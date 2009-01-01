Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jorge Bonifacio homers again in Royals' win
Rendon homers twice in Nationals' rout
Ervin Santana notches second shutout of 2017
Jay Bruce exits game due to back tightness
Yonder Alonso (knee) back in Oakland lineup
Avisail Garcia out Tuesday night due to flu
Puig (back) returns to Dodgers lineup Tuesday
Keuchel (neck) planning to return on Saturday
Wong (elbow) out of Cardinals lineup Tuesday
MRI reveals no damage in Cahill's shoulder
Padres to promote Dinelson Lamet on Thurs.
Junior Guerra (calf) preparing to return Fri.
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Al Alburquerque
(R)
Hunter Dozier
(OF)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
Scott Alexander
(R)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Brandon Moss
(DH)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Nate Karns
(S)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Matt Strahm
(R)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Jorge Bonifacio
(OF)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Seth Maness
(R)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Cory Wade
(R)
Drew Butera
(C)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Travis Wood
(R)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Mike Minor
(R)
George Sherrill
(R)
Chris Young
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jorge Bonifacio | Outfielder | #38
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jorge Bonifacio went deep again Tuesday, swatting a two-run shot in the Royals' win over the Yankees.
Bonifacio just missed a homer when he flied out to the warning track in the second inning. After striking out in the fifth, he took Adam Warren deep in the seventh to the opposite field to give the Royals the lead. Bonifacio, who will turn 24 in a couple weeks, has now homered in four of his last five games.
May 23 - 10:16 PM
Jorge Bonifacio went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Twins.
Bonifacio cracked home runs in two of the three games during the weekend series. Since being called up on April 21, the 23-year-old outfielder is hitting a respectable .270/.337/.446 with four homers and 10 RBI across 24 games played.
May 21 - 5:43 PM
Jorge Bonifacio went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday’s extra-inning loss to the Twins.
The homer was his third since his call-up and his first since May 1. All three of his homers have come off right-handers. The 23-year-old is batting .275/.346/.420 through his first 23 major league games. We don’t see the batting average sticking as long as he strikes out like this, but the at-bats should continue to be there.
May 20 - 1:03 AM
Jorge Bonifacio went 2-for-3 with a homer and a walk versus the White Sox on Monday.
The Royals aren't going to be able to send down Bonifacio to make room for Jorge Soler; he's been their best hitter since his callup 10 days ago, posting a .956 OPS. Soler might get most of his time at DH until Bonifacio cools off, something that probably will happen rather soon.
May 1 - 11:20 PM
Jorge Bonifacio homers again in Royals' win
May 23 - 10:16 PM
Bonifacio burns Hughes with two-run homer
May 21 - 5:43 PM
Bonifacio slugs two-run homer vs. Twins
May 20 - 1:03 AM
Jorge Bonifacio hits second homer
May 1 - 11:20 PM
More Jorge Bonifacio Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Royals Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
1
.250
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
26
82
22
1
0
5
11
11
8
24
0
0
.268
.330
.463
.793
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
25
2
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 23
@ NYY
1
4
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
May 22
@ NYY
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
May 21
@ MIN
2
9
2
0
0
1
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.222
.222
.556
May 19
@ MIN
1
4
2
0
0
1
2
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.600
1.250
May 18
NYY
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.667
.500
May 16
NYY
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
May 14
BAL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Omaha(PCL)
AAA
13
51
16
2
2
3
12
6
6
8
0
0
.314
.386
.608
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2B
1
Whit Merrifield
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
LF
1
Alex Gordon
Paternity
Royals placed OF Alex Gordon on the paternity leave list.
He'll be away from the club for three days. Raul Mondesi has been recalled from Triple-A and will fill in while Gordon is out.
May 21
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
RF
1
Jorge Soler
2
Jorge Bonifacio
DH
1
Brandon Moss
2
Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Nate Karns
Sidelined
Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday that it remains unlikely Nate Karns (elbow) will make his next scheduled start.
Karns was pulled after throwing five innings of one-run ball last Friday against the Twins due to fluid buildup in his right elbow. He hasn't been placed on the disabled list, but Miguel Almonte is expected to pitch in his place Thursday against the Yankees. There should be something more official soon.
May 23
6
Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Travis Wood
4
Chris Young
5
Mike Minor
6
Kevin McCarthy
7
Peter Moylan
8
Scott Alexander
10-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Scott Alexander on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 8, with a right hamstring strain.
It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. Alexander was called up about a month ago and owns a 1.26 ERA and 8/4 K/BB ratio over 14 1/3 innings this season. Right-hander Jake Junis will take his spot on the active roster.
May 9
9
Matt Strahm
10
Seth Maness
11
Brian Flynn
60-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Brian Flynn on the 60-day disabled list with a stable lumbar vertebral fracture.
Flynn suffered the injury before camp when he fell through the roof of his barn. He's expected to be sidelined for eight weeks, so he'll miss the start of the season. The move clears a spot for the newly-signed Travis Wood on the 40-man roster.
Feb 15
