Nick Delmonico hit two home runs, including one of the inside-the-park variety, during a 4-3 victory over the Rangers.

He swatted a standard two-run shot off starter Andrew Cashner in the sixth inning. He produced the winning run in the eighth inning by lining a deep drive that led the right fielder to crash into the wall and drop to the ground while Delmonico circled the bases. The red-hot rookie has an amazing .382/.452/.691 slash line with five homers and 11 RBI in 15 games. He had a .262 batting average with 12 home runs in 99 games at Triple-A Charlotte before getting the call to the majors.