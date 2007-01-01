Hernan Perez | Outfielder | #14 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (26) / 3/26/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $545,700, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Hernan Perez drove in five runs Saturday as the Brewers pasted the Cubs 15-2. Perez scored the first run of the game on Travis Shaw's double in the top of the third inning. That turned into an eight-run frame for the visiting Brew Crew, with Perez later contributing a run-scoring sac fly. He then cranked a two-run shot in the top of the fifth and an RBI single in the top of the sixth. Perez is batting just .264 with a .292 on-base percentage in 120 games this season, but he's slugging .434 with 14 home runs and 12 stolen bases.

Hernan Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Dodgers. Perez uncoiled for a solo home run off Yu Darvish with one out in the third inning. The versatile performer is slashing .260/.289/.431 on the season with 13 homers, 42 RBI and 11 steals in 112 games. He swiped 34 bags a year ago, but has attempted just 14 this time around.

Hernan Perez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday’s win over the Cubs. Perez, who made the start at second base, had a double and an infield single in the victory. The 26-year-old utility man has mostly matched his production at the plate from last season, but he’s just 9-for-12 in stolen base attempts this season after swiping 34 bases last year.