Juan Lagares | Outfielder | #12

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/17/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest.
The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $25 million from 2018-2020, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line. Assuming the Mets keep Bruce to begin the season, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties. Feb 2 - 4:29 PM
Source: Mike Puma on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
7914234723915112742.239.301.380.682
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000710
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Binghamton(EAST)AA4186010220500.333.368.444
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
3Ty Kelly
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Hansel Robles
4Josh Edgin
5Sean Gilmartin
6Gabriel Ynoa
7Josh Smoker
8Erik Goeddel
9Ben Rowen
10Adam Wilk
11Jenrry Mejia
 

 