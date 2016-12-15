Brad Brach | Relief Pitcher | #35 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (30) / 4/12/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Monmouth Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 42 (0) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.25 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Brad Brach's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Thursday. And the reliever told reporters Monday morning in Orioles camp that he has not engaged in any negotiations with the Baltimore front office since arbitration figures were exchanged in early January. Brach filed for $3.05 million and the O's filed at $2.525 million. The right-hander posted a stellar 2.05 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 79 innings last season in a setup role. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter

Brad Brach requested $3.05 million and was offered $2.525 million by the Orioles when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. The 30-year-old hurler has quietly developed into one of the most reliable setup men in the league, registering a 2.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 over 220 2/3 innings over the last three seasons. He earned just $1.25 million in 2016 and is projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $2.9 million this time around. Source: Britt Ghiroli on Twitter

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal hears that the Orioles remain willing to trade Brad Brach. The market for relievers is falling into place with Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen having already signed. Teams still in need of bullpen help will need to scramble for the best remaining options. The Mets have expressed interest in Brach, possibly in a Jay Bruce deal. Brach has a 2.96 career ERA in 288 games, but arbitration-eligibility is causing his salary to climb to the point where the Orioles may be willing to let go if the price is right. Rosenthal mentions the Rangers' relievers are drawing trade interest as well, with Jeremy Jeffress among the possible targets. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter