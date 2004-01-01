Marwin Gonzalez | Outfielder | #9

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 5
May 2
MLB Live Chat
May 2
Daily Dose: Thorny Situation
May 2
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 1
Top 10 Prospects: May 1
May 1
Daily Dose: National Treasure
May 1
One Month Down
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Eaton Down
Apr 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marwin Gonzalez homers twice, drives in five
Bryant (calf) fully expects to play Wednesday
Jose Quintana goes eight shutout frames in KC
Miguel Cabrera has renewed groin tightness
Brett Gardner has two-homer game for Yanks
Judge knocks two more homers, drives in four
Steve Pearce belts first two homers of 2017
Chris Sale strikes out 11 over eight vs. O's
Hanley Ramirez rips two homers on Tuesday
Tillman (shoulder) to make '17 debut Sunday
Gary Sanchez (biceps) homers in rehab debut
Travis d'Arnaud leaves game with sore wrist
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jamaal Charles' contract has $1M base value
Cardinals 'in talks' with free agent Gabbert
Broncos boost backfield with Jamaal Charles
Ladarius (concussions) participating in OTAs
Missing Joique, Lions to work out Matt Asiata
Bills decide to pass on Watkins' option year
Panthers pick up Benjamin's 2018 option
GM: Martin 'looked as good as I've seen him'
Report: Jets will not pick up Pryor's option
Lions pick up Eric Ebron's fifth-year option
Alvin Kamara to fill Bush/Sproles-type role
More buzz Reuben Foster needs more surgery
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz
May 2
Dose: Rockets, Cavs roll
May 2
Preview Pod for Monday & DFS
May 1
Dose: No Tooth? No Problem
May 1
Mailbag: Clippers on the Clock
May 1
Preview: Cavaliers vs Raptors
Apr 30
Dose: Sunday Previews
Apr 30
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 30
Apr 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
John Wall scores 40, Wizards lose Game 2
Markieff Morris (ankle) scores 16 points
Miles Plumlee undergoes knee surgery
Isaiah Thomas scores 53 as BOS takes 2-0 lead
Joe Johnson starting Game 1 vs. Warriors
Avery Bradley (hip) will return to Game 2
Update: Derrick Favors (back) will play
Matt Barnes (ankle) is available for Game 1
Amir Johnson will start in Game 2 vs. WAS
Markieff Morris (ankle) will play in Game 2
Derrick Favors participates at shootaround
Markieff Morris (ankle) a GTD for Game 2
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Shattenkirk the Hero in Game 3
May 2
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
Podcast: Second-Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bobby Ryan suffers lower-body injury in GM 3
Jean-Gabriel Pageau scores (again) in GM 3 L
Mats Zuccarello nets 1G, 1A in GM 3 win
Zack Smith exits GM 3 with uppper-body injury
Brent Burns nominated for Ted Lindsay Award
Perry moves to Getzlaf line at practice
Conor Sheary diagnosed with a concussion
Sidney Crosby has a concussion, out for GM 4
Leafs agree to 7-year deal with Zaitsev
Conor Sheary sustains possible head injury
Connor McDavid is a Hart Trophy finalist
Kevin Shattenkirk scores OT winner in Game 3
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pennink leads points after Spring Sizzler 200
Solomito: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Sadler seventh at Richmond, retains NXS lead
Allgaier wins $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus
DNF for Byron in Richmond XFINITY event
Justin Bonsignore: Spring Sizzler 200 results
Daniel Hemric: ToyotaCare 250 results
Darrell Wallace Jr.: ToyotaCare 250 results
Woody Pitkat: Spring Sizzler 200 results
Ryan Reed: ToyotaCare 250 results
DNF for Max Zachem in Spring Sizzler 200
Blake Koch: ToyotaCare 250 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Cauley WDs from Wells Fargo Championship
Cam. Smith WDs; opts for rest after big win
Oosthuizen WDs ahead of Wells Fargo start
Hahn heads to new course for WFC defense
Robby Shelton punches ticket to Wells Fargo
Brown & Kisner fall short in Zurich playoff
Smith & Blixt win Zurich in Monday playoff
Spieth & Palmer solo 4th; five shy of playoff
Kraft & Tway finish solo 3rd with 11-under 61
Blixt & Smith head to Monday playoff with 64
Kisner forces playoff w/ walk-off hole-out 3
Chase Koepka earns top-5 exemption in NOLA
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Barkley would consider sitting out bowl game
SC's Samuel, Moore accused of assault
USF's Jackson facing pair of felony charges
Texas Tech WR Giles opts to transfer out
Xavier Washington suspended on cocaine charge
Georgia RB Holyfield arrested for marijuana
Nick Saban signs 3 year contract extension
Rawleigh Williams carted off field Saturday
LSU's Arden Key has no plans to sit in 2017
Mr Irrelevant: Chad Kelly falls to last pick
Lions add QB Brad Kaaya behind Stafford
Brantley falls to sixth round after arrest
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 36
May 2
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 28
Sean's Super Subs - GW35
Apr 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW35
Apr 28
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter-Week 35
Apr 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Britos injury tops a disappointing night
Bilic unsettled by Carroll's injury woes
Chelsea to reward Abraham with a new deal
Aguero injury a cause for City concern
Ligament damage may sideline Shaw for summer
Van Dijk's suitors queuing up behind Chelsea
Hazard leaves future open to speculation
Ibrahimovic injury not career-ending
Reds lose Coutinho to dead leg early in win
Mata makes miraculous recovery; fit for Celta
Mourinho threatens to field reserves in PL
Saints exit doors loom large for Shane Long
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Charles Basford
(R)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Doug Fister
(S)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(C)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Ken Giles
(R)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(OF)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
David Paulino
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marwin Gonzalez | Outfielder | #9
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 3/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 208
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / UDFA / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $3.725 million, 2018: $5.125 million club option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marwin Gonzalez smashed a pair of home runs -- including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning -- in Tuesday's comeback win over the Rangers.
Gonzalez took Alex Claudio deep with a solo shot in the fifth inning, and he capped off his night by clubbing a moonshot off of Keone Kela that just stayed fair down the right field line. The 28-year-old is sporting just a .228 average so far this season, but he's tied for the team lead with seven homers and lead the Astros in RBI with 17 despite receiving just 57 at-bats.
May 3 - 12:14 AM
Marwin Gonzalez slugged his fifth home run of the season Sunday versus the Athletics.
It was a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth that put the game out of reach for Oakland. Gonzalez has hit well over the last week, but the 28-year-old does not currently have an everyday role and can go on being ignored in standard fantasy leagues.
Apr 30 - 5:40 PM
Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a home run in Thursday's loss to the Indians.
Gonzalez went through an 0-for-16 stretch before snapping out of it with a 2-for-4 game Wednesday, and he followed it up with his fourth homer of the year and his first since April 9. After that strong first week-plus he appeared to be in line for more playing time, but the emergence of Yuli Gurriel has relegated Gonzalez to a part-time player. He can be left alone in fantasy leagues if he's not getting everyday at-bats, and even then he's best left for AL-only leagues.
Apr 27 - 10:11 PM
Marwin Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 12-inning win over the Royals.
Gonzalez whacked a game-tying two-run home run to the short porch in left off Travis Wood with one out in the seventh inning. That shot evened the score at 3-3. The Astros would have to play the comeback game once more in the ninth before they eventually pulled through for the win via a walk-off walk by Evan Gattis in the 12th inning. The early power is nice, but cannot truly be counted on to last as the season progresses. While Gonzalez has hit double-digit home runs in each of the past two campaigns, he has never hit more than the career-best 13 that he swatted a year ago.
Apr 9 - 6:20 PM
Marwin Gonzalez homers twice, drives in five
May 3 - 12:14 AM
Marwin Gonzalez slugs fifth home run
Apr 30 - 5:40 PM
Gonzalez has two hits, homer against Indians
Apr 27 - 10:11 PM
Marwin Gonzalez cranks two-run homer
Apr 9 - 6:20 PM
More Marwin Gonzalez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(2870)
2
M. Cabrera
DET
(2386)
3
A. Eaton
WAS
(2332)
4
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2142)
5
B. Norris
LAA
(2133)
6
C. Bellinger
LA
(2072)
7
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2036)
8
Z. Britton
BAL
(2004)
9
S. Miller
ARZ
(1956)
10
I. Desmond
COL
(1868)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
2
.667
2
5
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
21
54
11
1
0
5
12
6
8
14
1
0
.204
.317
.500
.817
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
7
3
0
6
8
0
2016
0
92
14
11
22
19
3
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 2
TEX
1
3
2
0
0
2
5
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
2.667
Apr 30
OAK
1
4
1
0
0
1
3
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Apr 29
OAK
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 27
@ CLE
1
3
2
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
1.667
Apr 26
@ CLE
1
4
2
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Apr 25
@ CLE
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 23
@ TB
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Astros placed OF Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee injury.
Hernandez took the brunt of a collision with teammate Jose Altuve on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old outfielder is probably looking at a lengthy absence.
Apr 26
3
Tony Kemp
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
10-Day DL
Collin McHugh (elbow) told reporters Tuesday that he could begin playing catch this weekend.
McHugh was shut down again in early April after being diagnosed with a posterior impingement in his right elbow, but he's about ready to ramp things up with the calendar turning to May. The right-hander probably won't be an option for the Astros' rotation until sometime in June.
May 2
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
David Paulino
10-Day DL
David Paulino (elbow) pitched two innings in an extended spring training game Monday.
Paulino has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the 2017 regular season with a bone bruise in his right elbow. He'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Fresno once he has returned to full health.
May 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Jandel Gustave (forearm) will throw another bullpen session Monday.
It will be his second since he resumed a throwing program. Assuming Gustave comes out of it OK, he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. He should be ready for activation before too long but probably isn't a given to be re-added to the big league bullpen.
Apr 30
8
James Hoyt
Headlines
MLB Power Rankings: Week 5
May 2
The Nationals could do no wrong last week. See where they fall in Jesse Pantuosco's Week 5 MLB Power Rankings.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 5
May 2
»
MLB Live Chat
May 2
»
Daily Dose: Thorny Situation
May 2
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 1
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 1
May 1
»
Daily Dose: National Treasure
May 1
»
One Month Down
Apr 30
»
Daily Dose: Eaton Down
Apr 30
MLB Headlines
»
Marwin Gonzalez homers twice, drives in five
»
Bryant (calf) fully expects to play Wednesday
»
Jose Quintana goes eight shutout frames in KC
»
Miguel Cabrera has renewed groin tightness
»
Brett Gardner has two-homer game for Yanks
»
Judge knocks two more homers, drives in four
»
Steve Pearce belts first two homers of 2017
»
Chris Sale strikes out 11 over eight vs. O's
»
Hanley Ramirez rips two homers on Tuesday
»
Tillman (shoulder) to make '17 debut Sunday
»
Gary Sanchez (biceps) homers in rehab debut
»
Travis d'Arnaud leaves game with sore wrist
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved