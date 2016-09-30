Mike Zunino | Catcher | #3

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Erceg hits two HR, drives in five vs. Indians
Corey Kluber hit hard in spring debut
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) to play 1B Tuesday
Ryan Schimpf scratched with tight oblique
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hits in sim game
Andrus (hernia) making Cactus debut this week
Dahl diagnosed with a stress reaction in rib
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
Bedrosian (groin) to face live hitters Monday
Pujols (foot) to make Cactus debut this week
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saga Over: Julio Jones undergoes surgery
Report: Garcon requested trade during season
Report: Raiders plug Las Vegas financing gap
Snead hopeful for raise on $615,000 salary
Bad romance: 49ers cut FA bust Torrey Smith
Kawann Short expected to sign franchise tag
Haloti Ngata intends to return for '17 season
Trumaine Johnson signs $16.7M franchise tag
Report: Steelers also interested in Pryor
Bills release slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
Bills cut kicker Carpenter after four seasons
Report: D-Jax seeking $10-$12M per season
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Blazers and Wolves will not play Monday
Andrew Bogut (left leg) out for game
Harrison and Brandan Wright starting Monday
Dante Exum starting at point guard Monday
Joe Ingles starting, Rodney Hood to bench
Jokic (illness) still questionable Monday
Popovich: No Spurs resting Monday vs. Rockets
Ron Baker will start Monday vs. ORL sans Melo
Nance and Zubac questionable for Tuesday
Kerr: No Warriors resting Monday vs. Hawks
Patrick McCaw starting, Barnes to the bench
Paul Zipser will start in place of Wade
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Dion Phaneuf (ill) expected to play on Monday
Aaron Dell will start vs. Jets on Monday
Nikita Kucherov claims first star of the week
Antti Raanta will start Monday vs. Lightning
Reid Duke signs ELC with Vegas Golden Knights
Ondrej Pavelec (knee) out for 2-4 weeks
Eichel has been outstanding since late start
Jake Allen shuts out Avs to snap losing skid
Sergei Bobrovsky records second straight SO
Monahan pops pair of points in win over NYI
Elliott extends winning streak to six games
Pavel Zacha returns Sunday vs Blue Jackets
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
Kevin Harvick lets QuikTrip 500 slip away
Martin Truex Jr. finishes 8th at Atlanta
Kurt Busch gets 8th straight Atlanta top-15
Joey Logano recovers for 6th at Atlanta
4th-place Kahne was one of several rebounders
3rd-place Matt Kenseth overcomes lost lap
Kyle Larson gives up lead late, finishes 2nd
Brad Keselowski charges to ATL Victory Lane
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 recap
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Foster's agent issues apology for incident
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
Report: Teams say Mixon is top-75, maybe R2
Fisher: FSU S Derwin James is a 'full-go'
CB Lattimore hurts hamstring at Combine
CB Tabor slogs to a 4.63 forty at NFL Combine
UConn's Melifonwu posts 11'9 broad, 44'' vert
Breer suggests Davis Webb has chance at rd 1
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
Hazard, Costa fire Chelsea to clinical win
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
Lukaku finds the net again but Toffees tumble
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Casey Fien
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Micah Owings
(1B)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Jonathan Aro
(R)
Mike Freeman
(2B)
Chris Heston
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Steven Baron
(C)
Paul Fry
(S)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
D.J. Peterson
(3B)
Danny Valencia
(3B)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Jean Machi
(R)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Zach Miner
(R)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(OF)
Nick Hagadone
(R)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Dillon Overton
(S)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Tony Zych
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Zunino | Catcher | #3
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/25/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (3) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mike Zunino went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk, and two runs scored in Monday’s 9-0 victory over the Rangers in the Cactus League.
Zunino socked a long solo homer off A.J. Griffin in the second inning before plating two more runs on a double one inning later. We know Zunino has the power. He amassed 12 homers in just 192 plate appearances last season, but he batted just .207 while striking out 34 percent of the time. Barring a sudden change in approach, he could be a tough player to balance on fantasy rosters.
Mar 6 - 7:12 PM
Mike Zunino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.
Zunino swatted his homer -- the first he has hit this spring -- off of Rockies starter Jon Gray in the second inning. He struck out in his other two at-bats. The 25-year-old has bopped double-digit homers in three consecutive seasons, but that is just about the only positive attribute he brings to the table. Zunino is a career .195/.262/.370 hitter at the major league level.
Mar 4 - 6:13 PM
Mike Zunino rocked a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning of Thursday's win over the A's.
Zunino mashed a solo home run off Liam Hendriks to lead off the seventh inning. That tater snapped a 1-1 tie and after a few tense moments in the ninth, the M's ultimately survived for a 3-2 victory. The 25-year-old backstop has always possessed a nice power stroke -- his homer on Thursday was his 12th of the season -- but is hitting just .217 for the campaign as a whole.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 01:21:00 AM
Mike Zunino went 0-for-5 and struck out three times against the Astros.
Zunino turned the corner a few months ago. Then he turned another corner in August, and now he's practically right back where he was last year at this time; he's in a 10-for-75 slump that's dropped his average from .280 to .207 and his OPS from 1.102 to .785. Granted, no one ever thought he'd last with the 1.100 OPS. Still, we were hoping we'd seen the last of these horrendous slumps.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 12:26:00 AM
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
Mar 6 - 7:12 PM
Zunino styles solo homer against Rockies
Mar 4 - 6:13 PM
Zunino crunches go-ahead solo homer in win
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 01:21:00 AM
Mike Zunino strikes out five times
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 12:26:00 AM
More Mike Zunino Player News
1
D. Price
BOS
(2451)
2
B. Lawrie
CWS
(2339)
3
D. Wright
NYM
(2150)
4
D. Dahl
COL
(2089)
5
M. Carpenter
STL
(1928)
6
A. Beltre
TEX
(1781)
7
H. Street
LAA
(1769)
8
J. Donaldson
TOR
(1681)
9
H. Ryu
LA
(1566)
10
A. Pujols
LAA
(1530)
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
55
164
34
7
0
12
31
16
21
65
0
0
.207
.318
.470
.787
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
52
0
0
0
0
0
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Tacoma(PCL)
AAA
79
280
80
15
0
17
57
47
35
69
0
1
.286
.376
.521
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Tuffy Gosewisch
4
Steven Baron
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
3
D.J. Peterson
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chris Heston
8
Robert Whalen
9
Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
Sidelined
Steve Cishek (hip) will play catch back-to-back days and has been cleared to run on a treadmill.
Cishek is coming back from microfracture surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. He'll get a late start to the season, but his recovery is going well and he should be ready to serve as a setup man for the Mariners before the end of April.
Mar 3
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
James Pazos
7
Casey Fien
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Shae Simmons
10
Tony Zych
Sidelined
Tony Zych (biceps) is scheduled to throw off a mound again Friday.
Zych threw 20 pitches at around 85 percent effort Tuesday in his first mound workout of the spring. The reliever underwent a biceps tendon debridement on his right arm in October and is being eased into action in Mariners camp. The hope is he'll be ready for the opening of the 2017 regular season, but it's obviously not a sure thing at this point.
Mar 2
11
Thyago Vieira
12
Micah Owings
13
Christian Bergman
14
Paul Fry
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
Matthew Pouliot looks at some third basemen to target on draft day and some to avoid.
