Lucas Giolito | Starting Pitcher | #27

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/14/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 257
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (16) / WAS
Lucas Giolito will make his White Sox debut on Monday during a doubleheader versus the Twins.
The White Sox are also promoting Michael Kopech from Double- to Triple-A. Giolito holds an underwhelming 4.48 ERA with 59 walks over 128 2/3 innings this season at Triple-A Charlotte, but he's also struck out 134 and had posted a 1.71 ERA over his last five starts. He could wind up sticking around beyond Monday if Reynaldo Lopez (oblique) needs a trip to the disabled list. Aug 18 - 4:50 PM
Source: Colleen Kane on Twitter
Season Stats
Game Log
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Charlotte(INT)AAA24246100128.2122666459134224.4771.407
Batters
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
3Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Yoan Moncada
2Tyler Saladino
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Yolmer Sanchez
2Nick Delmonico
LF1Leury Garcia
CF1Adam Engel
2Alen Hanson
3Charlie Tilson
RF1Avisail Garcia
2Willy Garcia
DH1Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
S1Carlos Rodon
2James Shields
3Miguel Gonzalez
4Derek Holland
5Reynaldo Lopez
6Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
R1Juan Minaya
2Jake Petricka
3Gregory Infante
4Chris Beck
5Aaron Bummer
6Mike Pelfrey
7Nate Jones
8Zach Putnam
 

 