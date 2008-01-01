Player Page

Jonathan Schoop | Second Baseman | #6

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jonathan Schoop (hand) is not in the Orioles' lineup Saturday against the White Sox.
Schoop took a pitch off his hand last night and still feels some soreness in the fleshy part of his palm. This will be his first absence of the season. Ryan Flaherty will draw the start at second and bat seventh against White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey. Consider Schoop day-to-day. May 6 - 4:12 PM
Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
More Jonathan Schoop Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
289829605171541800.296.339.510.850
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700280000
2016001620000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 5CWS13000010000010.000.250.000
May 4@ BOS15300001000000.600.600.600
May 3@ BOS14110001020000.250.250.500
May 2@ BOS12000001100000.000.333.000
May 1@ BOS14200001010000.500.500.500
Apr 30@ NYY15110010010000.200.200.400
Apr 29@ NYY12100000010010.500.667.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
3Francisco Peña
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
SS1J.J. Hardy
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
CF1Adam Jones
RF1Seth Smith
2Craig Gentry
3Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Donnie Hart
6Gabriel Ynoa
7Stefan Crichton
 

 