Noah Syndergaard | Starting Pitcher | #34

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
Twins have 'talked about' 1B/DH Pedro Alvarez
Phelps wins arb case vs. Marlins, gets $4.6M
Braves void Jordan Walden's minors contract
Wilson going full-time with car racing, sales
Blue Jays finalize $3M pact with J.P. Howell
Report: Loria to sell Miami Marlins for $1.6B
Mets re-sign Blevins to one-year, $6.5M deal
Wieters suffered a forearm laceration in Nov.
Kang has Feb. 22 trial in Seoul for third DUI
Mike Trout will not participate in 2017 WBC
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts cut D'Qwell Jackson, get $5.5M in space
Chiefs GM Dorsey on Jamaal Charles: We'll see
Chiefs once again endorse Alex Smith as QB
Shane Vereen expected to return if healthy
Report: Jets 'won't be suitors' for Cutler
Bengals not expected to re-sign RG Zeitler
Adrian Peterson: I want to retire as a Viking
Quinn: Offense won't change under Sarkisian
Jerry not sure how Cowboys will handle Romo
Giants do 2-year extension with DC Spagnuolo
Eagles dump CB Leodis McKelvin, pocket $3.2M
Jay Cutler has history with Jets new QB coach
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Deron Williams (toe) out as expected Thursday
Eric Gordon (back) is questionable Thursday
Moe Harkless listed as the starter Thursday
Jeff Green (personal) will play Thursday
Aaron Gordon (foot) ruled out for Thursday
Cody Zeller (quad) expected to start Thursday
Richaun Holmes (illness) out Thursday
Boston pursuing Jimmy Butler and Paul George?
ESPN: Rockets have interest in Serge Ibaka
Derrick Williams to sign 10-day deal w/ Cavs
Birthday Klay: Thompson scores game-high 28
Celtics' win streak ends at six games vs. SAC
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Gostisbehere returns Thursday vs Islanders
CT Governor proposes $250M to lure Islanders
Craig Anderson closing in on next start
Jimmy Howard tweaks knee during AHL game
Jonathan Toews scores OT winner vs. Wild
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will travel with team
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Ondrej Pavelec injured in loss to Minnesota
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Smith lands 12-race deal with RBR truck team
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Warren sets pace in Malaysia with opening 63
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mayock: 'Scared to death' of top quarterbacks
Some teams might view Forrest Lamp as a C
Could Marshon Lattimore go as early as No. 2?
Rapoport: Some consider Pat Mahomes QB1
Watson's competitiveness evokes Jameis, Dak
RapSheet: Chip to Bama possible, not likely
Kenny Hill led FBS with 38 dropped passes
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Tom Cleverley showing signs of life
West Ham cautious with Carroll injury
Pochettino: Rose injury not serious
Hernandez injury hands Niasse his chance
Jose Holebas back with a splash
Jake Livermore fits in nicely at Albion
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Dominic Smith
(1B)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Ty Kelly
(3B)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Phillip Evans
(SS)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Addison Reed
(R)
Champ Stuart
(OF)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Chase Bradford
(S)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Steven Matz
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Travis Taijeron
(OF)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Kevin McGowan
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Corey Taylor
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Logan Taylor
(S)
Xorge Carrillo
(C)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Marcos Molina
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Rafael Montero
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Luis Guillorme
(SS)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Adam Wilk
(R)
P.J. Conlon
(S)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
David Wright
(3B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Brad Holt
(S)
Jon Niese
(S)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Gabriel Ynoa
(S)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Noah Syndergaard | Starting Pitcher | #34
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/29/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 242
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Noah Syndergaard told Sports Illustrated that he has put on 17 pounds this offseason.
Thor wants to enter the 2017 season with more strength and durability after battling elbow problems late last year. Look out. Syndergaard, 24, owns a dominant 2.89 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 384 strikeouts in 333 2/3 career major league innings. The 6-foot-6 right-hander also holds a 2.42 career ERA in five playoff appearances.
Feb 9 - 2:00 PM
Source:
Sports Illustrated
Noah Syndergaard will not pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.
That's no surprise after Syndergaard dealt with elbow problems to close out the 2016 season. He should be 100 percent for the start of MLB spring training next February and all signs point to him being a fantasy ace throughout the 2017 campaign. The 24-year-old right-hander finished 2016 with a brilliant 2.60 ERA, 1.149 WHIP, and 218/43 K/BB ratio in 183 2/3 innings.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 06:41:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Noah Syndergaard will not require offseason surgery on his right elbow, per Mets GM Sandy Alderson.
Syndergaard pitched through a bone spur for a large chunk of 2016, but it's not significant enough to require a procedure and the 24-year-old ace can enjoy a normal winter. Syndergaard finished with a 2.60 ERA, 1.149 WHIP, and 218/43 K/BB ratio in 183 2/3 innings this year.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 04:43:00 PM
Source:
Mike Puma on Twitter
There are no plans at this time for Noah Syndergaard to undergo surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow.
Teammate Steven Matz underwent surgery last week to remove a bone spur, but the Mets had indicated all along the Matz's spur was more of an issue than Syndergaard's. "Thor" pitched through the malady for months and posted a 2.65 second-half ERA before a dominant Wild Card Game performance. It's always possible the spur will move to a spot where it becomes more of an issue, but for now it doesn't appear to be anything to be overly concerned about.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 07:06:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
Feb 9 - 2:00 PM
Syndergaard will skip World Baseball Classic
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 06:41:00 PM
Alderson: Thor won't need offseason surgery
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 04:43:00 PM
Noah Syndergaard doesn't need elbow surgery
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 07:06:00 PM
More Noah Syndergaard Player News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYM
31
30
14
9
0
1
183.2
168
61
53
43
218
0
0
2.60
1.15
Noah Syndergaard's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Noah Syndergaard's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Noah Syndergaard's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Noah Syndergaard's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer.
Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.
Nov 14
2
T.J. Rivera
3
Ty Kelly
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
David Wright (neck) did some light running and fielded ground balls at third base for about 10 minutes on Monday.
It was his first time taking the field in voluntary workouts. Wright didn't do any throwing, but it was a step in the right direction as he tries to make his way back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. The 34-year-old has been hitting in the batting cage since around Christmas, but he wasn't quite ready to take batting practice on the field with the other players on Monday. The Mets are going to be very careful to not push him too soon. It's ultimately hard to say what the future holds for him until he really starts to ramp things up.
Feb 7
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest.
The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $15.5 million from 2018-2019, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line and hasn't made progress against right-handed pitching. Assuming the Mets find a taker for Lagares and keep Bruce around, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.
Feb 2
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Jacob deGrom has declared his elbow pain-free following his recovery from surgery last September to re-position his ulnar nerve.
DeGrom's season was cut short lst year by pain in his elbow and forearm. His last start came on September 1. He gave up 16 earned runs in his final three starts while battling the injury. As a result, he finished at 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA over 25 starts. He fanned 143 batters while walking only 36 in 148 innings. He's already throwing off a mound and is expected to participate fully in spring training. The real test will be pitching in games, but things are looking up for him going into 2017.
Feb 5
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Matt Harvey avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.125 million contract.
James Wagner of the New York Times says Harvey can make an additional $100,000 in incentives. The righty had a rough 2016 and then had thoracic outlet surgery in July, so he's a wild card heading into 2017.
Jan 13
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Zack Wheeler reiterated to Kevin Kernan of the New York Post that he sees himself as a starting pitcher.
"I know I belong in the starting rotation, there’s no question about that," said Wheeler, who has missed back-to-back seasons following Tommy John surgery. "I’m a starter. I want to be a starter." Of course, the decision isn't up to him. The Mets don't want to push Wheeler too soon after such an extended absence, so seeing some time in the bullpen is probably an inevitability. This could open things up for Robert Gsellman or Seth Lugo to begin the year in the rotation. We should have a more clear indication of Wheeler's role once he starts pitching in games again.
Feb 8
6
Robert Gsellman
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has told teams that he has no intention of trading Robert Gsellman.
The Mets have received calls on Gsellman, but he's viewed as important rotation depth now that Bartolo Colon is out of the picture. The 23-year-old surprised with a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016.
Dec 6
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Hansel Robles
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Josh Smoker
6
Josh Edgin
7
Gabriel Ynoa
8
Sean Gilmartin
9
Ben Rowen
10
Adam Wilk
11
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
12
Paul Sewald
13
Kevin McGowan
14
Chase Bradford
