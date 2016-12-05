Shawn Tolleson | Relief Pitcher | #37 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (28) / 1/19/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Baylor Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 30 (0) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3.275 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays are finalizing a deal with free agent reliever Shawn Tolleson. It's likely a non-guaranteed minor league contract or a low-base one-year deal. Tolleson, 28, posted a dreadful 7.68 ERA across 37 appearances for the Rangers last season and was removed from their 40-man roster in October. He did put up a 2.88 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 144 innings with Texas between 2014-2015. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan hears that the Rangers are trying to re-sign Shawn Tolleson to a minor league contract and talks are "on-going." Tolleson began last season as the Rangers' closer, but he wound up posting a 7.68 ERA over 37 appearances and was removed from the 40-man roster. You'd think even after the rough year that he'd be able to land a major league contract from someone, but apparently that's not the case. Source: T.R. Sullivan on Twitter

Shawn Tolleson said Monday that he's not ruling out a return to the Rangers. Tolleson elected free agency last week after the Rangers removed him from their 40-man roster, but he said he's "not closing any doors" on a potential return. That said, he should be able to get a guaranteed contract somewhere and it's unclear whether the Rangers would be willing to give him one at this point. Tolleson had a really rough 2016 with a 7.68 ERA over 37 appearances, but he could easily bounce back to be a solid reliever in 2017. Source: Rangers.mlb.com