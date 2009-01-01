Player Page

Jorge Bonifacio | Outfielder | #38

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / KC
Contract: view contract details
Jorge Bonifacio went deep again Tuesday, swatting a two-run shot in the Royals' win over the Yankees.
Bonifacio just missed a homer when he flied out to the warning track in the second inning. After striking out in the fifth, he took Adam Warren deep in the seventh to the opposite field to give the Royals the lead. Bonifacio, who will turn 24 in a couple weeks, has now homered in four of his last five games. May 23 - 10:16 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final41.250120100001020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
268222105111182400.268.330.463.793
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000252
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 23@ NYY14100121010000.250.2501.000
May 22@ NYY14100111020000.250.2501.000
May 21@ MIN29200121010000.222.222.556
May 19@ MIN14200121110000.500.6001.250
May 18NYY12100000110000.500.667.500
May 16NYY14200001010000.500.500.500
May 14BAL11000000010000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Omaha(PCL)AAA1351162231266800.314.386.608
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
1B1Eric Hosmer
2B1Whit Merrifield
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
RF1Jorge Soler
2Jorge Bonifacio
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Travis Wood
4Chris Young
5Mike Minor
6Kevin McCarthy
7Peter Moylan
8Scott Alexander
9Matt Strahm
10Seth Maness
11Brian Flynn
 

 