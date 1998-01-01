Player Page

Didi Gregorius | Shortstop | #18

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Didi Gregorius finished 2-for-3 with five RBI and three runs scored as Team Netherlands routed Team Israel 12-2 on Monday in the World Baseball Classic.
Gregorius contributed an RBI double to the Netherlands' four-run third inning, a three-run homer to the Netherlands' four-run fourth inning, and a sacrifice fly to the Netherlands' two-run eighth inning. The Yankees shortstop is batting .500 with a 1.500 OPS so far in the WBC. Mar 13 - 9:29 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
153562155322207068198271.276.304.447.751
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000153000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
4Ji-Man Choi
2B1Starlin Castro
2Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
3B1Chase Headley
2Ronald Torreyes
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
2Mason Williams
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Luis Cessa
8Bryan Mitchell
9Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Chasen Shreve
6Ben Heller
7Jonathan Holder
8Giovanny Gallegos
 

 