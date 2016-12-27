Player Page

Weather | Roster

Eddie Rosario | Outfielder | #20

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/28/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (0) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Eddie Rosario delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th inning as Puerto Rico defeated the Netherlands 4-3 to advance to the World Baseball Classic championship game.
It was an anticlimactic end to a brilliant and compelling game. The score was tied at 3-3 after 10 innings, so by WBC rules, runners were put on first and second base to begin the 11th. The Netherlands got the first crack at getting a run across, but they were unsuccessful after Curt Smith grounded into an inning-ending double play. Puerto Rico had better luck, as Yadier Molina dropped down a successful sacrifice bunt before Javier Baez was intentionally walked to load the bases. Rosario then hit a fly ball to shallow center field, but Jurickson Profar didn't have enough on his throw to cut down the runner at home plate. Puerto Rico will play the winner of Team USA vs. Japan, which will take place on Tuesday. The championship game will be played on Wednesday. Mar 21 - 8:26 AM
More Eddie Rosario Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
9233590172103252129152.269.295.421.716
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000890
Eddie Rosario's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Eddie Rosario's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Eddie Rosario's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Eddie Rosario's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Rochester(INT)AAA41160511407252672553.319.343.538
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Mitch Garver
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Daniel Palka
3Ben Paulsen
4Matt Hague
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Engelb Vielma
5Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
2Zack Granite
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Ryan Vogelsong
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8JT Chargois
9Ryan O'Rourke
10Glen Perkins
11Nick Tepesch
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
14Matt Belisle
 

 