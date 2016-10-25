Player Page

Danny Salazar | Starting Pitcher | #31

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/11/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Danny Salazar struck out three batters over two scoreless innings in his first start of the spring Sunday versus the Cubs.
Salazar walked the first batter he faced, Jason Heyward, and then gave up a single to Eloy Jimenez to lead off the second, but the 27-year-old right-hander was otherwise sharp in his Cactus League debut. He'll be trying to reach 200 innings for the first time in his professional career this season with the defending American League champions. Feb 26 - 4:05 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CLE252511600137.1121615963161003.871.34
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Hoby Milner
8Carlos Frias
9Nick Goody
10Kyle Crockett
11Joseph Colon
12Adam Plutko
13Perci Garner
14Shawn Armstrong
 

 