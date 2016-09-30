Player Page

Mike Zunino | Catcher | #3

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Florida
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (3) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Mike Zunino went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk, and two runs scored in Monday’s 9-0 victory over the Rangers in the Cactus League.
Zunino socked a long solo homer off A.J. Griffin in the second inning before plating two more runs on a double one inning later. We know Zunino has the power. He amassed 12 homers in just 192 plate appearances last season, but he batted just .207 while striking out 34 percent of the time. Barring a sudden change in approach, he could be a tough player to balance on fantasy rosters. Mar 6 - 7:12 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
551643470123116216500.207.318.470.787
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201652000002
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Tacoma(PCL)AAA7928080150175747356901.286.376.521
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Tuffy Gosewisch
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
3D.J. Peterson
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
9Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Shae Simmons
10Tony Zych
11Thyago Vieira
12Micah Owings
13Christian Bergman
14Paul Fry
 

 