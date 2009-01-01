Jorge Bonifacio | Outfielder | #38 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (23) / 6/4/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jorge Bonifacio went deep again Tuesday, swatting a two-run shot in the Royals' win over the Yankees. Bonifacio just missed a homer when he flied out to the warning track in the second inning. After striking out in the fifth, he took Adam Warren deep in the seventh to the opposite field to give the Royals the lead. Bonifacio, who will turn 24 in a couple weeks, has now homered in four of his last five games.

Jorge Bonifacio went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Twins. Bonifacio cracked home runs in two of the three games during the weekend series. Since being called up on April 21, the 23-year-old outfielder is hitting a respectable .270/.337/.446 with four homers and 10 RBI across 24 games played.

Jorge Bonifacio went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday’s extra-inning loss to the Twins. The homer was his third since his call-up and his first since May 1. All three of his homers have come off right-handers. The 23-year-old is batting .275/.346/.420 through his first 23 major league games. We don’t see the batting average sticking as long as he strikes out like this, but the at-bats should continue to be there.