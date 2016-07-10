Efren Navarro | First Baseman | #74

Sidelined

Tigers' manager Brad Ausmus said Saturday that Mikie Mahtook is dealing with a grade 2 groin strain and is likely to miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

It's a tough finish to the season for the 27-year-old who had a breakthrough season offensively. He presumably finishes the season hitting .276/.330/.457 with 12 homers, 38 RBI and six stolen bases. He should have a leg up on a starting job in the Tigers' outfield heading into 2018.