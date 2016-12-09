Yangervis Solarte | Third Baseman | #26 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (29) / 7/7/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 205 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Padres signed 3B Yangervis Solarte to a two-year contract extension. Financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. The deal buys out Solarte's first two years of arbitration, though he'll still be eligible for his final year of arbitration following the 2018 season. Solarte spent much of his time in 2016 as the club's cleanup hitter, slashing .286/.341/.467 with 15 homers and 71 RBI in 109 games.

Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have considered signing Yangervis Solarte to an extension. They're reportedly on the verge of locking up Wil Myers and apparently are interesting in a long-term deal with Solarte, as well. Solarte, who is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason, has batted .277/.329/.445 in his two full seasons in San Diego. Source: Dennis Lin on Twitter

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that the Angels have had discussions with the Padres, presumably about their available second basemen. Fletcher lists Yangervis Solarte, Ryan Schimpf, Corey Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje as possible targets for the Angels. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal has previously reported that the Padres are "aggressively shopping" Solarte, so he might be the one the Halos have eyes on. The Dodgers are also involved on Solarte, who batted 286/.341/.467 with 15 homers last season. Source: Orange County Register