Yan Gomes | Catcher | #7

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
Podcast: Marlins Check-In
Mar 14
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
ST Daily: Max Makes Promise
Mar 14
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rayan Gonzalez lifted with right elbow injury
Pineda tosses five perfect frames, fans eight
Moncada homers twice, makes fifth error
Bumgarner cruises over six scoreless innings
Morse keeps the engine running with two hits
Billy Hamilton rakes in win over San Diego
Yan Gomes breaks out for three hits Wednesday
Brantley (shoulder) doubles in minors action
Joseph (hand) not in Wednesday's lineup
Alex Dickerson (back) to see spine specialist
Salvy to miss week with hyperextended elbow
Red Sox name Porcello as Opening Day starter
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 15
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers, Ravens swap sixth rounders for Zuttah
Thielen lands $17M deal after breakout season
Revis open to playing safety, lost 10 pounds
Judge dismisses all charges against FA Revis
Big offseason continues: Pats keep Hightower
Burkhead highest-paid Pats RB since 2010
Rams' McVay excited about 2nd-year TE Higbee
FA Connor Barwin visiting Rams on Wednesday
RFA Malcolm Butler 'warmed to idea' of Saints
Veteran tackle Andre Smith returning to Cincy
Report: Browns won't make run at Kirk Cousins
Jared Cook expected to meet with the Raiders
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 15
Home vs. Away Fantasy Splits
Mar 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 15
Mar 15
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 15
Dose: Westbrook tracking Big O
Mar 15
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 14
Manifest Destiny Mixup
Mar 14
Dose: Zubac is Zu-back, baby!
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lance Stephenson (leg) to the locker room
Malcolm Brogdon starting, Delly to the bench
Brandon Knight (back spasms) out Wednesday
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out for Thursday
Nemanja Bjelica (ankle) doubtful to return
Rodney Hood (right knee) will not return Wed
Tyreke Evans (ankle) probable vs. Suns
Darren Collison, Anthony Tolliver resting
Earl Watson says Alex Len is ready to go
John Wall (left foot) questionable to return
CT scan comes back negative on Batum
Jrue, Selden, Hill, Davis & Cousins starting
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 15
Patrick Kane Catches McDavid
Mar 15
Line Changes: Bobby's Back
Mar 14
Marchand and Slavin get three
Mar 14
Eichel leads Sabres' hot PP
Mar 13
Crawford Leads Hawks Over Wild
Mar 13
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artem Anisimov will miss 3-4 weeks
Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a GTD
Patric Hornqvist skates, won't play Wednesday
Brian Elliott ill, Johnson starts Wednesday
Artem Anisimov (LBI) heading back to Chicago
Anton Khudobin will start Wednesday
L. Domingue had a busy night in win vs. Kings
Joe Pavelski scores twice in win over Sabres
McDavid takes team goal lead in win vs. Stars
Thomas Vanek picks up 4 assists against TOR
Patrick Kane nets 1G, 2A in win over Montreal
Victor Hedman scores OT winner vs. OTT
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 advance
Jamie Tomaino: Performance Plus 150 advance
Eric Goodale: Performance Plus 150 advance
Woody Pitkat: Performance Plus 150 advance
Ron Silk: Performance Plus 150 advance
Max Zachem: Performance Plus 150 advance
Drew Herring: DC Solar 200 advance
Will Rodgers: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Rowan Pennink: Performance Plus 150 advance
Danny Bohn: Performance Plus 150 advance
Ryan Partridge: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Derek Kraus: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Lewis charged w/ misdemeanor domestic assault
QB Davis (knee) declares for the NFL Draft
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
O.J. Howard set to visit the Bucs & Titans
Corey Davis won't work out at WMU pro day
Chris Godwin scheduled to visit the Steelers
Derwin James could see work as punt returner
Brandon Harris set for UNC if visit impresses
Joey Counts hits 44-inch pro day vertical
Report: WR VandeBerg (foot) to miss spring
Coach predicts Lawrence is future No. 1 pick
Del Rio undergoes surgery on right shoulder
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho rules Rooney out of Thursdays EL tie
Snodgrass hoping to shake off an ankle injury
Scans reveal ligament damage for Harry Kane
Adam hoping for Stoke extension
Foxes stun Sevilla to reach UCL last eight
Oxlade-Chamberlain hamstrung in the cup
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Hoby Milner
(S)
James Russell
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Adam Moore
(C)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Travis Banwart
(S)
Steve Delabar
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Chris Narveson
(R)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(1B)
Boone Logan
(R)
Dan Otero
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Josh Martin
(S)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Nick Goody
(R)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Yan Gomes | Catcher | #7
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/19/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Barry
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 10 (0) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.5 million, 2017: $4.5 million, 2018: $5.95 million, 2019: $7 million, 2020: $9 million club option, 2021: $11 million club option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Yan Gomes tallied three hits including his second home run of the spring Wednesday in the Indians’ Cactus League loss to the Rangers.
Gomes clubbed a solo blast in the sixth and also added a pair of singles. Coming off an injury-plagued 2016 campaign, Gomes has been raking all spring. Wednesday’s outburst raised his Cactus League average from an already solid .333 to an absurd .409. It would be a mistake for fantasy owners to sleep on him.
Mar 15 - 8:06 PM
Yan Gomes made the Indians' ALDS roster.
This is remarkable, as Gomes has been beset by injury this season. An AC joint separation in his right shoulder sidelined him in mid-July. Then, during a rehab game on September 14, the 29-year-old backstop suffered a fractured hand after being hit by a pitch. That seemed to spell the end of any hopes of a comeback, but Gomes aced his rehab and returned to major league action on September 30. In addition to Gomes, catchers Chris Gimenez and Roberto Perez also made the Indians' ALDS roster.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 04:30:00 PM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Yan Gomes cracked a two-run homer Sunday in the Indians' 3-2 defeat of the Royals on Sunday.
Gomes went deep off Royals starter Ian Kennedy in the top of the third inning to give the Indians a 2-1 lead. It was his first home run since June 25, and it probably secured him a spot on the Indians' postseason roster. He's battled serious shoulder and hand injuries throughout the summer.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 06:03:00 PM
Yan Gomes entered Friday’s game against the Royals as a defensive replacement.
Gomes was activated from the disabled list on Friday after missing 16 days with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand. Most assumed he was done for the season at the time of the injury, so it’s amazing he has managed to make it back. Still, it’s unclear whether he’ll show enough this weekend to justify a spot on the ALDS roster.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 12:24:00 AM
Yan Gomes breaks out for three hits Wednesday
Mar 15 - 8:06 PM
Indians to carry Yan Gomes on ALDS roster
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 04:30:00 PM
Yan Gomes slugs two-run homer versus KC
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 06:03:00 PM
Gomes (hand) appears as defensive replacement
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 12:24:00 AM
More Yan Gomes Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(2499)
2
D. Price
BOS
(2153)
3
S. Perez
KC
(2130)
4
C. Seager
LA
(2000)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(1984)
6
A. Pujols
LAA
(1973)
7
A. DeSclafani
CIN
(1836)
8
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1825)
9
J. Kipnis
CLE
(1775)
10
D. Norris
WAS
(1769)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
74
251
42
11
1
9
34
22
9
69
0
0
.167
.201
.327
.527
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
73
0
0
0
0
0
1
Yan Gomes's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Yan Gomes's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Yan Gomes's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Yan Gomes's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Akron(EAST)
AA
3
9
4
1
0
0
2
3
1
2
0
0
.444
.500
.556
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
Sidelined
Jason Kipnis will get a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister on his ailing right shoulder at the end of this week.
Meister will also look at Cody Anderson, who has a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Kipnis will be shut down for a couple weeks as he nurses soreness in his rotator cuff, and he will begin the season on the disabled list. The second baseman did say that if it were the regular season, he would be able to play through the ailment. "Actually I was making a lot of good progression in my hitting and throwing," said Kipnis. "I was starting to be pain free. It was just the side effects of it - there was some other stuff going on not related to baseball movements, like everyday movements that were triggering a pain in the shoulder."
Mar 14
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in a minor league game on Wednesday.
Brantley is steadily progressing in game action as he continues to gain strength in his surgically-repaired right shoulder and biceps. He will play in another minor league contest on Friday. While his availability for Opening Day remains an unknown, he has not suffered any setbacks in his health since the start of camp and he could see Cactus League at-bats relatively soon.
Mar 15
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
Sidelined
Indians manager Terry Francona said that Carlos Carrasco (elbow) was feeling much better on Wednesday morning.
Carrasco has been scratched from his next scheduled start due to some swelling in his elbow, but the good news is that an MRI came back clean. The Indians are still working through his throwing schedule. It's worth noting that the club won't need a fifth starter for the first time until April 15, so the Indians could take their time with him.
Mar 15
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Indians manager Terry Francona said Friday that signs point to Cody Anderson (elbow) not having surgery.
Anderson was diagnosed with a mild sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament, and it appears the tear is small enough that he'll try rest and rehab first. The right-hander will seek out a second opinion before officially making a decision.
Mar 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Hoby Milner
8
Carlos Frias
9
Nick Goody
10
Kyle Crockett
11
Joseph Colon
12
Adam Plutko
13
Shawn Armstrong
14
James Russell
Headlines
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Drew Silva analyzes the results of a standard 12-team mock draft, inside the 2017 Rotoworld Online Baseball Draft Guide.
More MLB Columns
»
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
»
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
»
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
»
Podcast: Marlins Check-In
Mar 14
»
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
»
ST Daily: Max Makes Promise
Mar 14
»
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
MLB Headlines
»
Rayan Gonzalez lifted with right elbow injury
»
Pineda tosses five perfect frames, fans eight
»
Moncada homers twice, makes fifth error
»
Bumgarner cruises over six scoreless innings
»
Morse keeps the engine running with two hits
»
Billy Hamilton rakes in win over San Diego
»
Yan Gomes breaks out for three hits Wednesday
»
Brantley (shoulder) doubles in minors action
»
Joseph (hand) not in Wednesday's lineup
»
Alex Dickerson (back) to see spine specialist
»
Salvy to miss week with hyperextended elbow
»
Red Sox name Porcello as Opening Day starter
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved