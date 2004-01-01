Player Page

Marwin Gonzalez | Outfielder | #9

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 208
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Marwin Gonzalez smashed a pair of home runs -- including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning -- in Tuesday's comeback win over the Rangers.
Gonzalez took Alex Claudio deep with a solo shot in the fifth inning, and he capped off his night by clubbing a moonshot off of Keone Kela that just stayed fair down the right field line. The 28-year-old is sporting just a .228 average so far this season, but he's tied for the team lead with seven homers and lead the Astros in RBI with 17 despite receiving just 57 at-bats. May 3 - 12:14 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667250200010020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
21541110512681410.204.317.500.817
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170730680
2016092141122193
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 2TEX13200252100000.667.7502.667
Apr 30OAK14100131010000.250.2501.000
Apr 29OAK11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 27@ CLE13200111100000.667.7501.667
Apr 26@ CLE14210020000000.500.500.750
Apr 25@ CLE10000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 23@ TB12000000000000.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Tony Kemp
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
 

 