Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Athletics release outfielder Alejandro De Aza
Familia to meet with Rob Manfred on Monday
Beltre out Monday because of tight right calf
Royals' Soler diagnosed with strained oblique
Raul Mondesi to start at 2B for Kansas City
Gausman named Opening Day starter for O's
Nats to sort out closer role on Monday night
Matz (elbow) working on altering mechanics?
Luis Robert has showcase in D.R. on Thurs.
Joe Nathan opts out of deal with Washington
Arenado slugs two-run homer against Padres
Scott Kazmir won't open season in rotation
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Al Alburquerque
(R)
Samir Duenez
(1B)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Brandon Moss
(OF)
George Sherrill
(R)
Scott Alexander
(R)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Jake Junis
(S)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
Dean Anna
(2B)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Nate Karns
(S)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Peter O'Brien
(OF)
Matt Strahm
(S)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Seth Maness
(R)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Billy Burns
(OF)
Terrance Gore
(DH)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
Cory Wade
(R)
Drew Butera
(C)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
Brayan Peña
(C)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Mike Minor
(S)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Travis Wood
(S)
Christian Colon
(2B)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Chris Young
(S)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Jorge Soler | Outfielder | #12
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/25/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / UDFA / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $3 million, 2017: $3 million, 2018: $4 million, 2019: $4 million, 2020: $4 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jorge Soler has been diagnosed with a strained oblique and will likely open the 2017 season on the disabled list.
His disabled list stint can be backdated to sometime in March so that he might only have to sit out one week of regular-season games. Soler, acquired this winter from the Cubs for closer Wade Davis, was batting just .143/.254/.286 through 59 plate appearances in this year's Cactus League. Terrance Gore now projects to make the Royals' roster out of camp.
Mar 27 - 11:31 AM
Source:
Rustin Dodd on Twitter
Jorge Soler slugged a two-run homer in Friday’s loss to the Mariners.
It’s nice to see some signs of life here. Even after Friday’s homer, Soler is batting just .149 with a .561 OPS this spring. It’s not what fantasy owners want to see, but he should begin the year with a chance at regular playing time and still possesses major power upside. He’s a name to consider late in drafts.
Mar 24 - 6:59 PM
Jorge Soler slugged his first home run of the spring Tuesday in the Royals' Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks.
It was a fifth-inning solo shot off Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray. Soler is batting just .140 with a .497 OPS in 53 plate appearances this spring, which won't inspire much confidence that the former Cubs prospect is ready to break out in Kansas City. But one should never read too far into Cactus or Grapefruit League stats.
Mar 21 - 6:53 PM
Jorge Soler went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Friday against the Dodgers.
While Soler drove in a run, he’s still looking for his first hit during Cactus League action. After Friday, he’s 0-for-11 so far this spring. Acquired from the Cubs in the Wade Davis deal, Soler has failed to meet expectatons so far in the majors, but he’s still just 25 years old and possesses immense power.
Mar 3 - 6:29 PM
Royals' Soler diagnosed with strained oblique
Mar 27 - 11:31 AM
Soler slugs solo homer against Mariners
Mar 24 - 6:59 PM
Soler slugs his first homer of the spring
Mar 21 - 6:53 PM
Soler has sacrifice fly against Dodgers
Mar 3 - 6:29 PM
More Jorge Soler Player News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Kansas City Royals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
86
227
54
9
0
12
31
37
31
66
0
0
.238
.333
.436
.769
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
60
7
Jorge Soler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jorge Soler's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jorge Soler's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jorge Soler's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Iowa(PCL)
AAA
2
7
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
.143
.143
.143
Tennessee(SOU)
AA
9
30
5
0
0
0
2
4
11
11
0
0
.167
.381
.167
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
3
Brayan Peña
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2
Samir Duenez
2B
1
Raul Mondesi
2
Whit Merrifield
3
Christian Colon
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
Sidelined
Mike Moustakas belted his third home run of the spring on Sunday as the Royals topped the Cubs 6-2 in Cactus League play.
Moustakas victimized left-hander Mike Montgomery for a solo shot in the second inning then tacked on a sacrifice fly in the third, finishing the night 1-for-2. It appears as though he may hit out of the second spot in the Royals' lineup this season which should lead to ample opportunity to rack up counting stats.
Mar 20
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
2
Billy Burns
3
Terrance Gore
RF
1
Jorge Soler
Sidelined
Jorge Soler has been diagnosed with a strained oblique and will likely open the 2017 season on the disabled list.
His disabled list stint can be backdated to sometime in March so that he might only have to sit out one week of regular-season games. Soler, acquired this winter from the Cubs for closer Wade Davis, was batting just .143/.254/.286 through 59 plate appearances in this year's Cactus League. Terrance Gore now projects to make the Royals' roster out of camp.
Mar 27
2
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Brandon Moss
2
Cheslor Cuthbert
3
Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Nate Karns
6
Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Matt Strahm
4
Travis Wood
5
Chris Young
6
Scott Alexander
7
Kevin McCarthy
8
Al Alburquerque
9
Brian Flynn
60-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Brian Flynn on the 60-day disabled list with a stable lumbar vertebral fracture.
Flynn suffered the injury before camp when he fell through the roof of his barn. He's expected to be sidelined for eight weeks, so he'll miss the start of the season. The move clears a spot for the newly-signed Travis Wood on the 40-man roster.
Feb 15
10
Mike Minor
11
Peter Moylan
12
Seth Maness
