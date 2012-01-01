Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jorge Soler | Outfielder | #12

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jorge Soler has been diagnosed with a strained oblique and will likely open the 2017 season on the disabled list.
His disabled list stint can be backdated to sometime in March so that he might only have to sit out one week of regular-season games. Soler, acquired this winter from the Cubs for closer Wade Davis, was batting just .143/.254/.286 through 59 plate appearances in this year's Cactus League. Terrance Gore now projects to make the Royals' roster out of camp. Mar 27 - 11:31 AM
Source: Rustin Dodd on Twitter
More Jorge Soler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
862275490123137316600.238.333.436.769
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000607
Jorge Soler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jorge Soler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jorge Soler's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Jorge Soler's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Iowa(PCL)AAA271000000500.143.143.143
Tennessee(SOU)AA930500024111100.167.381.167
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Brayan Peña
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
3Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Travis Wood
5Chris Young
6Scott Alexander
7Kevin McCarthy
8Al Alburquerque
9Brian Flynn
10Mike Minor
11Peter Moylan
12Seth Maness
 

 