Yangervis Solarte | Third Baseman | #26

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
Diamondbacks to sign catcher Chris Iannetta
Cubs, Jake Arrieta settle at $15.6375 million
Rangers to sign Tyson Ross to one-year deal
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle at $4.05 million
Pads, Myers nearing six-year, $80+M extension
Chris Tillman settles with Orioles at $10.05M
Anthony Rendon, Nationals settle at $5.8M
Nats, Harper avoid arbitration at $13.625M
George Springer, Astros agree at $3.9 million
Royals, Eric Hosmer settle at $12.25 million
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 13
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos officially bring back Mike McCoy
Start time of KC/PIT moved back to 8:20 PM ET
McDermott noncommittal on Tyrod's future
Rivers now embracing Chargers move to LA
Ladarius (concussion) doubtful for Sunday
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
Jordy Nelson ruled out for Divisional Round
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
Report: Chargers to target Gus Bradley for DC
Malcolm Mitchell to be inactive against HOU?
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 13
Jan 13
Stew: What's Up, Buddy?
Jan 13
Dose: Tyreke Evans Breaks Out
Jan 13
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) will start against POR
Lucas Nogueira getting the start at PF
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 'full go' Friday
Zach LaVine (hip) will be inactive on Friday
Amir Johnson will start on Friday night
Harris, Bojan, Booker & Lopez are starting
Spencer Dinwiddie starting, Whitehead out
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not play Friday
Nic Batum, Cody Zeller do not have minute cap
Jimmy Butler (illness) questionable vs. NO
Nikola Mirotic (illness) out for Saturday
Joel Embiid on a 28-minute limit again
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Zach Bogosian to play in 500th game on Friday
Flyers take Mark Streit (shoulder) off LTIR
Roman Josi (UBI) has been put on the IR list
Mark Streit (shoulder) is ready to return
Jets put Patrik Laine (concussion) on IR
Predators acquire Cody McLeod from Avs
Connor McDavid first to hit the 50-point mark
Jake Muzzin scores Kings past Blues
John Gibson picks up 17th win
Henrik Zetterberg scores 2 pts in loss to DAL
John Klingberg nets game-winner vs. DET
Eric Staal has three-point night vs. Habs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
William Byron on XFINITY Series watch list
Sieg plans another full XFINITY Series season
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
OQer Sawada makes cut w/ bogey-free 66
Bogey-free 61 rockets Z. Johnson up the board
Rose joins clubhouse mark w/ 6-under 64
Bogey-free 61 for Molder in R2; career low
Swafford sets the early pace at Sony midpoint
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
Reports: Nebraska hires Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
UK loses leading receiver Badet to transfer
Ex-starting Clemson RT Fruhmorgen to tranfer
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
6'5'' 4-star WR Harris commits to Ohio State
Bama WR Stewart heads to NFL with Rd. 2 grade
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Costa dropped after clashing with Conte
Hull City sign Evandro Goebel from Porto
Rangers snap up USMNT youngster on loan
Hull tie up deal with Everton for Niasse loan
United extend Marouane Fellaini's contract
Pogba shining thanks to Mou's confidence
United reject approach for Memphis Depay
Clement makes 1st signing in winger Narsingh
Schneiderlin in contention to start v. City
Everton gets major injury boost with trio fit
Kompany passed fit for Man City
De Bruyne, Sane cleared for return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Tyrell Jenkins
(S)
Jose Pirela
(2B)
Ryan Schimpf
(2B)
Carlos Asuaje
(2B)
Miguel Diaz
(S)
Zach Lee
(S)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Yangervis Solarte
(3B)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Will Locante
(R)
Colin Rea
(S)
Cory Spangenberg
(2B)
Christian Bethancourt
(C)
Jon Edwards
(R)
Walker Lockett
(S)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Andre Rienzo
(R)
Jose Torres
(R)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Javier Guerra
(SS)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Jamie Romak
(OF)
Cesar Vargas
(S)
Carter Capps
(R)
Brad Hand
(R)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Adam Rosales
(3B)
Carlos Villanueva
(R)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Christian Villanueva
(3B)
Paul Clemens
(S)
Keith Hessler
(R)
Nick Noonan
(SS)
Jose Ruiz
(R)
Brett Wallace
(3B)
Dusty Coleman
(3B)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Rafael Ortega
(OF)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Michael Watt
(S)
Franchy Cordero
(SS)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Luis Sardinas
(SS)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Allen Cordoba
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Yangervis Solarte | Third Baseman | #26
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/7/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / UDFA / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Padres signed 3B Yangervis Solarte to a two-year contract extension.
Financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. The deal buys out Solarte's first two years of arbitration, though he'll still be eligible for his final year of arbitration following the 2018 season. Solarte spent much of his time in 2016 as the club's cleanup hitter, slashing .286/.341/.467 with 15 homers and 71 RBI in 109 games.
Jan 13 - 8:48 PM
Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have considered signing Yangervis Solarte to an extension.
They're reportedly on the verge of locking up Wil Myers and apparently are interesting in a long-term deal with Solarte, as well. Solarte, who is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason, has batted .277/.329/.445 in his two full seasons in San Diego.
Jan 13 - 4:36 PM
Source:
Dennis Lin on Twitter
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that the Angels have had discussions with the Padres, presumably about their available second basemen.
Fletcher lists Yangervis Solarte, Ryan Schimpf, Corey Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje as possible targets for the Angels. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal has previously reported that the Padres are "aggressively shopping" Solarte, so he might be the one the Halos have eyes on. The Dodgers are also involved on Solarte, who batted 286/.341/.467 with 15 homers last season.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 10:49:00 AM
Source:
Orange County Register
According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers are among the teams talking to the Padres about Yangervis Solarte.
Los Angeles is hoping to retain third baseman Justin Turner, but Turner is one of the biggest fish on a weak free agent market and is drawing heavy interest from many other clubs. Solarte would be a pretty good fallback plan, coming off a year in which he slashed 286/.341/.467 with 15 homers and 71 RBI in 443 plate appearances as the Padres' primary cleanup hitter. Solarte, 29, is under control via salary arbitration through 2019.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 07:38:00 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
Jan 13 - 8:48 PM
Padres mulling extension for Solarte
Jan 13 - 4:36 PM
Angels talking to Padres about second basemen
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 10:49:00 AM
LAD talking to Padres about Yangervis Solarte
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 07:38:00 AM
More Yangervis Solarte Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Plouffe
MIN
(2739)
2
B. Phillips
CIN
(2520)
3
B. Dozier
MIN
(2385)
4
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2348)
5
J. Dyson
SEA
(2309)
6
J. Hammel
CHC
(2189)
7
B. Moss
STL
(2022)
8
J. Quintana
CWS
(2022)
9
B. League
KC
(1898)
10
Y. Gallardo
SEA
(1880)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Padres Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
109
405
116
26
1
15
71
55
30
63
1
1
.286
.341
.467
.808
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
2
15
0
96
0
0
Yangervis Solarte's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Yangervis Solarte's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Yangervis Solarte's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Yangervis Solarte's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
2
7
5
1
2
0
2
3
2
0
0
0
.714
.778
1.429
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Christian Bethancourt
Sidelined
Christian Bethancourt recently threw a scoreless inning in the Panama Winter League.
Bethancourt, who made two relief appearances with the Padres in 2016, threw 17 pitches and sat in the 93-96 mph range with his fastball. He's also serving as a DH and outfielder in the Panama Winter League. The Padres are kicking around the idea of using him as a pitcher/outfielder/catcher hybrid moving forward, so this will be an interesting situation to follow.
Jan 11
3
Luis Torrens
4
Hector Sanchez
1B
1
Wil Myers
2
Jamie Romak
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Carlos Asuaje
3
Cory Spangenberg
4
Jose Pirela
SS
1
Luis Sardinas
2
Javier Guerra
3
Allen Cordoba
4
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
2
Brett Wallace
3
Christian Villanueva
LF
1
Alex Dickerson
2
Rafael Ortega
CF
1
Travis Jankowski
2
Manuel Margot
3
Franchy Cordero
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
2
Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Christian Friedrich
2
Jhoulys Chacin
3
Luis Perdomo
4
Jarred Cosart
Sidelined
The Padres announced Saturday that Jarred Cosart underwent successful surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow.
The bone spur in his elbow caused Cosart to miss his final two starts of the regular season. He'll be sidelined for the next six weeks before he's able to resume throwing. The club believes that he'll be fully recovered and ready to go for the start of spring training.
Oct 22
5
Clayton Richard
6
Paul Clemens
7
Miguel Diaz
8
Colin Rea
Sidelined
Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union Tribune reports that Colin Rea underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Thursday.
The Padres had been hopeful that he would be able to avoid going under the knife through rest and rehab, but Rea felt renewed discomfort after a throwing session earlier this week. He'll miss the entire 2017 season and hopes to be ready for the start of the 2018 campaign.
Nov 11
9
Robbie Erlin
Sidelined
Padres activated LHP Robbie Erlin from the 60-day disabled list.
Erlin required season-ending Tommy John surgery back in May. He'll likely be out until around midseason next year.
Nov 8
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
Sidelined
Padres and RHP Carter Capps avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $987,500 contract.
It's the same salary he made in 2016. Capps missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery, but he could be contribute in the Padres' bullpen in 2017. Acquired from the Marlins in the Andrew Cashner deal, Capps could be a big asset for the Padres if healthy.
Jan 11
3
Ryan Buchter
4
Brad Hand
5
Kevin Quackenbush
6
Buddy Baumann
7
Jose Torres
8
Keith Hessler
9
Jose Ruiz
10
Zach Lee
11
Will Locante
12
Andre Rienzo
13
Jon Edwards
14
Craig Stammen
Headlines
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
MLB Headlines
»
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
»
Diamondbacks to sign catcher Chris Iannetta
»
Cubs, Jake Arrieta settle at $15.6375 million
»
Rangers to sign Tyson Ross to one-year deal
»
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
»
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle at $4.05 million
»
Pads, Myers nearing six-year, $80+M extension
»
Chris Tillman settles with Orioles at $10.05M
»
Anthony Rendon, Nationals settle at $5.8M
»
Nats, Harper avoid arbitration at $13.625M
»
George Springer, Astros agree at $3.9 million
»
Royals, Eric Hosmer settle at $12.25 million
MLB Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved