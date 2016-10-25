Danny Salazar | Starting Pitcher | #31 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (27) / 1/11/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Danny Salazar struck out three batters over two scoreless innings in his first start of the spring Sunday versus the Cubs. Salazar walked the first batter he faced, Jason Heyward, and then gave up a single to Eloy Jimenez to lead off the second, but the 27-year-old right-hander was otherwise sharp in his Cactus League debut. He'll be trying to reach 200 innings for the first time in his professional career this season with the defending American League champions.

The Indians have officially named Danny Salazar to their roster for the World Series. He'll take Cody Anderson's place on the roster. Salazar hasn't pitched since September 9 due to a strained right flexor muscle, but he made it through a three-inning simulated game on Sunday with no issues. His role for the series is uncertain at the moment, but he's an option to potentially start Game 4. The Indians could also go with Ryan Merritt or Corey Kluber on short rest. Source: Jordan Bastian on Twitter

Danny Salazar (forearm) has been told by Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway that he will be part of the World Series roster. Callaway said that Salazar is ready to throw 65-70 pitches in a game. Manager Terry Francona wouldn't commit to how he'd use the right-hander, but he should get a start against the Cubs. Salazar hasn't pitched in a game since early September due to a strained right flexor muscle, but he's made it through a few simulated games with no issues. It seems likely that he'll get the ball in Game 4, following Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin. Ryan Merritt has also been told he's on the roster, but he's presumably now slated for long relief. Source: Jordan Bastian on Twitter