Stephen Vogt | Catcher | #21 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (32) / 11/1/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Azusa Pacific Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 12 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $2.965 million, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Athletics designated C Stephen Vogt for assignment. Vogt was an American League All-Star in 2015 and 2016, but the 32-year-old catcher had put up a weak .217/.287/.357 batting line in 174 plate appearances this season. Bruce Maxwell has been recalled from Triple-A to serve as Josh Phegley's backup.

Stephen Vogt went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rays. Vogt twice came through with RBI hits against Chris Archer, scoring a pair of runners with a single in the second inning and driving in one more with a double in the fourth. The veteran backstop is working to a .226/.274/.370 triple-slash with four homers and 17 RBI across 146 at-bats.

Stephen Vogt socked a two-run homer Friday against the Yankees. His ninth-inning blast off Jonathan Holder provided the A’s with some valuable late insurance. Vogt has been a disappointment on the whole this season, but he has perked up at the plate over the past few days. He’s batting .304 (7-for-23) with two homers, a double, six RBI, and six walks over his last seven games