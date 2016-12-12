Juan Lagares | Outfielder | #12

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Travis d'Arnaud

2 Rene Rivera

3 Kevin Plawecki

4 Tomas Nido

1B 1 Lucas Duda

2 Wilmer Flores

2B 1 Neil Walker Sidelined

Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer. Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.

3 Ty Kelly

SS 1 Asdrubal Cabrera

2 Matt Reynolds

3 Gavin Cecchini

4 Amed Rosario

3B 1 David Wright Sidelined

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that David Wright (neck) has begun simulated baseball activities. It's not much, as he's simply begun moving laterally to mimic what he would be doing defensively. He has yet to begin swinging and the plan calls for him to begin actual baseball activities in January, but at least he's moving in the right direction. Coming back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery, Wright remains a huge question mark for 2017.

2 Jose Reyes

LF 1 Yoenis Cespedes

CF 1 Curtis Granderson

2 Juan Lagares Sidelined

Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest. The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $25 million from 2018-2020, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line. Assuming the Mets keep Bruce to begin the season, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.

RF 1 Jay Bruce

2 Michael Conforto

3 Brandon Nimmo

4 Wulimer Becerra

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Noah Syndergaard

2 Jacob deGrom Sidelined

Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.05 million contract. ESPN New York's Adam Rubin notes that it's a record for a first-time eligible starting pitcher who didn't pitch enough innings the previous season to qualify for the ERA title. DeGrom had surgery in September to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right elbow, but he's not expected to be limited in spring training.

3 Matt Harvey Sidelined

Mets and RHP Matt Harvey avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.125 million contract. James Wagner of the New York Times says Harvey can make an additional $100,000 in incentives. The righty had a rough 2016 and then had thoracic outlet surgery in July, so he's a wild card heading into 2017.

4 Steven Matz

5 Zack Wheeler Sidelined

Mets and RHP Zack Wheeler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 contract. Wheeler began his Mets career with much promise, turning in sub-3.55 ERAs in 2013 and 2014. During that 2014 season, the right-hander held a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 187/79 K/BB ratio across 185 1/3 frames covering 32 starts. He hasn't seen the major-league mound since. In March of 2015, he underwent Tommy John surgery and subsequently was hit with several setbacks in his rehab which ultimately prevented him from pitching in 2016. He is expected to be a contributing member for the Mets this coming season, though whether he returns to the rotation or moves to the bullpen remains to be seen. Wheeler has said that he is open to either option.

6 Robert Gsellman Sidelined

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has told teams that he has no intention of trading Robert Gsellman. The Mets have received calls on Gsellman, but he's viewed as important rotation depth now that Bartolo Colon is out of the picture. The 23-year-old surprised with a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016.

7 Seth Lugo

8 Rafael Montero

9 Chris Flexen

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Jeurys Familia

2 Addison Reed

3 Hansel Robles

4 Josh Edgin

5 Sean Gilmartin

6 Gabriel Ynoa

7 Josh Smoker

8 Erik Goeddel

9 Ben Rowen

10 Adam Wilk