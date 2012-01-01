Player Page

Wei-Yin Chen | Starting Pitcher | #54

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/21/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Wei-Yin Chen pitched seven hitless innings as the Marlins took a no-hitter into the ninth on their way to beating the Mariners 5-0 on Tuesday.
Brad Ziegler kept the no-no going in the eighth, but Mitch Haniger broke it up with a one-out double off Kyle Barraclough in the ninth. Chen threw 100 pitches to get through seven, and the Marlins weren't going to push him after his elbow problems last year (he threw 86 and 56 pitches in his first two starts). Chen got the win, moving him to 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA. He's not one of our preferred mixed-league starters, but there are worse options out there. He's due to get two starts next week, one in Philly and one at home against the Pirates. Apr 19 - 1:08 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.2860002200100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIA2210009.0147718007.001.67
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 18@ SEA111007.00002200.00.29
Apr 13NYM110003.0766030018.002.33
Apr 7@ NYM111006.071115001.501.33
Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
2B1Dee Gordon
2Derek Dietrich
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
LF1Marcell Ozuna
CF1Christian Yelich
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Adam Conley
3Edinson Volquez
4Dan Straily
5Tom Koehler
6Jeff Locke
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Jose Urena
8Jarlin Garcia
 

 