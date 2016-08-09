Player Page

Jake Diekman | Relief Pitcher | #41

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/21/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 201
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Cloud County (KS) CC
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 30 (0) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Jake Diekman will have surgery on January 25 to help alleviate ulcerative colitis and is expected to miss at least half of the season.
That's too bad. Diekman has been open about his fight with the illness and will hopefully get some relief from the procedure. He turns 30 next week and posted a 3.40 ERA and 59/26 K/BB ratio over 53 innings last season. He'll be a nice weapon for the Rangers' bullpen once he's back to full health. Jan 17 - 1:37 PM
Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX66042426533622202659003.401.17
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Steven Lerud
1B1Jurickson Profar
2Ronald Guzman
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Ryan Rua
2Travis Snider
3Josh Hamilton
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Mike Hauschild
7Allen Webster
8Yohander Mendez
9Dillon Gee
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Dario Alvarez
10Nick Martinez
11Brady Dragmire
12Jose Leclerc
13Andrew Faulkner
 

 