Brian Dozier | Second Baseman | #2

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/15/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 198
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Southern Miss
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 8 (0) / MIN
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Dodgers and Twins continue to discuss a potential deal that would send second baseman Brian Dozier to Los Angeles.
No deal is imminent but talks are still ongoing. The return package going to the Twins would include top pitching prospect Jose De Leon, but the two clubs cannot agree on another prospect or two that would head Minnesota's way. The Twins want first baseman Cody Bellinger but the Dodgers won't give him up. Dozier is in position to command a large haul of young talent after slugging 42 homers for the Twins in 2016. The Dodgers have an abundant crop of prospects and a clear need at second base. This potential deal makes a lot of sense for both sides. Dec 21 - 6:35 PM
Source: FanRag Sports
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
155615165355429910461138182.268.340.546.886
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016001570000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Oct 1@ CWS13000001120000.000.250.000
Sep 30@ CWS14100001020000.250.250.250
Sep 28@ KC15000000030000.000.000.000
Sep 27@ KC15000001112000.000.167.000
Sep 25SEA15100001010000.200.200.200
Sep 24SEA14000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 23SEA14000000020000.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Mitch Garver
1B1Joe Mauer
2Daniel Palka
3Ben Paulsen
4Matt Hague
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Engelb Vielma
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Zack Granite
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Tyler Duffey
7Fernando Romero
8Felix Jorge
9Justin Haley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Pat Light
8JT Chargois
9Ryan O'Rourke
10Glen Perkins
11Yorman Landa
 

 