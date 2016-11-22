Player Page

Noah Syndergaard | Starting Pitcher | #34

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 242
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Noah Syndergaard told Sports Illustrated that he has put on 17 pounds this offseason.
Thor wants to enter the 2017 season with more strength and durability after battling elbow problems late last year. Look out. Syndergaard, 24, owns a dominant 2.89 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 384 strikeouts in 333 2/3 career major league innings. The 6-foot-6 right-hander also holds a 2.42 career ERA in five playoff appearances. Feb 9 - 2:00 PM
Source: Sports Illustrated
More Noah Syndergaard Player News

Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM313014901183.2168615343218002.601.15
