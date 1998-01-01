Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Roster
Roster
Miguel Andujar
(3B)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Chad Green
(S)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Austin Romine
(C)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Zack Littell
(S)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Jorge Mateo
(SS)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Ben Heller
(R)
Bryan Mitchell
(S)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Ronald Herrera
(S)
Jon Niese
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Dietrich Enns
(S)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Giovanny Gallegos
(S)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Ruben Tejada
(3B)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Yefrey Ramirez
(S)
Ronald Torreyes
(3B)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(OF)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Adam Warren
(S)
Ji-Man Choi
(1B)
Domingo German
(S)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Mason Williams
(OF)
Full Depth Charts
Didi Gregorius | Shortstop | #18
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 2/18/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $5.1 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Didi Gregorius finished 2-for-3 with five RBI and three runs scored as Team Netherlands routed Team Israel 12-2 on Monday in the World Baseball Classic.
Gregorius contributed an RBI double to the Netherlands' four-run third inning, a three-run homer to the Netherlands' four-run fourth inning, and a sacrifice fly to the Netherlands' two-run eighth inning. The Yankees shortstop is batting .500 with a 1.500 OPS so far in the WBC.
Mar 13 - 9:29 AM
Didi Gregorius went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored in Team Netherlands' victory over Chinese Taipei.
It was a back-and-forth affair. Gregorius, who was serving as the DH, put the Netherlands ahead with a two-run double in the fourth inning before later tying the game with another double in the bottom of the eighth. The Netherlands would eventually win in walk-off fashion in the ninth to advance to the second round of the tournament.
Mar 8 - 8:31 AM
Didi Gregorius is expected to play for the Netherlands in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Yet another quality option for Netherlands' infield, joining Xander Bogaerts, Andrelton Simmons, Jonathan Schoop, and Jurickson Profar. Gregorius is coming off a breakout season where he batted .276/.304/.447 with 20 home runs and 70 RBI over 153 games.
Jan 24 - 3:31 PM
Source:
Yankees.mlb.com
Yankees and SS Didi Gregorius avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.1 million contract.
Gregorius had a breakout season at the plate for the Yanks in 2016, hitting .276/.304/.447 with 20 home runs. He'll be eligible for arbitration for a final time next winter.
Jan 13 - 11:51 AM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Gregorius homers, plates five against Israel
Mar 13 - 9:29 AM
Gregorius hits three doubles in WBC action
Mar 8 - 8:31 AM
Gregorius to play for Netherlands in WBC
Jan 24 - 3:31 PM
Yankees, Didi Gregorius avoid arbitration
Jan 13 - 11:51 AM
More Didi Gregorius Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
153
562
155
32
2
20
70
68
19
82
7
1
.276
.304
.447
.751
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
153
0
0
0
Didi Gregorius's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Didi Gregorius's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Didi Gregorius's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Didi Gregorius's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
Sidelined
Tyler Austin will be in a boot for three weeks and shut down from baseball activity for six week after being diagnosed with a small fracture in his foot.
Austin suffered the break when he fouled a ball off the foot while taking batting practice. The 25-year-old might have been squeezed off the roster following the Chris Carter signing and now he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Austin batted .241/.300/.458 in 31 games for the Yankees last season.
Feb 17
4
Ji-Man Choi
2B
1
Starlin Castro
2
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
2
Mason Williams
Sidelined
Mason Williams will be sidelined for two weeks due to inflammation of his left patella tendon.
It will push back his Grapefruit League debut but shouldn't be a huge problem as long as he can avoid a setback. However, it could affect Williams' chances of winning an Opening Day bench job.
Feb 17
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Despite three walks and a couple of hits, Chad Green pitched two scoreless innings Friday in his start against the Phillies.
That ended up being the story of the entire game for the Phillies; they had 18 batters reach (nine hits, eight walks, one on an error) and scored zero runs. According to Baseball-Reference's Play Index, only one team had pulled off such a feat in a nine-inning regular-season game since 1913 (that being the 2005 Rockies). Green has allowed one earned in in 5 2/3 innings this spring, but that's come with five walks and six hits allowed. He's still probably the Yankees' fourth option in the competition for two open rotation spots.
Mar 10
7
Luis Cessa
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Jonathan Holder
8
Giovanny Gallegos
