Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Matt Adams
(1B)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Ian Krol
(R)
Jace Peterson
(2B)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Blake Lalli
(1B)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
James Loney
(1B)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Dale Thayer
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Luke Jackson
(R)
Jason Motte
(R)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Matt Wisler
(R)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Adonis Garcia | Third Baseman | #13
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 4/12/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / UDFA / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
Adonis Garcia (heel) is set to be activated from the disabled list Friday.
Garcia went 6-for-15 (.400) with three doubles and four RBI on his five-game minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Out since May 16 with Achilles tendinitis, he is expected to reclaim his spot as the Braves' primary third baseman. That will push youngster Rio Ruiz into more of a utility role.
Jun 1 - 9:18 AM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Adonis Garcia (heel) went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI Monday in his third rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett.
Garcia, out for two weeks with Achilles tendinitis, is 5-for-10 (.500) through three games on his rehab stint. He should be cleared to rejoin the Braves within the next couple of days. The 32-year-old was batting just .237/.278/.348 over 34 games prior to hitting the disabled list.
May 30 - 10:17 AM
Source:
Grant McAuley on Twitter
Adonis Garcia (heel) will begin his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
He's expected to need 4-5 games on his rehab assignment, with a return to the Braves likely coming next weekend in Cincinnati. Garcia has been on the shelf since May 16 due to Achilles tendinitis.
May 26 - 8:13 PM
Source:
Kevin McAlpin on Twitter
Adonis Garcia (heel) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett this weekend.
So long as Garcia can survive a few rehab games without setback, he will be activated from the disabled list on Monday or Tuesday. Achilles tendinitis has kept him on the shelf since May 16.
May 24 - 5:03 PM
Source:
Mark Bowman on Twitter
Adonis Garcia (heel) to be activated Friday
Jun 1 - 9:18 AM
Garcia (heel) has four hits in rehab game
May 30 - 10:17 AM
Adonis Garcia to begin rehab on Friday
May 26 - 8:13 PM
Garcia (heel) set to start rehab assignment
May 24 - 5:03 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
34
135
32
3
0
4
16
15
6
19
2
0
.237
.278
.348
.626
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
33
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
123
4
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 15
@ TOR
1
4
2
0
0
0
2
2
0
1
1
0
1
0
.500
.600
.500
May 14
@ MIA
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
.500
.800
.500
May 12
@ MIA
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 10
@ HOU
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
May 9
@ HOU
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 7
STL
1
7
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
1
0
0
0
.286
.286
.286
May 6
STL
1
4
1
0
0
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Gwinnett(INT)
AAA
5
15
6
3
0
0
4
1
0
2
1
0
.400
.412
.600
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
10-Day DL
Braves placed 1B Freddie Freeman on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left wrist.
Freeman suffered the injury Wednesday when he was struck on the left arm by an Aaron Loup fastball. The star first baseman is expected to be sidelined 10-12 weeks, into early August. Rio Ruiz has been called from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and could see regular starts at first base for Atlanta. Johan Camargo is also in the mix there.
May 18
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Jace Peterson
3
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
4
Micah Johnson
60-Day DL
Braves transferred INF/OF Micah Johnson from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Danny Santana. Johnson had wrist surgery in March.
May 8
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
10-Day DL
Adonis Garcia (heel) is set to be activated from the disabled list Friday.
Garcia went 6-for-15 (.400) with three doubles and four RBI on his five-game minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Out since May 16 with Achilles tendinitis, he is expected to reclaim his spot as the Braves' primary third baseman. That will push youngster Rio Ruiz into more of a utility role.
Jun 1
2
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
3
Danny Santana
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
Jaime Garcia
4
R.A. Dickey
5
Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Eric O'Flaherty
10-Day DL
Eric O'Flaherty (back) is on track to rejoin the Braves on Friday.
The lefty reliever has been on the disabled list for the last 12 days due to a lower back strain. O'Flaherty will return to a disappointing 6.59 season ERA.
Jun 1
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.
May 4
7
Chaz Roe
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Chaz Roe from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Roe has been out since mid-April and had a setback recently. He'll now be sidelined for at least another month.
May 21
8
Jason Motte
9
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
10
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
11
Sam Freeman
12
Luke Jackson
13
Matt Wisler
