Nick Delmonico | Outfielder | #30

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/12/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (0) / BAL
Nick Delmonico hit two home runs, including one of the inside-the-park variety, during a 4-3 victory over the Rangers.
He swatted a standard two-run shot off starter Andrew Cashner in the sixth inning. He produced the winning run in the eighth inning by lining a deep drive that led the right fielder to crash into the wall and drop to the ground while Delmonico circled the bases. The red-hot rookie has an amazing .382/.452/.691 slash line with five homers and 11 RBI in 15 games. He had a .262 batting average with 12 home runs in 99 games at Triple-A Charlotte before getting the call to the majors. Aug 19 - 1:17 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667230200010000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
155521205111061110.382.452.6911.143
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000087
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 18@ TEX13200232100000.667.7502.667
Aug 17@ TEX14000000000000.000.000.000
Aug 16@ LA14300222001000.750.7502.250
Aug 13KC13110010100010.333.600.667
Aug 12KC14100000010000.250.250.250
Aug 11KC13100000010000.333.333.333
Aug 10HOU14100000110000.250.400.250
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Charlotte(INT)AAA9937899183124555467342.262.347.421
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
3Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Yoan Moncada
2Tyler Saladino
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Yolmer Sanchez
2Nick Delmonico
LF1Leury Garcia
CF1Adam Engel
2Alen Hanson
3Charlie Tilson
RF1Avisail Garcia
2Willy Garcia
DH1Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Rodon
2James Shields
3Miguel Gonzalez
4Derek Holland
5Reynaldo Lopez
6Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Juan Minaya
2Jake Petricka
3Gregory Infante
4Chris Beck
5Aaron Bummer
6Mike Pelfrey
7Nate Jones
8Zach Putnam
 

 