Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Delmonico uses arms and legs to homer twice
Romano fires seven innings of one-run ball
Dodgers acquire OF Granderson from Mets
Buxton finishes singles shy of cycle Friday
Chapman's struggles continue Friday vs. BoSox
Devers homers again in victory over Yankees
Machado caps off epic night with walkoff slam
Cruz powers three extra-base hits vs Rays
Chris Taylor leads Dodgers with four-hit game
Justin Upton homers twice in loss to Dodgers
Drew Pomeranz left start due to back spasms
Nationals place Max Scherzer on 10-day DL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Player Page
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Bobby Parnell
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Blake Smith
(R)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Chris Beck
(R)
Willy Garcia
(OF)
Reynaldo Lopez
(S)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Kevan Smith
(C)
Dan Black
(DH)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
J.D. Martin
(S)
David Purcey
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Aaron Bummer
(R)
Grant Green
(2B)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Giovanni Soto
(R)
Everth Cabrera
(SS)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Yoan Moncada
(2B)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Alen Hanson
(OF)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Keenyn Walker
(OF)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Derek Holland
(S)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Josh Wall
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Gregory Infante
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
James Shields
(S)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Nick Delmonico
(OF)
Nate Jones
(R)
Nick Delmonico | Outfielder | #30
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/12/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 6 (0) / BAL
Latest News
Recent News
Nick Delmonico hit two home runs, including one of the inside-the-park variety, during a 4-3 victory over the Rangers.
He swatted a standard two-run shot off starter Andrew Cashner in the sixth inning. He produced the winning run in the eighth inning by lining a deep drive that led the right fielder to crash into the wall and drop to the ground while Delmonico circled the bases. The red-hot rookie has an amazing .382/.452/.691 slash line with five homers and 11 RBI in 15 games. He had a .262 batting average with 12 home runs in 99 games at Triple-A Charlotte before getting the call to the majors.
Aug 19 - 1:17 AM
Nick Delmonico went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo homers Wednesday against the Dodgers.
The good times won't last forever, but at the moment, Delmonico is sporting a 1.088 OPS in 48 at-bats as a big leaguer. The White Sox had been starting to sit him some since Avisail Garcia returned, but one imagines this will help him become a lineup fixture for a little while.
Aug 17 - 1:59 AM
Nick Delmonico finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored against the Astros on Wednesday.
Delmonico is 12-for-30 sine his callup, so he's in line to play regularly for the foreseeable future. Mixed-league value is unlikely, but he looks like a solid choice in AL-only leagues.
Aug 9 - 11:35 PM
Nick Delmonico went 3-for-5 with a two-run double Friday against the Red Sox.
Delmonico is now 6-for-16 (.375) with one homer, one double, five RBI, and three runs scored through his first four games in the majors. The 25-year-old was batting .262/.347/.421 with 12 homers in 99 games with Triple-A Charlotte prior to his call-up this week. The playing time should be there following the Melky Cabrera trade, so Delmonico could carve out some value in deeper fantasy formats.
Aug 4 - 11:57 PM
Delmonico uses arms and legs to homer twice
Aug 19 - 1:17 AM
Nick Delmonico homers twice in loss
Aug 17 - 1:59 AM
Nick Delmonico goes 3-for-4
Aug 9 - 11:35 PM
Nick Delmonico has three hits in loss
Aug 4 - 11:57 PM
More Nick Delmonico Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Harper
WAS
(3766)
2
G. Stanton
MIA
(3197)
3
N. Arenado
COL
(2511)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(2152)
5
T. Turner
WAS
(2064)
6
A. Heaney
LAA
(2049)
7
C. Correa
HOU
(1993)
8
A. Chapman
NYY
(1931)
9
S. Perez
KC
(1827)
10
S. Strasburg
WAS
(1749)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
2
.667
2
3
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
15
55
21
2
0
5
11
10
6
11
1
0
.382
.452
.691
1.143
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
8
7
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Aug 18
@ TEX
1
3
2
0
0
2
3
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
2.667
Aug 17
@ TEX
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 16
@ LA
1
4
3
0
0
2
2
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
.750
.750
2.250
Aug 13
KC
1
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
.333
.600
.667
Aug 12
KC
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Aug 11
KC
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Aug 10
HOU
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Charlotte(INT)
AAA
99
378
99
18
3
12
45
55
46
73
4
2
.262
.347
.421
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
10-Day DL
White Sox transferred C Geovany Soto from the 10-day disabled list to 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot for Gregory Infante on the 40-man roster. Soto is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday and is expected to miss a minimum of 12 weeks.
May 15
2
Omar Narvaez
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Yoan Moncada
2
Tyler Saladino
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Yolmer Sanchez
2
Nick Delmonico
LF
1
Leury Garcia
CF
1
Adam Engel
2
Alen Hanson
3
Charlie Tilson
60-Day DL
Charlis Tilson has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right ankle.
Tilson, who had finally recovered from the stress reaction in his right foot, had been expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early July, but complained of pain in his ankle while rehabbing in Arizona. He'll now be shut down completely for four weeks before he's re-evaluated. It's starting to look like it'll be a lost season for the speedy outfielder.
Jun 30
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
Sidelined
Avisail Garcia (wrist) was scratched from the White Sox's lineup Thursday against the Rangers.
Alen Hanson will slot in at right field and bat eighth versus Rangers hurler Tyson Ross. Garcia has had a hard time staying healthy in the second half, missing time with a thumb injury last month and now battling left wrist soreness. Consider him day-to-day.
Aug 17
2
Willy Garcia
7-Day DL
Willy Garcia has been diagnosed with a fractured right jaw.
Garcia suffered the fracture (and a concussion) in a nasty collision with teammate Yoan Moncada on Monday night. He will undergo surgery to insert a plate into the jaw and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.
Aug 3
DH
1
Matt Davidson
10-Day DL
Matt Davidson (wrist) is no longer expected to return for the White Sox's upcoming series against the Dodgers.
Davidson was hoping to return when first eligible on Tuesday but apparently he needs more time. The 26-year-old has been nursing a bruised wrist stemming from a hit-by-pitch earlier this month.
Aug 12
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Rodon
2
James Shields
3
Miguel Gonzalez
4
Derek Holland
5
Reynaldo Lopez
Sidelined
Reynaldo Lopez left Thursday's start against the Rangers with tightness in his right side.
He'll be reevaluated on Friday. Lopez had a rough night, allowing five hits, six runs (five earned) and four walks with six strikeouts before exiting with one out in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old has pitched to a mediocre 6.10 ERA in two starts since getting called up from Triple-A Charlotte earlier this month.
Aug 17
6
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Juan Minaya
2
Jake Petricka
3
Gregory Infante
4
Chris Beck
Sidelined
Chris Beck left Thursday's game against the Rangers with a bruised right shoulder.
It's been a rough night for White Sox pitchers with Reynaldo Lopez (side) and now Beck both going down with injuries. Beck, who came on in relief of Lopez in the fifth, took an Adrian Beltre line drive off his shoulder and allowed a two-run homer to Nomar Mazara before exiting. Those were the only two batters he faced. Beck sports an ugly 5.87 ERA over 46 relief innings this year. He's day-to-day.
Aug 17
5
Aaron Bummer
6
Mike Pelfrey
7
Nate Jones
10-Day DL
Nate Jones underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday.
It was a nerve repositioning procedure, not Tommy John surgery or any other sort of ligament repair, which will hopefully translate to Jones being ready for the start of spring training next February. The 31-year-old right-hander logged just 11 relief appearances for the White Sox in 2017, to the tune of a 2.31 ERA. He's due $3.95 million from Chicago in 2018.
Jul 13
8
Zach Putnam
60-Day DL
White Sox transferred RHP Zach Putnam from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move allows the return of Carlos Rodon. Putnam underwent Tommy John surgery last week.
Jun 28
The Week Ahead: Rodon Rolling
Aug 18
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead, including two starts from White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon.
