
M. Napoli
CLE
(2092)
5
B. Park
MIN
(1768)
6
A. McCutchen
PIT
(1638)
7
P. Alvarez
BAL
(1593)
8
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1593)
9
C. Wilson
LAA
(1585)
10
C. Utley
LA
(1551)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYY
24
21
9
8
0
0
124.2
123
66
66
40
97
0
0
4.76
1.31
Nathan Eovaldi's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Nathan Eovaldi's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Nathan Eovaldi's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Nathan Eovaldi's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Tyler Austin
3
Ji-Man Choi
2B
1
Starlin Castro
2
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
2
Mason Williams
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Yankees activated RHP Chad Green from the 60-day disabled list.
Green's spot on the 40-man roster has been restored. His season ended early due to a sprained UCL, although the hope is that he can avoid Tommy John surgery.
Nov 4
7
Luis Cessa
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Richard Bleier
8
Jonathan Holder
9
Giovanny Gallegos
Headlines
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Gary Sanchez or Jonathan Lucroy? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
More MLB Columns
»
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
»
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
»
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
»
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
»
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
»
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
MLB Headlines
»
Rays close to signing RHP Nathan Eovaldi
»
Braves make trade for 2B Phillips official
»
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) out 3-5 months
»
Report: Pirates still open to trading McCutchen
»
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
»
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
»
Dodgers agree to deal with Franklin Gutierrez
»
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
»
Blue Jays finalize deal with RP Joe Smith
»
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
»
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
»
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Transitioning from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved