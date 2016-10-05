Player Page

Yan Gomes | Catcher | #7

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/19/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Barry
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 10 (0) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Yan Gomes tallied three hits including his second home run of the spring Wednesday in the Indians’ Cactus League loss to the Rangers.
Gomes clubbed a solo blast in the sixth and also added a pair of singles. Coming off an injury-plagued 2016 campaign, Gomes has been raking all spring. Wednesday’s outburst raised his Cactus League average from an already solid .333 to an absurd .409. It would be a mistake for fantasy owners to sleep on him. Mar 15 - 8:06 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
74251421119342296900.167.201.327.527
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201673000001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Akron(EAST)AA394100231200.444.500.556
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Hoby Milner
8Carlos Frias
9Nick Goody
10Kyle Crockett
11Joseph Colon
12Adam Plutko
13Shawn Armstrong
14James Russell
 

 