Kole Calhoun | Outfielder | #56 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (29) / 10/14/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 205 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Arizona State Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 8 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $6.35 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Angels signed OF Kole Calhoun to a three-year, $26 million contract extension. The deal includes a $14 million option for 2020. Jeff Flecher of the Orange County Register passed along the final contract details. The two sides just recently agreed to a one-year, $6.35 million contract for 2017, but now the Angels have bought out all three remaining years of arbitration and potentially his first year of free agency. The 29-year-old is coming off a strong season where he batted .271/.348/.438 with 18 home runs and 75 RBI over 157 games. Source: Bill Shaikin on Twitter

Angels and OF Kole Calhoun avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.35 million contract. Calhoun was eligible for arbitration for the second time. He's batted .266/.327/.436 in his three full seasons for the Angels. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Kole Calhoun (core muscle surgery) has been cleared for all baseball activity, per Angels general manager Billy Eppler. Calhoun underwent surgery in October to repair a bilateral core muscle injury. He's had plenty of time to rest up and should be 100 percent for spring training. The 29-year-old is coming off a strong season where he batted .271/.348/.438 with 18 home runs, 75 RBI, and 91 runs scored over 157 games. Source: Orange County Register