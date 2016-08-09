Jake Diekman | Relief Pitcher | #41 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (29) / 1/21/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 201 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Cloud County (KS) CC Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 30 (0) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.225 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jake Diekman will have surgery on January 25 to help alleviate ulcerative colitis and is expected to miss at least half of the season. That's too bad. Diekman has been open about his fight with the illness and will hopefully get some relief from the procedure. He turns 30 next week and posted a 3.40 ERA and 59/26 K/BB ratio over 53 innings last season. He'll be a nice weapon for the Rangers' bullpen once he's back to full health. Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter

Rangers and LHP Jake Diekman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.55 million contract. As anticipated, the deal was right around the $2.5 million midpoint between the figures that each side filed at on Friday. The 29-year-old southpaw registered a 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 59/26 K/BB ratio across 53 innings in 2016. Source: John Blake on Twitter

Jake Diekman requested $3.1 million and was offered $1.9 million by the Rangers when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. It's unusual to see a player and club so far apart when submitting their figures for arbitration. It does leave a lot of room in the middle to negotiate a deal though, rather than heading to a hearing. He was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $2.6 million through arbitration, which is right around the $2.5 million midpoint. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter