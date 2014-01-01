Yoenis Cespedes | Outfielder | #52

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
Daily Dose: Four Aces
Apr 6
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
Notes: Courting Cole
Apr 5
Dose: Give Lance Chants
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Garrett tosses six scoreless frames in debut
Machado goes deep in O's comeback victory
Gary Sanchez slugs first homer of season
Javier Baez leaves game after hard collision
Wheeler scuffles in first start since 2014
Yelich clubs two-run homer Friday vs. NYM
Cespedes hits first homer in loss to Marlins
Manuel Margot homers twice to lead Padres
Belt's two homers and five RBI not enough
Jason Kipnis to begin rehab assignment Sunday
Kyle Freeland shuts down Dodgers in MLB debut
Bryce Harper leaves the yard in win on Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
Romo Walks Away
Apr 5
How Bye Weeks Affect WRs
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers release CB Tramaine Brock after arrest
Tramaine Brock arrested in Santa Clara
Rams land ex-Bill Nickell Robey-Coleman
Not done yet: Roethlisberger to play in 2017
Bills GM 'in love' with Deshaun Watson?
Report: Sherman initially asked to be traded
Texans to target quarterback at pick No. 25?
Jets may still move Eric Decker before season
Jets still likely to deal Sheldon Richardson?
Trevone Boykin arrested again on Thursday
Marvin Lewis not expecting contract extension
Greg Hardy taking part in 'spring league'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mailbag: The End of the Road
Apr 7
Stew: Booker Bonanza
Apr 7
Dose: The Jimmy & Mirotic Show
Apr 7
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 7
Apr 7
Roundtable: Dynasty Stashes
Apr 6
Dose: Cavs back on top!
Apr 6
Schedule Strengths by Position
Apr 5
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 5
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DeMar DeRozan scores 38 points in win vs. MIA
Bryn Forbes scores 27 points w/ four treys
Conley (eye) scores 31 points w/ 7 triples
E'Twaun Moore (right ankle) questionable
LeBron James scores 27 points in bad loss
Kyrie Irving goes to the locker room
Andre Roberson out, McDermott will start
Jamal, Harris, Gallo, Faried & Jokic starting
George Hill, Raul Neto will not play vs. MIN
Ndour, Holiday starting against Memphis
DeMarcus Cousins out, Cunningham to start
Wilson Chandler will play on Friday night
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lightning Keep WC Fight Alive
Apr 7
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
Fantasy Nuggets Week 26
Apr 6
Podcast: Fantasy Award Winners
Apr 6
Capitals Clinch First Overall
Apr 6
Supportive Sheary
Apr 5
Capitals close to Pres Trophy
Apr 5
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nikita Kucherov nets 1G, 1A in win over MTL
NHL suspends Nick Ritchie for two games
Rangers will start Antti Raanta on Sunday
Bruins will start Anton Khudobin on Saturday
Torey Krug (LBI) won't be available Saturday
Shea Weber (LBI) will miss Friday's game
Stamkos unlikely to play Friday and Sunday
Torey Krug leaves early due to LBI
Connor McDavid picks up 30th goal
Milan Lucic hat trick leads Oilers past SJ
John Gibson turns in shutout against Hawks
Henrik Sedin picks up three assists in loss
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kevin Harvick wins O'Reilly 500 pole
Matt Tifft: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Wallace Jr. tops XFINITY Final Practice
Jimmie Johnson spins in TX quals round 1
9 drivers did not get a chance to qualify
Ty Dillon paces Fort Worth XFINITY Practice 1
Ryan Blaney posts fastest lap in TX practice
Chase Elliott crashes in TX practice 1
Erik Jones crashes in TX practice 1
Update: Ky Busch will not go to backup
Rookie Erik Jones cracks 28-second mark first
Ky Busch spins, collects wall in TX practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kaymer 10 better on Day 2 with bogey-free 68
Stenson among notable MCs at 81st Masters
Spieth sets up a weekend run at the Masters
Day-low 67 lifts Fowler into four-way T1
Couples in contention again at the Masters
Pieters makes it a trio on 4-under after 68
First-timer Jon Rahm lurking after 36 holes
Garcia joins top spot with day-tying-low 69
Hoffman comes back to the pack in Round 2
Defender Willett in danger of MC after 73-78
Grillo improves 9 strokes in R2 of Masters
Ryan Moore blemish-free in R2 of the Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Mixon paid visit to Buccaneers
Teez Tabor says hamstring injury slowed runs
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
Miller: Bills might be in love with QB Watson
Texans could be eyeing quarterback at No. 27
Report: Webb drawing 'legit' Rnd. 1 interest
Duke QB Thomas Sirk heading to East Carolina
Pat Mahomes reportedly paying Browns a visit
Report: Melifonwu on official visit to Browns
Jets host EDGE Charles Harris for visit
Norris: Expect Steelers to add receiver early
Add Raiders to T Davenport's workout list
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 32
Apr 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Apr 6
Team News - Week 31
Apr 4
DFS Soccer: Week 31
Apr 4
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Moses fit to face against Bournemouth
As expected, Cresswell out for Swansea run-in
Ramirez to be assessed ahead of Burnley clash
Slumming Boro without defensive trio for GW32
Allardyce unsure over Cabaye timetable
Emiliano Martinez to start again vs Palace
Pep to play if safe with Kompany, Delph
Laurent Koscielny to miss Palace trip
Morgan and Mendy still unavailable
Harry Maguire ruled out of Man City clash
Harry Maguire ruled out of Man City clash
Ryan Fraser returns but Gosling is 50/50
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Brad Holt
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Vic Black
(R)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Ty Kelly
(3B)
Addison Reed
(R)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Wilmer Flores
(1B)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Steven Matz
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(R)
Rafael Montero
(R)
Hansel Robles
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Yoenis Cespedes | Outfielder | #52
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 10/18/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / UDFA / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $27.5 million, 2017: $23.75 million, 2018: $23.75 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Yoenis Cespedes connected for his first homer of the season in Friday’s loss to the Marlins.
It was a solo shot off Nick Wittgren in the eighth inning. Despite playing through a nagging quad injury last year, Cespedes still managed 31 homers in 132 games to go along with a career-high .884 OPS. While he doesn’t offer the speed of top-tier outfielders, fantasy owners can bank on the power.
Apr 7 - 10:25 PM
Yoenis Cespedes hit his fifth spring homer to lead the Mets to a 2-1 win over the Astros on Tuesday.
The homer off Lance McCullers accounted for both Mets runs. Cespedes has a .444 average to go along with the five homers. He finally struck out today for the first time in 28 at-bats this spring.
Mar 14 - 4:05 PM
Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run homer Thursday as the Mets and Tigers played to a 5-5 tie.
The World Baseball Classic wasn't an option for Cespedes, leaving him to feast on Grapefruit League pitching all month. He's 10-for-19 with three homers and no strikeouts.
Mar 9 - 4:02 PM
Yoenis Cespedes was checked out by Mets' doctors on Sunday due to tightness in his quadriceps and hip.
The doc assured him that it was nothing more than general soreness, which is delightful news for fantasy owners. Cespedes crushed a long homer in Sunday's Grapefruit League contest and already looks to be in mid-season form. He'll probably be given a day or two to rest.
Mar 5 - 5:03 PM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
Cespedes hits first homer in loss to Marlins
Apr 7 - 10:25 PM
Yoenis Cespedes hits fifth homer to lead Mets
Mar 14 - 4:05 PM
Yoenis Cespedes hits third homer
Mar 9 - 4:02 PM
Cespedes checked out for tightness in quad
Mar 5 - 5:03 PM
More Yoenis Cespedes Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Richards
LAA
(2911)
2
A. Beltre
TEX
(2892)
3
I. Desmond
COL
(2820)
4
S. Gray
OAK
(2809)
5
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2806)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(2730)
7
D. Price
BOS
(2658)
8
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(2601)
9
E. Thames
MLW
(2568)
10
J. Martinez
DET
(2543)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
1
.250
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
3
11
2
1
0
0
0
2
3
1
0
0
.182
.357
.273
.630
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
122
4
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 7
MIA
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Apr 6
ATL
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.667
Apr 5
ATL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
Apr 3
ATL
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
3B
1
David Wright
10-Day DL
Mets placed 3B David Wright on the 10-day disabled list with a cervical disc herniation.
Wright also has a shoulder impingement and remains shut down from throwing. His return, and frankly his career, are totally up in the air.
Apr 2
2
Jose Reyes
3
Ty Kelly
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
10-Day DL
Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Juan Lagares (oblique) will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Monday.
Lagares should only need a handful of at-bats before he's ready to join the big club. He'll be a candidate to platoon in right field when healthy.
Apr 5
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
10-Day DL
Mets placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
He suffered the injury during the World Baseball Classic. Nimmo still isn't ready to play in games and it's unclear when he will be.
Apr 2
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
4
Steven Matz
10-Day DL
Steven Matz said Monday that he's dealing with a flexor tendon strain.
Matz was officially placed on the disabled list Sunday with what was termed as left elbow inflammation, but now we have more specific information about the ailment. The southpaw has been shut down for three weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection and there's no clear timetable for his return.
Apr 3
5
Zack Wheeler
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
10-Day DL
According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Seth Lugo (elbow) will have his medicals reviewed by Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday.
Rosenthal describes it as a "standard next step" after Lugo was diagnosed with a "slight" tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Lugo could have been pitching through the issue for a while, but Marc Carig of Newsday hears that there's some thought that the injury is a new one, possibly from pitching during the World Baseball Classic. Lugo has received a platelet-rich plasma injection and will attempt to go the rest and rehab route. It's certainly possible he'll make it back to the Mets this season, but there's no timetable for his return.
Apr 4
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
Suspended
Jeurys Familia has been suspended 15 games for violating MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy
This confirms a report from Billy Witz of the New York Times. The suspension is for Familia's arrest on October 31 for simple assault of his wife, Bianca Rivas. The charge was dismissed in December. The original expectation was that Familia would receive a suspension in line with Aroldis Chapman's 30-game domestic violence ban last year, but recent reports indicated that the suspension was expected to be lighter. "The evidence reviewed by my office does not support a determination that Mr. Familia physically assaulted his wife, or threatened her or others with physical force or harm, on Oct. 31, 2016. Nevertheless, I have concluded that Mr. Familia's overall conduct that night was inappropriate, violated the policy, and warrants discipline," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a statement. Familia could be eligible to rejoin the Mets as soon as April 20. Addison Reed will fill in at closer for a couple of weeks.
Mar 29
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Josh Edgin
8
Seth Lugo
9
Rafael Montero
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
Seth Trachtman looks at developments for the second week of the MLB season, including Charlie Morton's two-start week and Jered Weaver's frightening opponent.
More MLB Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
»
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
»
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
»
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
»
Daily Dose: Four Aces
Apr 6
»
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
»
Notes: Courting Cole
Apr 5
»
Dose: Give Lance Chants
Apr 5
MLB Headlines
»
Garrett tosses six scoreless frames in debut
»
Machado goes deep in O's comeback victory
»
Gary Sanchez slugs first homer of season
»
Javier Baez leaves game after hard collision
»
Wheeler scuffles in first start since 2014
»
Yelich clubs two-run homer Friday vs. NYM
»
Cespedes hits first homer in loss to Marlins
»
Manuel Margot homers twice to lead Padres
»
Belt's two homers and five RBI not enough
»
Jason Kipnis to begin rehab assignment Sunday
»
Kyle Freeland shuts down Dodgers in MLB debut
»
Bryce Harper leaves the yard in win on Friday
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved