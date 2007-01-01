Player Page

Weather | Roster

Hernan Perez | Outfielder | #14

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/26/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Hernan Perez drove in five runs Saturday as the Brewers pasted the Cubs 15-2.
Perez scored the first run of the game on Travis Shaw's double in the top of the third inning. That turned into an eight-run frame for the visiting Brew Crew, with Perez later contributing a run-scoring sac fly. He then cranked a two-run shot in the top of the fifth and an RBI single in the top of the sixth. Perez is batting just .264 with a .292 on-base percentage in 120 games this season, but he's slugging .434 with 14 home runs and 12 stolen bases. Sep 9 - 7:36 PM
More Hernan Perez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500150200011003
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1193901021931343411673123.262.289.426.715
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170112630800
20160611360460
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Sep 9@ CHC14200152110000.500.5001.250
Sep 8@ CHC10000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 6@ CIN14000000010000.000.000.000
Sep 2WAS14100000020000.250.250.250
Sep 1WAS12100000010000.500.500.500
Aug 31WAS15210001011000.400.400.600
Aug 30STL14200010000000.500.500.500
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Manny Pina
3Jett Bandy
4Andrew Susac
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Neil Walker
2Jonathan Villar
3Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
LF1Ryan Braun
2Hernan Perez
CF1Keon Broxton
RF1Domingo Santana
2Quintin Berry
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jimmy Nelson
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Brandon Woodruff
5Brent Suter
6Matt Garza
7Junior Guerra
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Corey Knebel
2Anthony Swarzak
3Jacob Barnes
4Oliver Drake
5Carlos Torres
6Jeremy Jeffress
7Josh Hader
8Jared Hughes
9Wei-Chung Wang
10Taylor Williams
 

 