Shawn Tolleson | Relief Pitcher | #37

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/19/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 30 (0) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays are finalizing a deal with free agent reliever Shawn Tolleson.
It's likely a non-guaranteed minor league contract or a low-base one-year deal. Tolleson, 28, posted a dreadful 7.68 ERA across 37 appearances for the Rangers last season and was removed from their 40-man roster in October. He did put up a 2.88 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 144 innings with Texas between 2014-2015. Jan 17 - 5:50 PM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX3702211136.15332311029007.681.73
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Round Rock(PCL)AAA400014.1666370012.4622.077
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Steven Lerud
1B1Jurickson Profar
2Ronald Guzman
3Josh Hamilton
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Ryan Rua
2Travis Snider
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Mike Hauschild
7Allen Webster
8Yohander Mendez
9Dillon Gee
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Dario Alvarez
10Nick Martinez
11Brady Dragmire
12Jose Leclerc
13Andrew Faulkner
 

 