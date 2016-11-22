Noah Syndergaard | Starting Pitcher | #34

Batters

C 1 Travis d'Arnaud

2 Rene Rivera

3 Kevin Plawecki

4 Tomas Nido

1B 1 Lucas Duda

2 Wilmer Flores

2B 1 Neil Walker Sidelined

Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer. Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.

3 Ty Kelly

SS 1 Asdrubal Cabrera

2 Matt Reynolds

3 Gavin Cecchini

4 Amed Rosario

3B 1 David Wright Sidelined

David Wright (neck) did some light running and fielded ground balls at third base for about 10 minutes on Monday. It was his first time taking the field in voluntary workouts. Wright didn't do any throwing, but it was a step in the right direction as he tries to make his way back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. The 34-year-old has been hitting in the batting cage since around Christmas, but he wasn't quite ready to take batting practice on the field with the other players on Monday. The Mets are going to be very careful to not push him too soon. It's ultimately hard to say what the future holds for him until he really starts to ramp things up.

2 Jose Reyes

LF 1 Yoenis Cespedes

CF 1 Curtis Granderson

2 Juan Lagares Sidelined

Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest. The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $15.5 million from 2018-2019, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line and hasn't made progress against right-handed pitching. Assuming the Mets find a taker for Lagares and keep Bruce around, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.

RF 1 Jay Bruce

2 Michael Conforto

3 Brandon Nimmo

4 Wulimer Becerra

Starting Pitcher

S 1 Noah Syndergaard

2 Jacob deGrom Sidelined

Jacob deGrom has declared his elbow pain-free following his recovery from surgery last September to re-position his ulnar nerve. DeGrom's season was cut short lst year by pain in his elbow and forearm. His last start came on September 1. He gave up 16 earned runs in his final three starts while battling the injury. As a result, he finished at 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA over 25 starts. He fanned 143 batters while walking only 36 in 148 innings. He's already throwing off a mound and is expected to participate fully in spring training. The real test will be pitching in games, but things are looking up for him going into 2017.

3 Matt Harvey Sidelined

Mets and RHP Matt Harvey avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.125 million contract. James Wagner of the New York Times says Harvey can make an additional $100,000 in incentives. The righty had a rough 2016 and then had thoracic outlet surgery in July, so he's a wild card heading into 2017.

4 Steven Matz

5 Zack Wheeler Sidelined

Zack Wheeler reiterated to Kevin Kernan of the New York Post that he sees himself as a starting pitcher. "I know I belong in the starting rotation, there’s no question about that," said Wheeler, who has missed back-to-back seasons following Tommy John surgery. "I’m a starter. I want to be a starter." Of course, the decision isn't up to him. The Mets don't want to push Wheeler too soon after such an extended absence, so seeing some time in the bullpen is probably an inevitability. This could open things up for Robert Gsellman or Seth Lugo to begin the year in the rotation. We should have a more clear indication of Wheeler's role once he starts pitching in games again.

6 Robert Gsellman Sidelined

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has told teams that he has no intention of trading Robert Gsellman. The Mets have received calls on Gsellman, but he's viewed as important rotation depth now that Bartolo Colon is out of the picture. The 23-year-old surprised with a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016.

7 Seth Lugo

8 Rafael Montero

9 Chris Flexen

Relief Pitcher

R 1 Jeurys Familia

2 Addison Reed

3 Hansel Robles

4 Jerry Blevins

5 Josh Smoker

6 Josh Edgin

7 Gabriel Ynoa

8 Sean Gilmartin

9 Ben Rowen

10 Adam Wilk

11 Jenrry Mejia Suspended

Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)." "It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.

12 Paul Sewald

13 Kevin McGowan