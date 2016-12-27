Eddie Rosario | Outfielder | #20

Eddie Rosario delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th inning as Puerto Rico defeated the Netherlands 4-3 to advance to the World Baseball Classic championship game.

It was an anticlimactic end to a brilliant and compelling game. The score was tied at 3-3 after 10 innings, so by WBC rules, runners were put on first and second base to begin the 11th. The Netherlands got the first crack at getting a run across, but they were unsuccessful after Curt Smith grounded into an inning-ending double play. Puerto Rico had better luck, as Yadier Molina dropped down a successful sacrifice bunt before Javier Baez was intentionally walked to load the bases. Rosario then hit a fly ball to shallow center field, but Jurickson Profar didn't have enough on his throw to cut down the runner at home plate. Puerto Rico will play the winner of Team USA vs. Japan, which will take place on Tuesday. The championship game will be played on Wednesday.