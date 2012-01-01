Wei-Yin Chen | Starting Pitcher | #54 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (31) / 7/21/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: None Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $9 million, 2018: $10 million player option, 2019: $20 million player option, 2020: $22 million player option, 2021: $16 million conditional player option Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Wei-Yin Chen pitched seven hitless innings as the Marlins took a no-hitter into the ninth on their way to beating the Mariners 5-0 on Tuesday. Brad Ziegler kept the no-no going in the eighth, but Mitch Haniger broke it up with a one-out double off Kyle Barraclough in the ninth. Chen threw 100 pitches to get through seven, and the Marlins weren't going to push him after his elbow problems last year (he threw 86 and 56 pitches in his first two starts). Chen got the win, moving him to 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA. He's not one of our preferred mixed-league starters, but there are worse options out there. He's due to get two starts next week, one in Philly and one at home against the Pirates.

Wei-Yin Chen could do little right Thursday, yielding six runs -- including a pair of homers -- on seven hits over three innings against the Mets. After a scoreless first inning, the Mets plated four runs in the second and scored two more in the third on back-to-back homers from Yoenis Cespedes and Wilmer Flores. The only good news for the southpaw was that the Marlins came back to tie the game, letting him off the hook, before eventually losing in the 16th inning. Chen has now had one good turn and one not-so-good turn -- both against the Mets -- in the 2017 season. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday in an interleague matchup with the Mariners in Seattle.

Wei-Yin Chen spun six innings of one-run ball in a 7-2 win over the Mets on Friday. Chen gave up an RBI double to Curtis Granderson in the first inning, but he shut the Mets down from there. The southpaw gave up seven hits in all while walking one and striking out five. Chen dealt with injuries during his first season with the Marlins while posting a 4.96 ERA over 22 starts, but he’s capable of better if healthy. The Marlins are going to need a turnaround to compete this year.