Yoenis Cespedes | Outfielder | #52

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/18/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Yoenis Cespedes connected for his first homer of the season in Friday’s loss to the Marlins.
It was a solo shot off Nick Wittgren in the eighth inning. Despite playing through a nagging quad injury last year, Cespedes still managed 31 homers in 132 games to go along with a career-high .884 OPS. While he doesn’t offer the speed of top-tier outfielders, fantasy owners can bank on the power. Apr 7 - 10:25 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final41.250110100001020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3112100023100.182.357.273.630
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000040
2016000001224
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 7MIA14100111010000.250.2501.000
Apr 6ATL13110001100000.333.500.667
Apr 5ATL14100000100000.250.400.250
Apr 3ATL14000001110000.000.200.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
3Ty Kelly
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Josh Edgin
8Seth Lugo
9Rafael Montero
 

 