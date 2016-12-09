Player Page

Weather | Roster

Yangervis Solarte | Third Baseman | #26

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/7/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 205
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Padres signed 3B Yangervis Solarte to a two-year contract extension.
Financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. The deal buys out Solarte's first two years of arbitration, though he'll still be eligible for his final year of arbitration following the 2018 season. Solarte spent much of his time in 2016 as the club's cleanup hitter, slashing .286/.341/.467 with 15 homers and 71 RBI in 109 games. Jan 13 - 8:48 PM
More Yangervis Solarte Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
109405116261157155306311.286.341.467.808
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016021509600
Yangervis Solarte's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Yangervis Solarte's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Yangervis Solarte's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Yangervis Solarte's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
El Paso(PCL)AAA275120232000.714.7781.429
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Carlos Asuaje
3Cory Spangenberg
4Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Javier Guerra
3Allen Cordoba
4Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Brett Wallace
3Christian Villanueva
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Rafael Ortega
CF1Travis Jankowski
2Manuel Margot
3Franchy Cordero
RF1Hunter Renfroe
2Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Christian Friedrich
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Luis Perdomo
4Jarred Cosart
5Clayton Richard
6Paul Clemens
7Miguel Diaz
8Colin Rea
9Robbie Erlin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Ryan Buchter
4Brad Hand
5Kevin Quackenbush
6Buddy Baumann
7Jose Torres
8Keith Hessler
9Jose Ruiz
10Zach Lee
11Will Locante
12Andre Rienzo
13Jon Edwards
14Craig Stammen
 

 