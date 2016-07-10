Player Page

Efren Navarro | First Baseman | #74

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/14/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: UNLV
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 50 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Efren Navarro clubbed a pair of solo dingers during a loss to the Twins on Saturday.
He didn't even start the game, coming in to replace the injured Miguel Cabrera in the second inning. He popped an Ervin Santana offering over the wall in the sixth inning and then victimized reliever Gabriel Moya in the ninth. The dingers were the first of the season for Navarro, in fact he's hit only one other major league home run, and that came way back in 2014. The 31-year-old first broke into the majors in 2011 with the Angels. Sep 23 - 9:41 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667220200000060
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
153881100651600.211.302.289.592
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201701300003
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 23MIN13200222000000.667.6672.667
Sep 21MIN11000000010000.000.000.000
Sep 20OAK13100001120000.333.500.333
Sep 19OAK13110002220000.333.600.667
Sep 18OAK13100000100000.333.500.333
Sep 17CWS14200002000000.500.500.500
Sep 14CWS12101001010000.500.5001.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Toledo(INT)AAA1314791322321061617110123.276.370.395
Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Bryan Holaday
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Jeimer Candelario
LF1Mikie Mahtook
CF1JaCoby Jones
2Alex Presley
3Andrew Romine
RF1Nicholas Castellanos
2Tyler Collins
DH1John Hicks
2Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Michael Fulmer
2Jordan Zimmermann
3Daniel Norris
4Anibal Sanchez
5Matt Boyd
6Buck Farmer
7Chad Bell
8Artie Lewicki
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shane Greene
2Alex Wilson
3Joe Jimenez
4Warwick Saupold
5Jeff Ferrell
6Daniel Stumpf
7Drew VerHagen
8Zac Reininger
9Blaine Hardy
10Jairo Labourt
11Myles Jaye
12Victor Alcantara
 

 