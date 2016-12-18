Nathan Eovaldi | Starting Pitcher | #30 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (26) / 2/13/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 11 (0) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5.6 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays are close to signing Nathan Eovaldi to a one-year contract with a club option for 2018. Eovaldi was non-tendered by the Yankees in December after having Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries in August. He will miss all of the 2017 campaign but should be ready for spring training going into 2018. It's a solid low-risk move by the Rays on what is sure to be an inexpensive contract. Eovaldi, 27, holds a career 4.21 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, but he's always been one of the hardest-throwing starters in baseball and could potentially help Tampa in 2018 in the rotation or bullpen. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that the club has discussed a new deal with Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi was released by the Yankees in November after undergoing Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries in August. The hard-throwing right-hander is expected to miss the entire 2017 season, but that hasn't stopped the Yankees from talking to his agent "several times." He's also weighing his options elsewhere. Eovaldi turns 27 in February and makes for an intriguing gamble for those willing to wait out his rehab process. Source: Newark Star-Ledger

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Nathan Eovaldi is "among the pitchers being discussed" by the Rays. Eovaldi was non-tendered by the Yankees last month, as he's likely to miss all of 2017 while working his way back from Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries. He makes for an interesting long-term gamble, though, whether it be as a starter or perhaps a reliever. Source: Tampa Bay Times