Adonis Garcia | Third Baseman | #13

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (32) / 4/12/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Adonis Garcia (heel) is set to be activated from the disabled list Friday.
Garcia went 6-for-15 (.400) with three doubles and four RBI on his five-game minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Out since May 16 with Achilles tendinitis, he is expected to reclaim his spot as the Braves' primary third baseman. That will push youngster Rio Ruiz into more of a utility role. Jun 1 - 9:18 AM
Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3413532304161561920.237.278.348.626
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700003300
2016000012342
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 15@ TOR14200022011010.500.600.500
May 14@ MIA12100000200010.500.800.500
May 12@ MIA15000000000000.000.000.000
May 10@ HOU14100111010000.250.2501.000
May 9@ HOU14000000000000.000.000.000
May 7STL17200001021000.286.286.286
May 6STL14100131000000.250.2501.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Gwinnett(INT)AAA5156300410210.400.412.600
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Freddie Freeman
2Matt Adams
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
3Danny Santana
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3Jaime Garcia
4R.A. Dickey
5Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Eric O'Flaherty
6Daniel Winkler
7Chaz Roe
8Jason Motte
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Sam Freeman
12Luke Jackson
13Matt Wisler
 

 