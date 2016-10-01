Welcome,
date 2016-10-01
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Carlos Asuaje
(2B)
Franchy Cordero
(SS)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Luis Sardinas
(SS)
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Allen Cordoba
(SS)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Rafael Ortega
(OF)
Ryan Schimpf
(2B)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Keith Hessler
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Yangervis Solarte
(3B)
Christian Bethancourt
(C)
Collin Cowgill
(OF)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Jose Pirela
(2B)
Cory Spangenberg
(2B)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Tony Cruz
(C)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(S)
Tyrell Jenkins
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Zach Lee
(S)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Jose Torres
(R)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Jon Edwards
(R)
Will Locante
(R)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Christian Villanueva
(3B)
Carter Capps
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Walker Lockett
(S)
Andre Rienzo
(R)
Brett Wallace
(3B)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Jamie Romak
(OF)
Michael Watt
(S)
Paul Clemens
(S)
Rocky Gale
(C)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Jose Ruiz
(R)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Dusty Coleman
(3B)
Javier Guerra
(SS)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Ryan Schimpf | Second Baseman | #11
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 3/11/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 5 (0) / TOR
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Schimpf was scratched from Monday's game due to left oblique tightness.
Schmipf felt tightness while fielding grounders in pre-game and will be on the shelf at least through the Padres' off day Wednesday. Manager Andy Green said that the second baseman would've played had it been the regular season, so it appears this was a precautionary move. Still, it's worth tracking given that oblique ailments can be tricky.
Mar 6 - 6:37 PM
Source:
AJ Cassavell on Twitter
Ryan Schimpf hit homer No. 20 in a losing cause Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Schimpf had been stuck on 19 homers for 16 days, far and away his longest drought since he went his first 18 days in the majors without one. He's hitting just .221 in his 87 games, but he's slugging a very robust .540. It should ensure that he enters next year with a starting job, probably at second base.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 12:59:00 AM
Ryan Schimpf rocked a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Giants.
The Padres looked dead in the water entering the ninth inning, as they trailed 4-1. A rally would spark against Hunter Strickland to score two runs in the frame before Schimpf stepped to the plate for his dramatic three-run dinger. Reliever Steven Okert would surrender that one after Strickland exited stage left with two outs in the ninth. The homer was Schimpf's 19th of the season and bumped his RBI total to 47. In addition, the 28-year-old second baseman is slashing .229/.339/.576 through 74 games played.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 02:01:00 AM
Ryan Schimpf cracked a three-run home run and finished with four total RBI in Thursday's 14-1 win over the Rockies.
Schimpf's three-run home run off Jeff Hoffman in the third inning served as the loudest blow in what ended as a seven-run frame. He added an RBI double in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old second baseman has been swinging a hot stick of late, with doubles in each of his last two games and home runs in two of his last three. For the season, Schimpf is hitting .233/.351/.600 with 18 homers and 44 RBI over 215 at-bats.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 01:48:00 AM
Ryan Schimpf scratched with tight oblique
Mar 6 - 6:37 PM
Ryan Schimpf hits 20th homer
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 12:59:00 AM
Schimpf blasts go-ahead three-run homer
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 02:01:00 AM
Ryan Schimpf launches three-run homer in win
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 01:48:00 AM
More Ryan Schimpf Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
89
276
60
17
5
20
51
48
42
105
1
1
.217
.336
.533
.869
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
68
0
14
1
0
Ryan Schimpf's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ryan Schimpf's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ryan Schimpf's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Ryan Schimpf's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
51
166
59
17
0
15
48
36
21
33
0
1
.355
.432
.729
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Christian Bethancourt
3
Luis Torrens
4
Hector Sanchez
5
Tony Cruz
1B
1
Wil Myers
2
Jamie Romak
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Carlos Asuaje
3
Cory Spangenberg
4
Jose Pirela
SS
1
Luis Sardinas
2
Erick Aybar
3
Javier Guerra
4
Allen Cordoba
5
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
2
Brett Wallace
3
Christian Villanueva
LF
1
Alex Dickerson
2
Rafael Ortega
3
Collin Cowgill
CF
1
Travis Jankowski
2
Manuel Margot
3
Franchy Cordero
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
2
Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jered Weaver
2
Jhoulys Chacin
3
Clayton Richard
4
Christian Friedrich
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Jarred Cosart
7
Trevor Cahill
8
Paul Clemens
9
Tyrell Jenkins
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
Sidelined
Padres manager Andy Green is aiming for Carter Capps (elbow) to make his Cactus League debut around mid-March.
Capps, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, is expected to pitch in simulated games and minor league games before appearing in Cactus League action. The way the Padres have mapped things out is giving him a chance to be ready for the start of the season. He could quickly find himself in the mix for the closer role if he proves his health and effectiveness.
Mar 1
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Kevin Quackenbush
6
Miguel Diaz
7
Buddy Baumann
8
Keith Hessler
9
Jon Edwards
10
Craig Stammen
11
Jose Torres
12
Andre Rienzo
13
Jose Ruiz
14
Will Locante
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
Matthew Pouliot looks at some third basemen to target on draft day and some to avoid.
»
Ryan Schimpf scratched with tight oblique
»
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hits in sim game
»
Andrus (hernia) making Cactus debut this week
»
Dahl diagnosed with a stress reaction in rib
»
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
»
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
»
Bedrosian (groin) to face live hitters Monday
»
Pujols (foot) to make Cactus debut this week
»
Corey Seager (back) may be out until Friday
»
Kipnis (shoulder) to make spring debut Thurs.
»
Padres' Margot has minor swelling in knee
»
MRI negative on Trevor Rosenthal's right lat
