Lucas Giolito | Starting Pitcher | #27 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (23) / 7/14/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 257 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (16) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Lucas Giolito will make his White Sox debut on Monday during a doubleheader versus the Twins. The White Sox are also promoting Michael Kopech from Double- to Triple-A. Giolito holds an underwhelming 4.48 ERA with 59 walks over 128 2/3 innings this season at Triple-A Charlotte, but he's also struck out 134 and had posted a 1.71 ERA over his last five starts. He could wind up sticking around beyond Monday if Reynaldo Lopez (oblique) needs a trip to the disabled list. Source: Colleen Kane on Twitter

White Sox prospect Lucas Giolito gave up three runs over seven innings of work on Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte. Giolito also walked three hitters in those seven innings, and he struck out only two. It's another meh start in what has been a meh -- at best -- year for what was once the top pitching prospect in baseball. He still flashes elite stuff, but it's only flashes. His stock has fallen hard, but considering his age and potential, you can't give up on him. Yet.

White Sox prospect Lucas Giolito was shelled for seven runs in under four innings on Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte. Giolito allowed nine hits in those 3 2/3 innings, and four of those hits left the park. Every time it seems like he's ready to turn the corner, a start like this shows up and you're left making the shoulder shrug emoji. If he has any chance of pitching in the White Sox rotation this summer, he's going to have to show a semblance of consistency.