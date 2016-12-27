Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
White Sox, Anderson agree on $25M extension
Puerto Rico walks off to WBC title game
Pollock (groin) plays in minors game Monday
Raisel Iglesias getting elbow, back examined
Mesoraco admits he might not be ready for OD
Brantley (shoulder) has two singles in debut
RP Smith aggravates elbow injury, set for MRI
David Dahl (rib) not cleared to swing bat yet
Cashner (biceps) pitching in minors game Wed.
J.D. Martinez (foot) to have CT scan Friday
Pomeranz says triceps issue was mechanical
Josh Donaldson (calf) to debut at 3B on Wed.
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Justin Haley
(S)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
James Beresford
(1B)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Trevor May
(R)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Jason Castro
(C)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
JT Chargois
(R)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Matt Hague
(1B)
ByungHo Park
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Eddie Rosario | Outfielder | #20
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/28/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 4 (0) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eddie Rosario delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th inning as Puerto Rico defeated the Netherlands 4-3 to advance to the World Baseball Classic championship game.
It was an anticlimactic end to a brilliant and compelling game. The score was tied at 3-3 after 10 innings, so by WBC rules, runners were put on first and second base to begin the 11th. The Netherlands got the first crack at getting a run across, but they were unsuccessful after Curt Smith grounded into an inning-ending double play. Puerto Rico had better luck, as Yadier Molina dropped down a successful sacrifice bunt before Javier Baez was intentionally walked to load the bases. Rosario then hit a fly ball to shallow center field, but Jurickson Profar didn't have enough on his throw to cut down the runner at home plate. Puerto Rico will play the winner of Team USA vs. Japan, which will take place on Tuesday. The championship game will be played on Wednesday.
Mar 21 - 8:26 AM
Eddie Rosario will play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.
Rosario suffered a fractured left thumb in September, but he recently began playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League and should be fine for the WBC. The 25-year-old hit .269/.295/.421 with 10 homers and 32 RBI over 92 games this past season.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 01:06:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Eddie Rosario (thumb) will begin playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League next week.
Rosario's 2016 season ended prematurely due to a fractured left thumb, but he's fully recovered now. He'll enter spring training without any limitations.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 04:09:00 PM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Eddie Rosario has been diagnosed with a fractured thumb and is done for the rest of the season.
The injury does not require surgery and only requires six weeks of rest and rehab, so Rosario should be 100 percent leading into spring training next February. The young outfielder batted .269/.295/.421 with 10 home runs and five stolen bases in 92 games this season for Minnesota. He drew just 12 walks in 354 plate appearances.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 05:41:00 PM
Source:
Rhett Bollinger on Twitter
Puerto Rico walks off to WBC title game
Mar 21 - 8:26 AM
Rosario to play for Puerto Rico in WBC
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 01:06:00 PM
Eddie Rosario (thumb) playing winter ball
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 04:09:00 PM
Eddie Rosario shut down with thumb fracture
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 05:41:00 PM
More Eddie Rosario Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
92
335
90
17
2
10
32
52
12
91
5
2
.269
.295
.421
.716
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
89
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Rochester(INT)
AAA
41
160
51
14
0
7
25
26
7
25
5
3
.319
.343
.538
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Engelb Vielma
5
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
Sidelined
Robbie Grossman (groin) is expected to be sidelined for the next 5-7 days.
Grossman was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game after experiencing tightness in his groin. It's not a strain, so he should be fine for the opening of the 2017 regular season as long as he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 20
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
2
Zack Granite
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes shut out the Rays for five innings, striking out four, in the Twins' 4-2 victory Friday.
That's the first really positive outing for Hughes, who had given up seven runs and three homers in nine innings this spring. He's not close to 2014 form, and the Twins should be content if he's an adequate bottom-of-the-rotation starter this year.
Mar 17
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
Sidelined
Trevor May is going for a second opinion on his injured elbow.
May suffered what's believed to be a torn UCL Wednesday in an exhibition game against the United States. Twins manager Paul Molitor said the second opinion is mostly for May's peace of mind, adding that "our medical people say it's pretty clear cut." Assuming the diagnosis is confirmed, May is almost certainly headed for Tommy John surgery. That usual recovery window for Tommy John surgery is 12-15 months.
Mar 11
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
The Twins have not ruled out putting Glen Perkins (shoulder) on the 60-day disabled list to start the season.
The 10-day DL is viewed as the most likely scenario, but the 60-day DL is possible if the club is still unsure about a projected return date. The Twins' brass is expected to meet soon to discuss Perkins' situation. The former closer has been throwing the last few weeks without issue and is slated to go through another 20-pitch bullpen session on Sunday.
Mar 19
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Matt Belisle
