Jonathan Schoop | Second Baseman | #6 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (25) / 10/16/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.475 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jonathan Schoop (hand) is not in the Orioles' lineup Saturday against the White Sox. Schoop took a pitch off his hand last night and still feels some soreness in the fleshy part of his palm. This will be his first absence of the season. Ryan Flaherty will draw the start at second and bat seventh against White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey. Consider Schoop day-to-day. Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter

Jonathan Schoop went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's win over the Red Sox. The good game put Schoop's average over the .300 mark, as he's hitting .305/.343/.526 through Thursday. That's thanks in part to the fact that he's hit in nearly every game thus far, collecting at least one hit in 20 of his 27 games on the year. Five of those hits have been homers, and Schoop has 16 RBI and 15 runs scored overall.

Jonathan Schoop went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBI in Monday's defeat of the Rays. Schoop slugged a solo homer off Chris Archer in the bottom of the sixth inning -- his fifth home run of 2017 -- before driving in Welington Castillo on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth. Schoop is sporting a cool .279/.324/.574 batting line through 18 games this season, after getting off to a sluggish start. He should remain a reliable source of power at the second base position.