Yan Gomes | Catcher | #7

Sidelined

Jason Kipnis will get a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister on his ailing right shoulder at the end of this week.

Meister will also look at Cody Anderson, who has a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Kipnis will be shut down for a couple weeks as he nurses soreness in his rotator cuff, and he will begin the season on the disabled list. The second baseman did say that if it were the regular season, he would be able to play through the ailment. "Actually I was making a lot of good progression in my hitting and throwing," said Kipnis. "I was starting to be pain free. It was just the side effects of it - there was some other stuff going on not related to baseball movements, like everyday movements that were triggering a pain in the shoulder."