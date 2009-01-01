Brian Dozier | Second Baseman | #2 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (29) / 5/15/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 198 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Southern Miss Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 8 (0) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $9 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Dodgers and Twins continue to discuss a potential deal that would send second baseman Brian Dozier to Los Angeles. No deal is imminent but talks are still ongoing. The return package going to the Twins would include top pitching prospect Jose De Leon, but the two clubs cannot agree on another prospect or two that would head Minnesota's way. The Twins want first baseman Cody Bellinger but the Dodgers won't give him up. Dozier is in position to command a large haul of young talent after slugging 42 homers for the Twins in 2016. The Dodgers have an abundant crop of prospects and a clear need at second base. This potential deal makes a lot of sense for both sides. Source: FanRag Sports

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports writes that the Giants still like Twins second baseman Brian Dozier and are showing some interest in a trade. Heyman wrote the same thing over the weekend, though the situation hasn't really changed. Dozier is a bit of an awkward fit, as the Giants already have Joe Panik at second base. There's also the question of whether the Giants have the type of prospects the Twins would be looking for. Heyman writes that the Dodgers have been "most persistent" on Dozier. They are reportedly willing to part with Jose De Leon to get a deal done, though the Twins are still holding out for more pieces. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

According to Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities, a Twins official "with fingerprints all over" Brian Dozier trade talks said "nothing is imminent." Wolfson added that it will take a "very strong offer" for the Twins to move him. The Twins have said this before but that hasn't stopped the trade rumblings. The Twins shouldn't be in a rush to move Dozier since he still has two years left on his contract, though his trade value might never be higher than it is right now coming off a 42-homer campaign in 2016. The Dodgers, Giants and Yankees are a few of the many teams that have shown interest in Dozier should the Twins make him available. Source: Darren Wolfson on Twitter