Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs place Jason Heyward (hand) on the DL
Cubs sending Kyle Schwarber to AAA Iowa
A's place Matt Chapman (knee) on 10-day DL
A's designate C Stephen Vogt for assignment
Bucs' Cervelli lands back on concussion DL
Fowler (quad) out of Cardinals' lineup Thurs.
Verlander retires first 16 batters Wednesday
Cruz drives in three as M's come from behind
Kemp swats walk-off, two-run bomb vs. SF
Grandal slams two homers in win over Mets
Yasiel Puig socks 13th homer in win over Mets
Carrasco fans 10 in six shutout innings Wed.
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Chad Pinder
(SS)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Donn Roach
(R)
John Axford
(R)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Michael Brady
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Josh Smith
(R)
Jaycob Brugman
(OF)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Matt Olson
(OF)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Matt Chapman
(3B)
Daniel Gossett
(S)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Stephen Vogt | Catcher | #21
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 11/1/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Azusa Pacific
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 12 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $2.965 million, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Athletics designated C Stephen Vogt for assignment.
Vogt was an American League All-Star in 2015 and 2016, but the 32-year-old catcher had put up a weak .217/.287/.357 batting line in 174 plate appearances this season. Bruce Maxwell has been recalled from Triple-A to serve as Josh Phegley's backup.
Jun 22 - 11:31 AM
Stephen Vogt went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rays.
Vogt twice came through with RBI hits against Chris Archer, scoring a pair of runners with a single in the second inning and driving in one more with a double in the fourth. The veteran backstop is working to a .226/.274/.370 triple-slash with four homers and 17 RBI across 146 at-bats.
Jun 11 - 6:53 PM
Stephen Vogt socked a two-run homer Friday against the Yankees.
His ninth-inning blast off Jonathan Holder provided the A’s with some valuable late insurance. Vogt has been a disappointment on the whole this season, but he has perked up at the plate over the past few days. He’s batting .304 (7-for-23) with two homers, a double, six RBI, and six walks over his last seven games
May 26 - 10:59 PM
Stephen Vogt went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.
Vogt doubled home a run against Chase De Jong in the fourth inning. It was his sixth double of the season. The veteran backstop has struggled to a .229/.272/.375 triple-slash across 99 at-bats, but has shown vague signs of life of late, with five hits in his last three games, including a home run on Monday.
May 17 - 1:47 AM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
F. Freeman
ATL
(3390)
2
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3334)
3
M. Trout
LAA
(2876)
4
J. Segura
SEA
(2853)
5
A. Hicks
NYY
(2737)
6
L. McCullers
HOU
(2711)
7
J. Faria
TB
(2515)
8
R. Braun
MLW
(2454)
9
D. Keuchel
HOU
(2343)
10
B. Posey
SF
(2288)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
54
157
34
8
1
4
20
12
16
31
0
1
.217
.287
.357
.644
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
43
0
0
0
0
1
8
2016
113
1
0
0
0
0
23
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 21
HOU
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 20
HOU
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
.000
Jun 19
HOU
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
1.000
.000
Jun 18
NYY
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 16
NYY
1
2
1
1
0
0
1
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.750
1.000
Jun 15
NYY
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
.000
Jun 14
@ MIA
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Josh Phegley
2
Bruce Maxwell
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
SS
1
Marcus Semien
60-Day DL
Marcus Semien (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Stockton on Friday.
Working his way back from surgery to repair a fractured right wrist, Semien has been slowly but surely upping his workouts this month and is nearly ready to test things out in game action. It's unclear how many rehab games he'll require, but it figures to be more than a handful given that he's been sidelined since mid-April.
Jun 19
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Matt Chapman
10-Day DL
Athletics placed 3B Matt Chapman on the 10-day disabled list with an infection in his left knee.
Chapman suffered a gash on his knee a couple weeks ago at Triple-A Nashville and the wound became infected shortly after his callup to Oakland. He's been prescribed antibiotics, but it's not clear when he might be able to return to the A's active roster. The 24-year-old third baseman was 3-for-14 with three RBI over his first four major league games.
Jun 22
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jaycob Brugman
3
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) has been hitting off a tee.
He was also able to shag fly balls for the first time on Thursday. The plan is for Smolinski to resume throwing during the first week of July. Smolinski is still a long ways off, but he's making progress.
Jun 15
RF
1
Matt Joyce
2
Matt Olson
DH
1
Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
10-Day DL
Kendall Graveman (shoulder) could resume throwing off a mound next week.
Graveman has been playing catch of late with no issues and is slated to have a flat ground throwing session by the end of this week. He won't make it back before the end of June, but the righty is coming along.
Jun 19
3
Sean Manaea
4
Andrew Triggs
10-Day DL
Andrew Triggs will be given a cortisone injection in his ailing left hip.
Triggs has some structural damage in the hip but is hoping to avoid surgery. If the cortisone injection provides enough relief as hoped, he'll be allowed to resume throwing. That said, it's going to be a while even in a best-case scenario.
Jun 18
5
Jesse Hahn
6
Jharel Cotton
7
Chris Bassitt
60-Day DL
Chris Bassitt (elbow) took part in an "up-and-down" bullpen on Wednesday.
Up-and-down, in this case, does not refer to the quality of the bullpen, but rather the action of simulating innings by sitting and getting up. He is coming back from Tommy John surgery and is unlikely to be ready to contribute until some time in the second half of the season.
Jun 21
8
Daniel Gossett
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Sean Doolittle
3
Ryan Madson
4
Ryan Dull
10-Day DL
Ryan Dull (knee) could resume throwing off a mound later this week.
Dull has recovered from a right knee strain more slowly than expected, but it appears he's finally making some nice progress. It's unclear when he might be game-ready.
Jun 20
5
John Axford
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Michael Brady
9
Bobby Wahl
10-Day DL
Bobby Wahl (shoulder) was recently given a cortisone injection.
His ailing right shoulder has responded well to the shot, so it sounds like he could resume throwing soon. Wahl has missed nearly a month with a strained shoulder.
Jun 19
10
Josh Smith
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
D.J. Short recommends the hot-hitting Brandon Drury and hopes Mike Montgomery gets an extended opportunity in the Cubs' rotation.
