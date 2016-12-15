Player Page

Brad Brach | Relief Pitcher | #35

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/12/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Monmouth
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 42 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Brad Brach's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
And the reliever told reporters Monday morning in Orioles camp that he has not engaged in any negotiations with the Baltimore front office since arbitration figures were exchanged in early January. Brach filed for $3.05 million and the O's filed at $2.525 million. The right-hander posted a stellar 2.05 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 79 innings last season in a setup role. Feb 13 - 9:17 AM
Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BAL710104224795723182592002.051.04
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
