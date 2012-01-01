Wei-Yin Chen | Starting Pitcher | #54

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
MLB Power Rankings: Week 3
Apr 18
MLB Live Chat
Apr 18
Daily Dose: Terrific Thames
Apr 18
Top 10 Prospects: April 17
Apr 17
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 17
Daily Dose: Down Goes Dyson
Apr 17
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marlins lose no-hitter in 9th versus Mariners
Jose Ramirez homers again as Indians roll
Carter Capps throws scoreless inning at AAA
Marcus Semien undergoes right wrist surgery
Forsythe diagnosed with right toe contusion
Betts knocks first homer, Red Sox hang on
Baker: Nats considering a change at closer
Max Scherzer goes seven scoreless in Atlanta
Justin Upton left game with forearm contusion
Adam Duvall rips grand slam against Orioles
Miguel Gonzalez flirts with shutout vs. Yanks
Seth Smith leaves game with hamstring strain
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 18
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
Dynasty Rookie Pick Hit Rates
Apr 16
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
All the RBs: Pats lock White up through 2020
Report: Butler will skip Patriots workouts
Richard Sherman remains available for trade
Raiders cut Dan Williams, save $4.5 million
Malcolm Butler officially signs RFA tender
Stephen Tulloch retiring after 11 seasons
Report: BUF unlikely to match Gillislee offer
Still on Titans, Harry Douglas takes pay cut
Report: Danny Amendola agrees to pay cut
Report: Bucs to be featured on 'Hard Knocks'
Report: Sherman skipping voluntary workouts
Report: Aqib Talib will not be suspended
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Take That For Data
Apr 18
Dose: Kawhi & Kyrie are A-OK
Apr 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Monday
Apr 17
Dose: Draymond w/ a capital D
Apr 17
Dose: Gobert Goes Down
Apr 16
NBA DFS Podcast for Sunday
Apr 16
Stew: Antetokounmpo's Ascent
Apr 15
Mailbag: Playoffs & Offseason
Apr 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ex-Celtic Rajon Rondo burns Boston in Game 2
Isaiah Thomas scores 20, Celtics fall to 0-2
Kyle Lowry scores 22, drops dagger in big win
Giannis scores 24 w/ 15 boards in Game 2 loss
Tyler Zeller starts second half for Johnson
Serge Ibaka (ankle) good to go for Game 2
Isaiah Thomas (personal) will play in Game 2
C.J. McCollum (ankle) probable for Game 2
Kevin Durant (calf) questionable for Game 2
Jusuf Nurkic (leg) ruled out for Game 2
Kawhi Leonard scores 37, hits 19-of-19 FTs
J.R. Smith (hamstring) hopeful for Game 3
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Capitals in Trouble
Apr 18
Allen Key to the Blues Success
Apr 17
Dose: For the Rinne
Apr 16
Fleury Steps Up Again
Apr 15
Wilson unlikely Caps OT hero
Apr 14
FanDuel Fades: April 13
Apr 13
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
J Pavelski gets GWG 15 seconds into the 1st
Cam Talbot gets the hook in loss to Sharks
Phil Kessel picks up 3 assists in GM 4 loss
Boone Jenner nets 1G, 1A in GM 4 win over PIT
Rick Nash scores GWG, Rangers tie series 2-2
Blue Jackets scratch Hartnell for Game 4
Paul Stastny practices, remains day-to-day
Jonathan Bernier perfect in relief role
Filip Forsberg nets two in win over Hawks
Corey Crawford blocks 46 SOG in loss to Preds
Matthews notches two points in Leafs' OT win
Hoffman, Ryan lead Senators past Bruins in OT
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaughan: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 advance
Brandon Jones: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Bristol
Hemric: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 advance
Austin Dillon: Bristol Double Duty
Sheldon Creed: Zombie Auto 125
Vinny Miller: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Wallace: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 advance
Ryan Reed: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 advance
Gilliland aims to step up performance at BMS
Harrison Burton: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Eddie MacDonald: Zombie Auto 125 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Course horse Hoffman back for VTO defense
Curtis Luck set for pro debut at the Valero
Kevin Na WD opens the door for Wilcox at VTO
Bubba heads back to China; snubbed by bookies
W. McClain Monday Qs into another Texas event
Overnight leader Dufner craters to T11 w/ 76
McGirt season-best T3 at Harbour Town GL
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
Donald runner-up for fifth time at Heritage
Rookie Bryan wins maiden title in RBC debut
Rookie Cantlay posts 11-under w/ closing 67
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 18
Mock Draft V
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 17
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 14
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Harris has multiple top-10 grades
NFL exec. sees WR Corey Davis sliding down
Ravens hosting Peppers for official on Tues.
Four teams chasing QB Bolin as grad transfer
Garrett admits to 'choking out' an LSU TE
LB Foster visits Jets, Ravens up next
Bills host QB Kelly, nephew of Jim, for visit
Stewart unable to fufill all 24 team requests
Florio: Mixon might wait beyond rounds 2 & 3
Panthers host RB/WR Curtis Samuel on visit
Joe Mixon doesn't make Gil Brandt's top 150
Titans hosting WR Zay Jones on a visit
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 34
Apr 18
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester's heroic UCL run comes to an end
Wilshere out for the rest of the season
Max Gradel seeking move away from Cherries
Fabio makes a swift return to the physio room
Guzan makes rare start in defeat to Arsenal
Morgan could return for UCL tie with Atletico
Hammers short a full-back for Goodison trip
Shakespeare to assess Slimani ahead of UCL
Ozil strike seals win for stuttering Gunners
Hull must drop Dawson to keep defence solid
Rashford is a ray of hope in Ibra-less future
Young may stay at Man Utd beyond the summer
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Jarlin Garcia
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Jose Urena
(R)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
Miguel Rojas
(3B)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Cody Hall
(R)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Troy Patton
(R)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Adam Conley
(S)
Steve Holm
(C)
David Phelps
(R)
Dan Straily
(S)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Derek Dietrich
(3B)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Tom Koehler
(S)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Jeff Francoeur
(OF)
Jeff Locke
(S)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Wei-Yin Chen | Starting Pitcher | #54
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 7/21/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / UDFA / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $9 million, 2018: $10 million player option, 2019: $20 million player option, 2020: $22 million player option, 2021: $16 million conditional player option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Wei-Yin Chen pitched seven hitless innings as the Marlins took a no-hitter into the ninth on their way to beating the Mariners 5-0 on Tuesday.
Brad Ziegler kept the no-no going in the eighth, but Mitch Haniger broke it up with a one-out double off Kyle Barraclough in the ninth. Chen threw 100 pitches to get through seven, and the Marlins weren't going to push him after his elbow problems last year (he threw 86 and 56 pitches in his first two starts). Chen got the win, moving him to 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA. He's not one of our preferred mixed-league starters, but there are worse options out there. He's due to get two starts next week, one in Philly and one at home against the Pirates.
Apr 19 - 1:08 AM
Wei-Yin Chen could do little right Thursday, yielding six runs -- including a pair of homers -- on seven hits over three innings against the Mets.
After a scoreless first inning, the Mets plated four runs in the second and scored two more in the third on back-to-back homers from Yoenis Cespedes and Wilmer Flores. The only good news for the southpaw was that the Marlins came back to tie the game, letting him off the hook, before eventually losing in the 16th inning. Chen has now had one good turn and one not-so-good turn -- both against the Mets -- in the 2017 season. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday in an interleague matchup with the Mariners in Seattle.
Apr 14 - 8:21 AM
Wei-Yin Chen spun six innings of one-run ball in a 7-2 win over the Mets on Friday.
Chen gave up an RBI double to Curtis Granderson in the first inning, but he shut the Mets down from there. The southpaw gave up seven hits in all while walking one and striking out five. Chen dealt with injuries during his first season with the Marlins while posting a 4.96 ERA over 22 starts, but he’s capable of better if healthy. The Marlins are going to need a turnaround to compete this year.
Apr 7 - 10:29 PM
Wei-Yin Chen allowed one run on four hits over three innings in a 3-2 Grapefruit League win over the Tigers on Saturday.
He managed only one strikeout against two walks but handled the Tigers' lineup efficiently nonetheless. He had a good spring, ending with a 3.32 ERA in 19 innings spread across six starts. He is solidly entrenched in the Marlins' starting rotation and will try to improve upon the 4.96 ERA he had in 22 starts last year in his first campaign in Miami.
Apr 1 - 3:04 PM
Marlins lose no-hitter in 9th versus Mariners
Apr 19 - 1:08 AM
Chen has no answers in beatdown from Mets
Apr 14 - 8:21 AM
Chen pitches well in victory over Mets
Apr 7 - 10:29 PM
Chen allows one run in three innings Saturday
Apr 1 - 3:04 PM
More Wei-Yin Chen Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Bush
TEX
(2831)
2
E. Thames
MLW
(2827)
3
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2590)
4
R. Hill
LA
(2556)
5
S. Dyson
TEX
(2366)
6
C. Correa
HOU
(2214)
7
T. Mancini
BAL
(2158)
8
J. Vargas
KC
(2113)
9
A. Garcia
CWS
(2070)
10
Z. Britton
BAL
(1961)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Florida Marlins Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.286
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIA
2
2
1
0
0
0
9.0
14
7
7
1
8
0
0
7.00
1.67
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 18
@ SEA
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
.00
.29
Apr 13
NYM
1
1
0
0
0
3.0
7
6
6
0
3
0
0
18.00
2.33
Apr 7
@ NYM
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
7
1
1
1
5
0
0
1.50
1.33
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
1B
1
Justin Bour
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
2
Derek Dietrich
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
10-Day DL
Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) has joined Double-A Jacksonville for a rehab assignment.
Hechavarria should be ready to rejoin the Marlins this weekend if he can avoid setbacks. The shortstop landed on the 10-day disabled list April 9 with a left oblique strain.
Apr 18
2
Miguel Rojas
3
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
Sidelined
Martin Prado (calf) is absent from the Marlins' starting lineup on Tuesday night.
Prado left his season debut Monday after experiencing a calf cramp and he'll get a night off Tuesday with Derek Dietrich filling in at third base. It sounds like a day-to-day situation for Prado, who opened the year on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain.
Apr 18
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
CF
1
Christian Yelich
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
2
Adam Conley
3
Edinson Volquez
4
Dan Straily
5
Tom Koehler
6
Jeff Locke
10-Day DL
Marlins placed LHP Jeff Locke on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with left biceps tendinitis.
Locke missed all of spring training with the injury. He's on a throwing program but there's no timetable for his return.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Jose Urena
8
Jarlin Garcia
Headlines
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
In this week's Fantasy Roundtable, the Rotoworld Baseball crew talks late-round players who suddenly look like serious contributors.
More MLB Columns
»
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 3
Apr 18
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 18
»
Daily Dose: Terrific Thames
Apr 18
»
Top 10 Prospects: April 17
Apr 17
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 17
»
Daily Dose: Down Goes Dyson
Apr 17
»
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
MLB Headlines
»
Marlins lose no-hitter in 9th versus Mariners
»
Jose Ramirez homers again as Indians roll
»
Carter Capps throws scoreless inning at AAA
»
Marcus Semien undergoes right wrist surgery
»
Forsythe diagnosed with right toe contusion
»
Betts knocks first homer, Red Sox hang on
»
Baker: Nats considering a change at closer
»
Max Scherzer goes seven scoreless in Atlanta
»
Justin Upton left game with forearm contusion
»
Adam Duvall rips grand slam against Orioles
»
Miguel Gonzalez flirts with shutout vs. Yanks
»
Seth Smith leaves game with hamstring strain
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved