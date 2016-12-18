Player Page

Weather | Roster

Nathan Eovaldi | Starting Pitcher | #30

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/13/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 11 (0) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays are close to signing Nathan Eovaldi to a one-year contract with a club option for 2018.
Eovaldi was non-tendered by the Yankees in December after having Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries in August. He will miss all of the 2017 campaign but should be ready for spring training going into 2018. It's a solid low-risk move by the Rays on what is sure to be an inexpensive contract. Eovaldi, 27, holds a career 4.21 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, but he's always been one of the hardest-throwing starters in baseball and could potentially help Tampa in 2018 in the rotation or bullpen. Feb 12 - 2:24 PM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
More Nathan Eovaldi Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYY24219800124.212366664097004.761.31
Nathan Eovaldi's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Nathan Eovaldi's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Nathan Eovaldi's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Nathan Eovaldi's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Tyler Austin
3Ji-Man Choi
2B1Starlin Castro
2Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
3B1Chase Headley
2Ronald Torreyes
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
2Mason Williams
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Luis Cessa
8Bryan Mitchell
9Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Chasen Shreve
6Ben Heller
7Richard Bleier
8Jonathan Holder
9Giovanny Gallegos
 

 