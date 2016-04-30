Welcome,
[X]

Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
David Freese
(3B)
John Jaso
(1B)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Wade LeBlanc
(S)
Jose Osuna
(1B)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Tyler Webb
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Starling Marte
(OF)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Jared Hughes | Relief Pitcher | #48
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 7/4/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 245
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Long Beach State
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 4 (0) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.175 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Pirates have placed Jared Hughes on release waivers.
Hughes has really struggled this spring, allowing 15 runs (12 earned) on 16 hits and four walks over 9 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old has compiled a 2.41 ERA over the past three seasons and induces plenty of ground balls, but he has averaged just 5.0 K/9 in that time. He's under contract for $2.825 million this season.
Mar 29 - 12:58 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twiter
Pirates and RHP Jared Hughes avoided arbitration by agreeing on a one-year, $2.825 million contract.
He made $2.175 million in 2016. Hughes has been one of the best middle relievers in baseball the last few years. He posted a 3.03 ERA in 59 1/3 innings last year and has a nifty 2.82 career ERA in 313 games. Despite his run-prevention skills the ground-ball specialist is not the sort of high-strikeout relief ace that generates a lot of holds or saves. He will continue to be a key part of the Pirates' bullpen nonetheless.
Jan 12 - 10:19 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Pirates activated RHP Jared Hughes from the 15-day disabled list.
The right-hander has been sidelined since the spring with a strained lat, but is now fully recovered and ready to go. He'll work in his traditional middle relief role for the Pirates.
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 01:45:00 PM
Jared Hughes (lat) is on track to be activated from the disabled list on Saturday.
Hughes is with the club in Pittsburgh now, but they evidently want to give him at least a couple days of rest after he went two innings in his final rehab appearance Wednesday. He got a late start to the season due to a strained lat.
Fri, Apr 29, 2016 05:04:00 PM
Source:
Sam Werner on Twitter
Report: Jared Hughes on release waivers
Mar 29 - 12:58 PM
Pirates, Hughes avoid arb with $2.825M deal
Jan 12 - 10:19 PM
Pirates activate Jared Hughes from 15-day DL
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 01:45:00 PM
Jared Hughes (lat) slated to return Sat.
Fri, Apr 29, 2016 05:04:00 PM
More Jared Hughes Player News
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
67
0
1
1
1
4
59.1
62
24
20
22
34
0
0
3.03
1.42
Jared Hughes's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jared Hughes's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jared Hughes's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jared Hughes's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Indianapolis(INT)
AAA
4
0
0
0
0
6
7
5
5
3
5
0
0
7.500
1.667
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
Sidelined
Chris Stewart (groin) is scheduled to catch back-to-back nine-inning games later this week.
The Pirates are hoping that Stewart can demonstrate that he's over his recent groin strain. He's slated to serve as Francisco Cervelli's primary backup.
Mar 29
1B
1
Josh Bell
Sidelined
Josh Bell (knee) is making his Grapefruit League debut on Monday against the Yankees.
He'll bat third and play first base. Bell needed surgery in early February to remove a loose body from his left knee, but at this point it looks like that procedure will not affect his readiness for the 2017 regular season. The talented 24-year-old carries sneaky fantasy value in deep leagues.
Mar 6
2
John Jaso
3
Jose Osuna
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Phil Gosselin
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
According to Sung Min Kim, reports out of Korea are stating that Jung Ho Kang has been denied a work visa to enter the United States.
The report also states that there is suspicion Kang was convicted of drunk driving in a third country other than Korea and the United States. Kang was given an eight-month suspended sentence earlier this month as a result of his third DUI arrest in Korea. Kim says that with this latest news, Kang's chances of playing for the Pirates this season "got cloudy." The Pirates should have an update on the third baseman later Friday. David Freese will be the club's regular at the hot corner for as long as Kang is away.
Mar 24
2
David Freese
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
Sidelined
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Wednesday that Gregory Polanco won't travel with the team to Montreal due to "a technical glitch" with his passport.
The issue is related to travel from the World Baseball Classic. It's expected to be cleared up soon and won't impact his ability to play when the team travels to Toronto later this season. More importantly, Polanco hasn't played since Thursday due to discomfort in his left shoulder. The Pirates remain optimistic about his ability to be ready for Opening Day.
Mar 29
2
Adam Frazier
CF
1
Starling Marte
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Tyler Glasnow
6
Drew Hutchison
7
Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Juan Nicasio
5
Jared Hughes
6
Antonio Bastardo
7
Wade LeBlanc
8
Tyler Webb
9
A.J. Schugel
Headlines
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
Drum roll please, Brad Johnson unveils his initial 2017 MLB closer tiers.
More MLB Columns
»
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
»
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 28
»
ST Daily: Rotation for Ryu
Mar 28
»
Podcast: Rangers Check-In
Mar 28
»
2017 Breakdowns: Relievers
Mar 27
»
Final Standard Mock
Mar 27
»
ST Daily: Critical Matz
Mar 27
»
Podcast: Braves Check-In
Mar 25
MLB Headlines
»
Seager (oblique) expected to play Saturday
»
Capps (elbow) to begin season on 10-day DL
»
Report: Jared Hughes on release waivers
»
Russell (back) says he feels 100 percent
»
Jeurys Familia to recieve 15-game suspension
»
Chisenhall (shoulder) to begin season on DL
»
Boyd wins rotation spot; Sanchez to bullpen
»
Drew Smyly dealing with unspecified arm issue
»
Gomez (shoulder) back in Rangers' lineup
»
Hinch: Alex Bregman to hit second for Astros
»
Report: Tigers trying to unload Mike Pelfrey
»
Amir Garrett earns a spot in Reds' rotation
