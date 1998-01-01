Player Page

Jose Quintana | Starting Pitcher | #62

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/24/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com, the Rangers have inquired on White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana.
Crasnick notes that the two clubs discussed Quintana before the August 1 trade deadline and that the White Sox wanted Jurickson Profar and "a lot more." It's unclear what the ask was beyond that, but Crasnick writes that it was too much for them then and that they likely aren't a serious suitor unless the price drops. Given Quintana's consistency and team-friendly contract, the White Sox probably won't have to settle. Dec 21 - 2:55 PM
Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CWS3232131200208192767450181003.201.16
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sep 29TB110106.052227003.001.17
Sep 24@ CLE111006.061132001.501.50
Sep 18@ KC110104.01066310013.503.25
Sep 13CLE111008.051116001.13.75
Sep 7DET110006.284427005.401.50
Sep 1@ MIN110105.0777080012.601.40
Aug 27SEA111007.252118001.17.78
Aug 21OAK111007.082216002.571.29
Aug 16@ CLE110106.072223003.001.50
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Omar Narvaez
2Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Brett Lawrie
2Carlos Sanchez
3Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
2Tyler Saladino
3B1Todd Frazier
2Yoan Moncada
LF1Melky Cabrera
2Jason Coats
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Adam Engel
3Jacob May
RF1Avisail Garcia
2Rymer Liriano
DH1Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Reynaldo Lopez
7Lucas Giolito
8Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Tommy Kahnle
8Chris Beck
9Juan Minaya
10Giovanni Soto
11Brad Goldberg
 

 