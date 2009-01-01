Brian Dozier | Second Baseman | #2

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
CLE, TEX, HOU, OAK, TOR have made EE offers
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
Report: Pirates trying for Jose Quintana deal
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
Report: Padres discussing reunion with Peavy
Phillies acquire Clay Buchholz from Red Sox
Jays talking to Mets about Bruce, Granderson
Odds of Yanks trading for Quintana are 'slim'
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos gaining long-term faith in Siemian
Forte dealing with 'nerve issue' in shoulder
Jamaal Charles (knee) done for rest of 2016
Brady limited in practice with thigh injury
Rivera not concerned about Olsen (elbow)
Newton (shoulder) begins the week limited
Jordan Reed (shoulder) misses practice
Luck (shoulder, thumb) limited Wednesday
Jeremy Hill (knee) also absent on Wednesday
Adrian Peterson also battling a groin injury
Update: Diggs has hip injury, not concussion
Tyler Eifert (back) misses practice Wednesday
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
It'd be a 'surprise' if Zach Cunningham stays
Arians: Skipping bowl games would concern me
'Toppers RB Wales destroys Memphis with 3 TDs
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Andrew Albers
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Jason Kubel
(OF)
Glen Perkins
(R)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Yorman Landa
(S)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Nick Blackburn
(S)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Pat Light
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Zack Granite
(OF)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Trevor May
(R)
Fernando Romero
(S)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Jason Castro
(C)
Matt Hague
(1B)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Engelb Vielma
(SS)
JT Chargois
(R)
Justin Haley
(S)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Felix Jorge
(S)
Daniel Palka
(1B)
Brian Dozier | Second Baseman | #2
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 5/15/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 198
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Southern Miss
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 8 (0) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $3 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $9 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Dodgers and Twins continue to discuss a potential deal that would send second baseman Brian Dozier to Los Angeles.
No deal is imminent but talks are still ongoing. The return package going to the Twins would include top pitching prospect Jose De Leon, but the two clubs cannot agree on another prospect or two that would head Minnesota's way. The Twins want first baseman Cody Bellinger but the Dodgers won't give him up. Dozier is in position to command a large haul of young talent after slugging 42 homers for the Twins in 2016. The Dodgers have an abundant crop of prospects and a clear need at second base. This potential deal makes a lot of sense for both sides.
Dec 21 - 6:35 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports writes that the Giants still like Twins second baseman Brian Dozier and are showing some interest in a trade.
Heyman wrote the same thing over the weekend, though the situation hasn't really changed. Dozier is a bit of an awkward fit, as the Giants already have Joe Panik at second base. There's also the question of whether the Giants have the type of prospects the Twins would be looking for. Heyman writes that the Dodgers have been "most persistent" on Dozier. They are reportedly willing to part with Jose De Leon to get a deal done, though the Twins are still holding out for more pieces.
Dec 20 - 3:41 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
According to Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities, a Twins official "with fingerprints all over" Brian Dozier trade talks said "nothing is imminent."
Wolfson added that it will take a "very strong offer" for the Twins to move him. The Twins have said this before but that hasn't stopped the trade rumblings. The Twins shouldn't be in a rush to move Dozier since he still has two years left on his contract, though his trade value might never be higher than it is right now coming off a 42-homer campaign in 2016. The Dodgers, Giants and Yankees are a few of the many teams that have shown interest in Dozier should the Twins make him available.
Dec 17 - 5:30 PM
Source:
Darren Wolfson on Twitter
Jon Heyman FanRag Sports reports that the Giants have some interest in acquiring Brian Dozier from the Twins.
The issue is that they also have Joe Panik, and as Heyman notes he's seen as "not a likely fit" for them. The Dodgers continue to be viewed as the favorites to acquire the hard-hitting second baseman.
Dec 17 - 8:44 AM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
Dec 21 - 6:35 PM
Giants showing some interest in Dozier
Dec 20 - 3:41 PM
'Nothing imminent' in Dozier trade talks
Dec 17 - 5:30 PM
Giants have some interest in Brian Dozier
Dec 17 - 8:44 AM
More Brian Dozier Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
155
615
165
35
5
42
99
104
61
138
18
2
.268
.340
.546
.886
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
157
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Oct 1
@ CWS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Sep 30
@ CWS
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Sep 28
@ KC
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 27
@ KC
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
2
0
0
0
.000
.167
.000
Sep 25
SEA
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Sep 24
SEA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 23
SEA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Mitch Garver
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Engelb Vielma
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Zack Granite
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Twins activated RHP Phil Hughes from the 60-day disabled list.
The move puts him back on the 40-man roster. Hughes underwent surgery in early July for thoracic outlet syndrome but hopes to go into spring training without any limitations.
Nov 4
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Tyler Duffey
7
Fernando Romero
8
Felix Jorge
9
Justin Haley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Pat Light
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said that Glen Perkins has made "solid progress" in his rehab from shoulder surgery.
Perkins underwent significant labrum surgery in late June. Falvey indicated that given the pace of his rehab, it is "reasonable" that the veteran closer will be able to pitch in games during spring training at some point. A more clarified timetable figures to be passed along after the calendar flips to 2017 and the team has a better idea of just how close Perkins is to a return to the mound. He started into a light throwing program near the end of October.
Dec 7
11
Yorman Landa
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Seth Trachtman analyzes ERA sleepers for the 2017 season.
