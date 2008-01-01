Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) not starting Saturday
Bryce Harper (groin) sitting again Saturday
Syndergaard (lat) won't throw for six weeks
Zach Britton to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache
CarGo (calf) absent from Saturday's lineup
Schoop (hand) getting the night off Saturday
Royals activate Jorge Soler from 10-day DL
Brian Dozier (ankle) likely to miss weekend
Zach Britton lands on DL with forearm strain
Bellinger homers twice in Dodgers' win
Joe Mauer slugs first career walk-off homer
Lynn blanks Braves over six IP, ERA at 2.04
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Ryan Flaherty
(SS)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Brad Brach
(R)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Tomo Ohka
(R)
Cody Satterwhite
(S)
Zach Britton
(R)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
L.J. Hoes
(OF)
Francisco Peña
(C)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Zach Stewart
(R)
Zach Clark
(R)
Craig Gentry
(OF)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Stefan Crichton
(R)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Mark Trumbo
(DH)
Chris Davis
(1B)
Trey Haley
(R)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Gabriel Ynoa
(R)
Julio DePaula
(R)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Trey Mancini
(OF)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Wade Miley
(S)
Jonathan Schoop | Second Baseman | #6
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/16/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $3.475 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jonathan Schoop (hand) is not in the Orioles' lineup Saturday against the White Sox.
Schoop took a pitch off his hand last night and still feels some soreness in the fleshy part of his palm. This will be his first absence of the season. Ryan Flaherty will draw the start at second and bat seventh against White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey. Consider Schoop day-to-day.
May 6 - 4:12 PM
Source:
Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
Jonathan Schoop went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
The good game put Schoop's average over the .300 mark, as he's hitting .305/.343/.526 through Thursday. That's thanks in part to the fact that he's hit in nearly every game thus far, collecting at least one hit in 20 of his 27 games on the year. Five of those hits have been homers, and Schoop has 16 RBI and 15 runs scored overall.
May 4 - 11:07 PM
Jonathan Schoop went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBI in Monday's defeat of the Rays.
Schoop slugged a solo homer off Chris Archer in the bottom of the sixth inning -- his fifth home run of 2017 -- before driving in Welington Castillo on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth. Schoop is sporting a cool .279/.324/.574 batting line through 18 games this season, after getting off to a sluggish start. He should remain a reliable source of power at the second base position.
Apr 24 - 10:56 PM
Jonathan Schoop went deep Saturday in the Orioles' win over the Red Sox.
He powered a solo blast to left field off Steven Wright in the fourth inning. Schoop also added an infield single in the second. The 25-year-old has raked over his last 10 games, hitting .389 with four homers while raising his batting average from .105 to .291.
Apr 22 - 10:59 PM
Schoop (hand) getting the night off Saturday
May 6 - 4:12 PM
May 6 - 4:12 PM
Schoop has three-hit night in win over Sox
May 4 - 11:07 PM
May 4 - 11:07 PM
Schoop homers, drives in two versus Rays
Apr 24 - 10:56 PM
Apr 24 - 10:56 PM
Jonathan Schoop stays hot in win over Sox
Apr 22 - 10:59 PM
Apr 22 - 10:59 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Orioles Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
28
98
29
6
0
5
17
15
4
18
0
0
.296
.339
.510
.850
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
28
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
162
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 5
CWS
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
.000
.250
.000
May 4
@ BOS
1
5
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
.600
May 3
@ BOS
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
May 2
@ BOS
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.333
.000
May 1
@ BOS
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Apr 30
@ NYY
1
5
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.400
Apr 29
@ NYY
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
.500
.667
.500
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
10-Day DL
Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports writes that Welington Castillo (shoulder) is "expected" to be ready to return from the disabled list when eligible on May 11.
Castillo has been taking medication to reduce inflammation in his sore right shoulder. While he was just placed on the disabled list on Tuesday, he was experiencing neck/shoulder soreness dating back to spring training. Manager Buck Showalter believes that Castillo may have aggravated the injury in World Baseball Classic play for the Dominican Republic team.
May 3
2
Caleb Joseph
3
Francisco Peña
1B
1
Chris Davis
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
Sidelined
Jonathan Schoop (hand) is not in the Orioles' lineup Saturday against the White Sox.
Schoop took a pitch off his hand last night and still feels some soreness in the fleshy part of his palm. This will be his first absence of the season. Ryan Flaherty will draw the start at second and bat seventh against White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey. Consider Schoop day-to-day.
May 6
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
CF
1
Adam Jones
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Craig Gentry
3
Anthony Santander
10-Day DL
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Saturday of Anthony Santander (forearm) that "we're hoping we’re getting closer to him playing."
By "playing," he means extended spring training games initially, followed by a rehab assignment and hopefully eventually major league contests. The Rule 5 pick missed much of spring training after recovering from shoulder surgery and then suffering a strained forearm. "He’s a good one," Showalter said. "I’m going to tell you, it’s going to be a tough year to get him through and get the 90 days, but we would really like to keep him."
Apr 23
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
10-Day DL
Chris Tillman (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session on Friday.
Tillman is just about ready to make his regular-season debut. He will throw a bullpen in Baltimore on Friday and assuming that goes off without a hitch, the 28-year-old right-hander is expected to start against the White Sox on Sunday.
May 3
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
Sidelined
The X-rays on the injured wrist of Wade Miley came back negative on Friday.
Miley was hit by a pair of batted balls in the first inning of Friday's start against the White Sox, leading to his early exit. The veteran southpaw indicated after the game that he's fine though and expects to make his next scheduled start.
May 5
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
D.L.
Zach Britton will go to Los Angeles to have his forearm examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
His meeting with ElAttrache is scheduled for Monday. Britton is still dealing with inflammation in his strained forearm but insists his elbow is fine. The Orioles have already said Britton's stint on the disabled list will be longer than the minimum 10 days. Brad Brach will handle the ninth inning for however long Britton is out for.
May 6
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Donnie Hart
6
Gabriel Ynoa
7
Stefan Crichton
