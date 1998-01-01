Jose Quintana | Starting Pitcher | #62 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (27) / 1/24/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: None Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3.8 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $8.35 million, 2019: $10.5 million club option ($1 million buyout), 2020: $10.5 million club option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com, the Rangers have inquired on White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana. Crasnick notes that the two clubs discussed Quintana before the August 1 trade deadline and that the White Sox wanted Jurickson Profar and "a lot more." It's unclear what the ask was beyond that, but Crasnick writes that it was too much for them then and that they likely aren't a serious suitor unless the price drops. Given Quintana's consistency and team-friendly contract, the White Sox probably won't have to settle. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the Pirates have "worked hard" to make a trade for White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana. Nothing appears imminent, but Olney writes that Quintana is perfect for the club's budget. The southpaw is owed $14.35 million over the next two seasons, with a pair of $10.5 million club options for 2019 and 2020. While the contract is a bargain, it only enhances his trade value. The Pirates certainly have some interesting pieces, but it's unclear how far they'd be willing to go. Quintana, who turns 28 in January, posted a career-best 3.20 ERA over 32 starts this past season. Source: Buster Olney on Twitter

Jack Curry of YES Network reports that the chances of the Yankees trading for Jose Quintana are "slim." Curry notes that the Yankees have checked in with the White Sox about Quintana, just as they would for any controllable starter that might be available. However, he notes that the asking price for Quintana is understandably high and the Yankees plan to keep their best prospects. Things can always change, of course, but it appears the Bombers will set their sights a little lower when looking for rotation help. Source: Jack Curry on Twitter