Jared Hughes | Relief Pitcher | #48

Suspended

According to Sung Min Kim, reports out of Korea are stating that Jung Ho Kang has been denied a work visa to enter the United States.

The report also states that there is suspicion Kang was convicted of drunk driving in a third country other than Korea and the United States. Kang was given an eight-month suspended sentence earlier this month as a result of his third DUI arrest in Korea. Kim says that with this latest news, Kang's chances of playing for the Pirates this season "got cloudy." The Pirates should have an update on the third baseman later Friday. David Freese will be the club's regular at the hot corner for as long as Kang is away.