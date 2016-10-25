Welcome,
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Danny Salazar | Starting Pitcher | #31
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/11/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / UDFA / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Danny Salazar struck out three batters over two scoreless innings in his first start of the spring Sunday versus the Cubs.
Salazar walked the first batter he faced, Jason Heyward, and then gave up a single to Eloy Jimenez to lead off the second, but the 27-year-old right-hander was otherwise sharp in his Cactus League debut. He'll be trying to reach 200 innings for the first time in his professional career this season with the defending American League champions.
Feb 26 - 4:05 PM
The Indians have officially named Danny Salazar to their roster for the World Series.
He'll take Cody Anderson's place on the roster. Salazar hasn't pitched since September 9 due to a strained right flexor muscle, but he made it through a three-inning simulated game on Sunday with no issues. His role for the series is uncertain at the moment, but he's an option to potentially start Game 4. The Indians could also go with Ryan Merritt or Corey Kluber on short rest.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 10:11:00 AM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Danny Salazar (forearm) has been told by Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway that he will be part of the World Series roster.
Callaway said that Salazar is ready to throw 65-70 pitches in a game. Manager Terry Francona wouldn't commit to how he'd use the right-hander, but he should get a start against the Cubs. Salazar hasn't pitched in a game since early September due to a strained right flexor muscle, but he's made it through a few simulated games with no issues. It seems likely that he'll get the ball in Game 4, following Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin. Ryan Merritt has also been told he's on the roster, but he's presumably now slated for long relief.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 04:37:00 PM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Danny Salazar (forearm) is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game on Sunday.
If Salazar responds well to the outing, it could earn him a spot on the World Series roster and a potential start in Game 4 against the Cubs. Salazar has been sidelined since early September due to a strained right flexor muscle.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 06:26:00 PM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Salazar whiffs three in Cactus League debut
Feb 26 - 4:05 PM
Feb 26 - 4:05 PM
Indians officially add Salazar to WS roster
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 10:11:00 AM
Danny Salazar (forearm) will be on WS roster
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 04:37:00 PM
Salazar to throw three-inning simulated game
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 06:26:00 PM
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CLE
25
25
11
6
0
0
137.1
121
61
59
63
161
0
0
3.87
1.34
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) took normal batting practice indoors on Friday.
It's the next step in Brantley's hitting progression this spring. Coming off a season wrecked by shoulder issues, Brantley will continue to be brought along slowly and it's unclear when he'll be ready to play in Cactus League games.
Feb 24
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Hoby Milner
8
Carlos Frias
9
Nick Goody
10
Kyle Crockett
11
Joseph Colon
12
Adam Plutko
13
Perci Garner
14
Shawn Armstrong
