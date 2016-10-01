Player Page

Ryan Schimpf | Second Baseman | #11

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/11/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: LSU
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 5 (0) / TOR
Ryan Schimpf was scratched from Monday's game due to left oblique tightness.
Schmipf felt tightness while fielding grounders in pre-game and will be on the shelf at least through the Padres' off day Wednesday. Manager Andy Green said that the second baseman would've played had it been the regular season, so it appears this was a precautionary move. Still, it's worth tracking given that oblique ailments can be tricky. Mar 6 - 6:37 PM
Source: AJ Cassavell on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
89276601752051484210511.217.336.533.869
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016006801410
Ryan Schimpf's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
El Paso(PCL)AAA5116659170154836213301.355.432.729
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
5Tony Cruz
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Carlos Asuaje
3Cory Spangenberg
4Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Erick Aybar
3Javier Guerra
4Allen Cordoba
5Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Brett Wallace
3Christian Villanueva
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Rafael Ortega
3Collin Cowgill
CF1Travis Jankowski
2Manuel Margot
3Franchy Cordero
RF1Hunter Renfroe
2Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jered Weaver
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Clayton Richard
4Christian Friedrich
5Luis Perdomo
6Jarred Cosart
7Trevor Cahill
8Paul Clemens
9Tyrell Jenkins
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Kevin Quackenbush
6Miguel Diaz
7Buddy Baumann
8Keith Hessler
9Jon Edwards
10Craig Stammen
11Jose Torres
12Andre Rienzo
13Jose Ruiz
14Will Locante
 

 