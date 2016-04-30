Player Page

Jared Hughes | Relief Pitcher | #48

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/4/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 245
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Long Beach State
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 4 (0) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Pirates have placed Jared Hughes on release waivers.
Hughes has really struggled this spring, allowing 15 runs (12 earned) on 16 hits and four walks over 9 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old has compiled a 2.41 ERA over the past three seasons and induces plenty of ground balls, but he has averaged just 5.0 K/9 in that time. He's under contract for $2.825 million this season. Mar 29 - 12:58 PM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twiter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT670111459.16224202234003.031.42
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Indianapolis(INT)AAA40000675535007.5001.667
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
3Jose Osuna
2B1Josh Harrison
2Alen Hanson
3Phil Gosselin
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
6Drew Hutchison
7Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Jared Hughes
6Antonio Bastardo
7Wade LeBlanc
8Tyler Webb
9A.J. Schugel
 

 