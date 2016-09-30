Mike Zunino | Catcher | #3 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (25) / 3/25/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Florida Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (3) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Mike Zunino went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk, and two runs scored in Monday’s 9-0 victory over the Rangers in the Cactus League. Zunino socked a long solo homer off A.J. Griffin in the second inning before plating two more runs on a double one inning later. We know Zunino has the power. He amassed 12 homers in just 192 plate appearances last season, but he batted just .207 while striking out 34 percent of the time. Barring a sudden change in approach, he could be a tough player to balance on fantasy rosters.

Mike Zunino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies. Zunino swatted his homer -- the first he has hit this spring -- off of Rockies starter Jon Gray in the second inning. He struck out in his other two at-bats. The 25-year-old has bopped double-digit homers in three consecutive seasons, but that is just about the only positive attribute he brings to the table. Zunino is a career .195/.262/.370 hitter at the major league level.

Mike Zunino rocked a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning of Thursday's win over the A's. Zunino mashed a solo home run off Liam Hendriks to lead off the seventh inning. That tater snapped a 1-1 tie and after a few tense moments in the ninth, the M's ultimately survived for a 3-2 victory. The 25-year-old backstop has always possessed a nice power stroke -- his homer on Thursday was his 12th of the season -- but is hitting just .217 for the campaign as a whole.