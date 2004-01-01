Marwin Gonzalez | Outfielder | #9 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (28) / 3/14/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 208 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.725 million, 2018: $5.125 million club option Share: Tweet

Marwin Gonzalez smashed a pair of home runs -- including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning -- in Tuesday's comeback win over the Rangers. Gonzalez took Alex Claudio deep with a solo shot in the fifth inning, and he capped off his night by clubbing a moonshot off of Keone Kela that just stayed fair down the right field line. The 28-year-old is sporting just a .228 average so far this season, but he's tied for the team lead with seven homers and lead the Astros in RBI with 17 despite receiving just 57 at-bats.

Marwin Gonzalez slugged his fifth home run of the season Sunday versus the Athletics. It was a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth that put the game out of reach for Oakland. Gonzalez has hit well over the last week, but the 28-year-old does not currently have an everyday role and can go on being ignored in standard fantasy leagues.

Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a home run in Thursday's loss to the Indians. Gonzalez went through an 0-for-16 stretch before snapping out of it with a 2-for-4 game Wednesday, and he followed it up with his fourth homer of the year and his first since April 9. After that strong first week-plus he appeared to be in line for more playing time, but the emergence of Yuli Gurriel has relegated Gonzalez to a part-time player. He can be left alone in fantasy leagues if he's not getting everyday at-bats, and even then he's best left for AL-only leagues.