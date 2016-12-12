Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Dominic Smith
(1B)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Ty Kelly
(3B)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Phillip Evans
(SS)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Addison Reed
(R)
Champ Stuart
(OF)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Chase Bradford
(S)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Steven Matz
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Travis Taijeron
(OF)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Kevin McGowan
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Corey Taylor
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Logan Taylor
(S)
Xorge Carrillo
(C)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Marcos Molina
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Rafael Montero
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Luis Guillorme
(SS)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Adam Wilk
(R)
P.J. Conlon
(S)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
David Wright
(3B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Brad Holt
(S)
Jon Niese
(S)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Gabriel Ynoa
(S)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Juan Lagares | Outfielder | #12
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/17/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / UDFA / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.5 million, 2017: $4.5 million, 2018: $6.5 million, 2019: $9 million, 2020: $9.5 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest.
The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $25 million from 2018-2020, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line. Assuming the Mets keep Bruce to begin the season, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.
Feb 2 - 4:29 PM
Source:
Mike Puma on Twitter
Juan Lagares has been diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder.
Lagares suffered the injury during a Dominican Winter League game on Saturday while making a diving catch. The outfielder is evidently done with winter ball now, but he's expected to be ready to go for spring training.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 10:56:00 PM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
According to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the Mets are still awaiting the results of X-rays on the shoulder of Juan Lagares.
The center fielder suffered the injury when making a diving catch during a Winter League game in the Dominican Republic on Saturday. He underwent further evaluation on Sunday. The Mets are hoping have more information on Monday, so expect an update on his status then.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 08:45:00 PM
Source:
New York Post
Juan Lagares is expected to be fine after exiting Saturday's Domincan Winter League game following a diving catch.
Lagares won't play Sunday, but it doesn't sound like he's dealing with anything major. The outfielder is batting just .170/.184/.255 through his first 14 games for Aguilas Cibaenas.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 01:26:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
Feb 2 - 4:29 PM
Juan Lagares diagnosed with shoulder sprain
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 10:56:00 PM
Mets awaiting results on Lagares' shoulder
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 08:45:00 PM
Lagares should to be fine after leaving game
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 01:26:00 PM
More Juan Lagares Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
79
142
34
7
2
3
9
15
11
27
4
2
.239
.301
.380
.682
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
71
0
Juan Lagares's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Juan Lagares's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Juan Lagares's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Juan Lagares's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Binghamton(EAST)
AA
4
18
6
0
1
0
2
2
0
5
0
0
.333
.368
.444
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer.
Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.
Nov 14
2
T.J. Rivera
3
Ty Kelly
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that David Wright (neck) has begun simulated baseball activities.
It's not much, as he's simply begun moving laterally to mimic what he would be doing defensively. He has yet to begin swinging and the plan calls for him to begin actual baseball activities in January, but at least he's moving in the right direction. Coming back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery, Wright remains a huge question mark for 2017.
Dec 13
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest.
The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $25 million from 2018-2020, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line. Assuming the Mets keep Bruce to begin the season, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.
Feb 2
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.05 million contract.
ESPN New York's Adam Rubin notes that it's a record for a first-time eligible starting pitcher who didn't pitch enough innings the previous season to qualify for the ERA title. DeGrom had surgery in September to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right elbow, but he's not expected to be limited in spring training.
Jan 13
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Matt Harvey avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.125 million contract.
James Wagner of the New York Times says Harvey can make an additional $100,000 in incentives. The righty had a rough 2016 and then had thoracic outlet surgery in July, so he's a wild card heading into 2017.
Jan 13
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Zack Wheeler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 contract.
Wheeler began his Mets career with much promise, turning in sub-3.55 ERAs in 2013 and 2014. During that 2014 season, the right-hander held a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 187/79 K/BB ratio across 185 1/3 frames covering 32 starts. He hasn't seen the major-league mound since. In March of 2015, he underwent Tommy John surgery and subsequently was hit with several setbacks in his rehab which ultimately prevented him from pitching in 2016. He is expected to be a contributing member for the Mets this coming season, though whether he returns to the rotation or moves to the bullpen remains to be seen. Wheeler has said that he is open to either option.
Jan 11
6
Robert Gsellman
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has told teams that he has no intention of trading Robert Gsellman.
The Mets have received calls on Gsellman, but he's viewed as important rotation depth now that Bartolo Colon is out of the picture. The 23-year-old surprised with a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016.
Dec 6
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Hansel Robles
4
Josh Edgin
5
Sean Gilmartin
6
Gabriel Ynoa
7
Josh Smoker
8
Erik Goeddel
9
Ben Rowen
10
Adam Wilk
11
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
