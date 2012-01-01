Jorge Soler | Outfielder | #12 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (25) / 2/25/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3 million, 2017: $3 million, 2018: $4 million, 2019: $4 million, 2020: $4 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jorge Soler has been diagnosed with a strained oblique and will likely open the 2017 season on the disabled list. His disabled list stint can be backdated to sometime in March so that he might only have to sit out one week of regular-season games. Soler, acquired this winter from the Cubs for closer Wade Davis, was batting just .143/.254/.286 through 59 plate appearances in this year's Cactus League. Terrance Gore now projects to make the Royals' roster out of camp. Source: Rustin Dodd on Twitter

Jorge Soler slugged a two-run homer in Friday’s loss to the Mariners. It’s nice to see some signs of life here. Even after Friday’s homer, Soler is batting just .149 with a .561 OPS this spring. It’s not what fantasy owners want to see, but he should begin the year with a chance at regular playing time and still possesses major power upside. He’s a name to consider late in drafts.

Jorge Soler slugged his first home run of the spring Tuesday in the Royals' Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks. It was a fifth-inning solo shot off Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray. Soler is batting just .140 with a .497 OPS in 53 plate appearances this spring, which won't inspire much confidence that the former Cubs prospect is ready to break out in Kansas City. But one should never read too far into Cactus or Grapefruit League stats.