Hernan Perez | Outfielder | #14

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Hernan Perez plates five, Brewers rout Cubs
Osuna was out Saturday due to neck injury
Pillar goes 4-for-4 with HR as Jays top DET
Ziegler unavailable Saturday with back issue
Goldschmidt (elbow) returns to Arizona lineup
Werth (shoulder) down until at least Tuesday
Tim Beckham connects for 20th home run
MRI negative on Steven Souza's injured knee
Luis Severino fans 10 in no-decision vs. TEX
Lindor homers as Indians win 17th straight
Chapman tallies first save since mid-August
Jimmy Nelson to miss remainder of season
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Akiem Hicks lands four-year, $48 million deal
Aaron Donald ends holdout, out for Week 1
Steelers extend Tuitt at 5 years, $60 million
Beckham travels with team, game-time decision
Colts cut ties with Matt Jones after 6 days
Report: Teams asking Pats about Dion Lewis
Jaylon Smith (knee) expected to start Week 1
Zeke granted TRO, likely to play all season
Thomas Rawls: Game-time decision for Week 1
Jaguars send Dede Westbrook (core) to IR
Calvin Pryor resurfaces with Jacksonville
Jamison Crowder (hip) expects to face Eagles
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vancouver locks up Bo Horvat to six-year deal
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
Preds will be without Ryan Ellis for months
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Lacroix rolls to second consecutive NPS pole
Gaughan: VA529 College Savings 250 results
PEAK Mexico Series pole goes to Calderon
Smith on pole for tonight's ARCA Salem event
Armstrong: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Self adds Chicagoland to ARCA schedule
J.J. Yeley: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Richards best in final Peak Mexico practice
Ryan Sieg: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Zane Smith leads lone ARCA Salem practice
Brandon Jones VA529 College Savings 250
Irwin Vences paces Peak Mexico practice 2
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hend 2 clear at weather-hit European Masters
Hend takes one-shot halfway Euro Masters lead
Jaidee claims clubhouse lead in Euro Masters
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Hatton finds his mojo; ties R1 lead at Crans
Jiménez rolls back the years; R1 64 in Crans
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
Mickelson finds form w/ a top 10 at the DTC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Brewer explodes for 267 and three scores
Trace McSorley tosses trio of TDs vs. Pitt
WR James has 8 catches for 96 yards and a TD
He's baaacck: UT RB Warren romps to 166 yards
Sammy Ballgame: Ehlinger sparks blowout win
Hurts rips Fresno before handing off to Tua
Dungey leaves game with head injury
Kerryon Johnson to miss game against Clemson
Ike Boettger (Achilles) likely out for season
WVU WR Sills goes off for 7-153-3 vs. ECU
QB Grier throws for 5 TDs in blowout of ECU
Iowa QB Stanley throws for 333 yards, 5 TDs
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Choupo-Moting dents United's 100% record
City hoping Ederson will make a swift return
Kane breaks goal drought in rout of Everton
Everton crushed by Kane's resurgence
Grossly competent Brighton beat WBA
Kante nets the winner against former club
Lively Vardy not enough to beat Chelsea
Daryl Janmaat returns with a goal
No Van Dijk again as Saints fall to Hornets
Welbeck brace leads Arsenal against Cherries
Gabriel Jesus, Sane shine for Man City in win
Mane red card mars Liverpool's trip to Etihad
Player Page
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Wei-Chung Wang
(R)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Stephen Kohlscheen
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Adam Weisenburger
(C)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Alan Farina
(S)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Brent Suter
(S)
Will West
(S)
Quintin Berry
(OF)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Matt Garza
(S)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Taylor Williams
(R)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Brett Phillips
(OF)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Brandon Woodruff
(S)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Josh Hader
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Hernan Perez | Outfielder | #14
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/26/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / DET
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $545,700, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Hernan Perez drove in five runs Saturday as the Brewers pasted the Cubs 15-2.
Perez scored the first run of the game on Travis Shaw's double in the top of the third inning. That turned into an eight-run frame for the visiting Brew Crew, with Perez later contributing a run-scoring sac fly. He then cranked a two-run shot in the top of the fifth and an RBI single in the top of the sixth. Perez is batting just .264 with a .292 on-base percentage in 120 games this season, but he's slugging .434 with 14 home runs and 12 stolen bases.
Sep 9 - 7:36 PM
Hernan Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.
Perez uncoiled for a solo home run off Yu Darvish with one out in the third inning. The versatile performer is slashing .260/.289/.431 on the season with 13 homers, 42 RBI and 11 steals in 112 games. He swiped 34 bags a year ago, but has attempted just 14 this time around.
Aug 27 - 8:04 PM
Hernan Perez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday’s win over the Cubs.
Perez, who made the start at second base, had a double and an infield single in the victory. The 26-year-old utility man has mostly matched his production at the plate from last season, but he’s just 9-for-12 in stolen base attempts this season after swiping 34 bases last year.
Jul 29 - 12:01 AM
Hernan Perez had just one hit, a solo home run, over four at-bats in Saturday's victory against the Phillies.
Perez has managed 11 home runs this season, but it was his first over 20 games dating back to June 18. After riding the I-75 shuttle between Detroit and Triple-A Toledo for parts of his first four years in the majors, a deal to Milwaukee has helped him find a home. He banged 13 homers last season for a career high, and he appears to be on pace to smash that mark.
Jul 15 - 11:21 PM
Hernan Perez plates five, Brewers rout Cubs
Sep 9 - 7:36 PM
Sep 9 - 7:36 PM
Hernan Perez launches solo homer off Darvish
Aug 27 - 8:04 PM
Aug 27 - 8:04 PM
Perez has two hits in win over Cubs
Jul 29 - 12:01 AM
Hernan Perez socks homer in Saturday's win
Jul 15 - 11:21 PM
Jul 15 - 11:21 PM
More Hernan Perez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
1
5
0
2
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
3
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
119
390
102
19
3
13
43
41
16
73
12
3
.262
.289
.426
.715
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
1
12
6
30
80
0
2016
0
6
11
3
60
46
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Sep 9
@ CHC
1
4
2
0
0
1
5
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Sep 8
@ CHC
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 6
@ CIN
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 2
WAS
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Sep 1
WAS
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Aug 31
WAS
1
5
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
Aug 30
STL
1
4
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Manny Pina
3
Jett Bandy
4
Andrew Susac
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Neil Walker
2
Jonathan Villar
3
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
LF
1
Ryan Braun
2
Hernan Perez
CF
1
Keon Broxton
RF
1
Domingo Santana
2
Quintin Berry
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jimmy Nelson
Sidelined
Jimmy Nelson has been diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain and partial anterior labrum tear and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
It's a brutal blow to the Brewers and their chances of making the playoffs to lose their ace. Nelson is believed to have sustained the injury while diving headfirst back into first base during Friday's game. It's too early to tell if he'll need to undergo surgery, or if the rest and rehab route will be able to alleviate the problem. He finishes the season 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 199/48 K/BB ratio across 175 1/3 innings.
Sep 9
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
4
Brandon Woodruff
5
Brent Suter
6
Matt Garza
7
Junior Guerra
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Corey Knebel
2
Anthony Swarzak
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Oliver Drake
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jeremy Jeffress
7
Josh Hader
8
Jared Hughes
9
Wei-Chung Wang
10
Taylor Williams
Headlines
Week That Was: AZ Heat
Sep 9
The D-backs are on a roll and so are the Indians. More closer shakeups are going down. Catch up on the week's MLB news.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: AZ Heat
Sep 9
»
Daily Dose: Sweet Sixteen
Sep 9
»
The Week Ahead: Speed Walker
Sep 8
»
Dose: Tale Of Two Claytons
Sep 8
»
Waiver Wired: Go Garrett
Sep 7
»
Daily Dose: WINdians
Sep 7
»
Holland's Resurrection
Sep 6
»
Dose: Arrieta Alright
Sep 6
MLB Headlines
»
Hernan Perez plates five, Brewers rout Cubs
»
Osuna was out Saturday due to neck injury
»
Pillar goes 4-for-4 with HR as Jays top DET
»
Ziegler unavailable Saturday with back issue
»
Goldschmidt (elbow) returns to Arizona lineup
»
Werth (shoulder) down until at least Tuesday
»
Tim Beckham connects for 20th home run
»
MRI negative on Steven Souza's injured knee
»
Luis Severino fans 10 in no-decision vs. TEX
»
Lindor homers as Indians win 17th straight
»
Chapman tallies first save since mid-August
»
Jimmy Nelson to miss remainder of season
