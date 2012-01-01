Adonis Garcia | Third Baseman | #13

Garcia went 6-for-15 (.400) with three doubles and four RBI on his five-game minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Out since May 16 with Achilles tendinitis, he is expected to reclaim his spot as the Braves' primary third baseman. That will push youngster Rio Ruiz into more of a utility role.

Adonis Garcia (heel) is set to be activated from the disabled list Friday.

Adonis Garcia (heel) went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI Monday in his third rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Garcia, out for two weeks with Achilles tendinitis, is 5-for-10 (.500) through three games on his rehab stint. He should be cleared to rejoin the Braves within the next couple of days. The 32-year-old was batting just .237/.278/.348 over 34 games prior to hitting the disabled list.