Ryan Schimpf | Second Baseman | #11 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (28) / 3/11/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 180 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: LSU Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 5 (0) / TOR

Ryan Schimpf was scratched from Monday's game due to left oblique tightness. Schmipf felt tightness while fielding grounders in pre-game and will be on the shelf at least through the Padres' off day Wednesday. Manager Andy Green said that the second baseman would've played had it been the regular season, so it appears this was a precautionary move. Still, it's worth tracking given that oblique ailments can be tricky. Source: AJ Cassavell on Twitter

Ryan Schimpf hit homer No. 20 in a losing cause Friday against the Diamondbacks. Schimpf had been stuck on 19 homers for 16 days, far and away his longest drought since he went his first 18 days in the majors without one. He's hitting just .221 in his 87 games, but he's slugging a very robust .540. It should ensure that he enters next year with a starting job, probably at second base.

Ryan Schimpf rocked a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Giants. The Padres looked dead in the water entering the ninth inning, as they trailed 4-1. A rally would spark against Hunter Strickland to score two runs in the frame before Schimpf stepped to the plate for his dramatic three-run dinger. Reliever Steven Okert would surrender that one after Strickland exited stage left with two outs in the ninth. The homer was Schimpf's 19th of the season and bumped his RBI total to 47. In addition, the 28-year-old second baseman is slashing .229/.339/.576 through 74 games played.