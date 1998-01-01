Didi Gregorius | Shortstop | #18 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (27) / 2/18/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 205 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $5.1 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Didi Gregorius finished 2-for-3 with five RBI and three runs scored as Team Netherlands routed Team Israel 12-2 on Monday in the World Baseball Classic. Gregorius contributed an RBI double to the Netherlands' four-run third inning, a three-run homer to the Netherlands' four-run fourth inning, and a sacrifice fly to the Netherlands' two-run eighth inning. The Yankees shortstop is batting .500 with a 1.500 OPS so far in the WBC.

Didi Gregorius went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored in Team Netherlands' victory over Chinese Taipei. It was a back-and-forth affair. Gregorius, who was serving as the DH, put the Netherlands ahead with a two-run double in the fourth inning before later tying the game with another double in the bottom of the eighth. The Netherlands would eventually win in walk-off fashion in the ninth to advance to the second round of the tournament.

Didi Gregorius is expected to play for the Netherlands in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Yet another quality option for Netherlands' infield, joining Xander Bogaerts, Andrelton Simmons, Jonathan Schoop, and Jurickson Profar. Gregorius is coming off a breakout season where he batted .276/.304/.447 with 20 home runs and 70 RBI over 153 games. Source: Yankees.mlb.com