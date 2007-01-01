Player Page

Weather | Roster

Stephen Vogt | Catcher | #21

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (32) / 11/1/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Azusa Pacific
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 12 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Athletics designated C Stephen Vogt for assignment.
Vogt was an American League All-Star in 2015 and 2016, but the 32-year-old catcher had put up a weak .217/.287/.357 batting line in 174 plate appearances this season. Bruce Maxwell has been recalled from Triple-A to serve as Josh Phegley's backup. Jun 22 - 11:31 AM
More Stephen Vogt Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
54157348142012163101.217.287.357.644
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201743000018
20161131000023
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 21HOU11000010000000.000.000.000
Jun 20HOU11000000100000.000.500.000
Jun 19HOU10000000100000.0001.000.000
Jun 18NYY13000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 16NYY12110011210000.500.7501.000
Jun 15NYY11000000100000.000.500.000
Jun 14@ MIA13000010100000.000.250.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Josh Phegley
2Bruce Maxwell
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Matt Chapman
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jaycob Brugman
3Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
2Matt Olson
DH1Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Jesse Hahn
6Jharel Cotton
7Chris Bassitt
8Daniel Gossett
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Michael Brady
9Bobby Wahl
10Josh Smith
 

 