Yoenis Cespedes | Outfielder | #52 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (31) / 10/18/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $27.5 million, 2017: $23.75 million, 2018: $23.75 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Yoenis Cespedes connected for his first homer of the season in Friday’s loss to the Marlins. It was a solo shot off Nick Wittgren in the eighth inning. Despite playing through a nagging quad injury last year, Cespedes still managed 31 homers in 132 games to go along with a career-high .884 OPS. While he doesn’t offer the speed of top-tier outfielders, fantasy owners can bank on the power.

Yoenis Cespedes hit his fifth spring homer to lead the Mets to a 2-1 win over the Astros on Tuesday. The homer off Lance McCullers accounted for both Mets runs. Cespedes has a .444 average to go along with the five homers. He finally struck out today for the first time in 28 at-bats this spring.

Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run homer Thursday as the Mets and Tigers played to a 5-5 tie. The World Baseball Classic wasn't an option for Cespedes, leaving him to feast on Grapefruit League pitching all month. He's 10-for-19 with three homers and no strikeouts.