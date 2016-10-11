Kole Calhoun | Outfielder | #56

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
Athletics finalize one-year deal with Plouffe
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hitting off tee
Blue Jays officially re-sign OF Jose Bautista
Indians sign OF Guyer to two-year extension
Report: Greg Holland nearing decision on team
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Davante Adams (ankle) also DNP on Wednesday
Jordy Nelson still working with rehab group
Julio Jones (toe) not practicing Wednesday
Report: Texans promoting Mike Vrabel to DC
Kyle Shanahan 'almost certain' to be 49ers HC
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
Packers expected to release CB Sam Shields
Ladarius Green not expected to play vs. Pats
Browns likely to pursue Tyrod Taylor if cut
Jets to cut Brandon Marshall this offseason?
Beat writer predicts Dallas will release Romo
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Update: Klay Thompson is questionable vs. OKC
Chris Paul undergoes surgery, out 6-8 weeks
Bismack Biyombo (knee) will play Wednesday
Kevin Love (back) questionable for Thursday
Jon Leuer (knee) a game-time decision vs. ATL
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb) says he'll play
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) out Weds
Drummond, Baynes will play Wednesday vs. ATL
Nerlens Noel (ankle) probable for Wednesday
Joel Embiid (illness) questionable Wednesday
T.J. McConnell (wrist) questionable vs. TOR
Ron Baker will start again on Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wings will stick with Jared Coreau vs. Boston
Logan Couture (illness) won't play Wednesday
Varlamov (groin) shut down until after ASG
John Carlson (LBI) doubtful for Thursday
Morgan Rielly (LBI) ruled out for Thursday
Patrik Laine skates, no timetable for return
Marian Hossa passes 600 assists
Ryan Miller gets 2nd shutout of season
John Gibson blocks 27 in OT win over Bolts
Kevin Shattenkirk nets 1G, 1A in loss to OTT
Mike Hoffman scores two in win over Blues
Jared Spurgeon scores 1G, 1A in loss to NJD
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
QB Browning undergoes right shoulder surgery
NCAA grants medical RS to Rutgers WR Grant
Hurricanes losing RB Edwards to transfer
OU CB Cobb arrested for aggravated robbery
Deshaun Watson won't attend the Senior Bowl
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
Michigan RB coach Wheatley hired by Jags
Arkansas promotes DB coach Rhoads to DC
Zierlein: QB Peterman could be an NFL starter
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Will Tom Cleverley thrive at Watford
Matip misses match and will train at Melwood
Long and JRods' woes emanate from Puel
Max Gradel on Watford's transfer shortist
Cherries' Mings' big day besmirched by defeat
Defence causing Bournemouth major concerns
Pressure piling on picky Saints's boss
Allan McGregor set to move away on loan
Jakupovic asserts himself as number one
Hull send young striker Ter Horst out on loan
Livermore subject to bid from West Brom
United send full-back Riley out on loan
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Keynan Middleton
(S)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Justin Miller
(R)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Nate Smith
(S)
Nick Buss
(OF)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Mike Morin
(R)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Huston Street
(R)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
John Lamb
(S)
Blake Parker
(R)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Kaleb Cowart
(3B)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
Daniel Wright
(S)
David DeJesus
(OF)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Gregorio Petit
(2B)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kole Calhoun | Outfielder | #56
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 10/14/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 8 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $6.35 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Angels signed OF Kole Calhoun to a three-year, $26 million contract extension.
The deal includes a $14 million option for 2020. Jeff Flecher of the Orange County Register passed along the final contract details. The two sides just recently agreed to a one-year, $6.35 million contract for 2017, but now the Angels have bought out all three remaining years of arbitration and potentially his first year of free agency. The 29-year-old is coming off a strong season where he batted .271/.348/.438 with 18 home runs and 75 RBI over 157 games.
Jan 18 - 3:04 PM
Source:
Bill Shaikin on Twitter
Angels and OF Kole Calhoun avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.35 million contract.
Calhoun was eligible for arbitration for the second time. He's batted .266/.327/.436 in his three full seasons for the Angels.
Jan 13 - 12:14 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Kole Calhoun (core muscle surgery) has been cleared for all baseball activity, per Angels general manager Billy Eppler.
Calhoun underwent surgery in October to repair a bilateral core muscle injury. He's had plenty of time to rest up and should be 100 percent for spring training. The 29-year-old is coming off a strong season where he batted .271/.348/.438 with 18 home runs, 75 RBI, and 91 runs scored over 157 games.
Jan 10 - 10:05 AM
Source:
Orange County Register
Kole Calhoun will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a bilateral core muscle injury.
The surgery will be performed by Dr. William Myers in Philadelphia. Calhoun will need 6-8 weeks of recovery time, but he can begin his normal offseason training from there and should be ready for spring training. Calhoun batted .271/.348/.438 with 18 home runs and 75 RBI over 157 games this season.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:31:00 PM
Source:
Los Angeles Angels on Twitter
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
Jan 18 - 3:04 PM
Kole Calhoun avoids arbitration with Angels
Jan 13 - 12:14 PM
Calhoun (core muscle) cleared for activity
Jan 10 - 10:05 AM
Calhoun having bilateral core muscle surgery
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 12:31:00 PM
More Kole Calhoun Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(3695)
2
M. Saunders
TOR
(3002)
3
T. Ross
SD
(2387)
4
J. Arrieta
CHC
(2347)
5
W. Myers
SD
(2102)
6
C. Iannetta
ARZ
(1921)
7
N. Feliz
PIT
(1816)
8
C. Crawford
LA
(1793)
9
I. Kinsler
DET
(1714)
10
F. Freeman
ATL
(1694)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
157
594
161
35
5
18
75
91
67
118
2
3
.271
.348
.438
.786
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
154
2
Kole Calhoun's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kole Calhoun's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kole Calhoun's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Kole Calhoun's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Albert Pujols (foot) has begun physical therapy.
Pujols underwent surgery in December on his right plantar fascia. He's expected to be limited for the start of spring training and might not be ready for Opening Day. Pujols turns 37 next week and batted .268/.323/.457 with 31 homers and 119 RBI over 152 games last season. He's now halfway through his megadeal with the Angels, but he's still owed $140 million over the next five years.
Jan 10
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Angels and RHP Garrett Richards avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.85 million contract.
Richards was limited to six starts in 2016 due to elbow issues but opted against Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. He was arbitration-eligible for the second time.
Jan 13
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Heaney is out until at least late 2017 and possibly 2018 following Tommy John surgery.
Nov 7
8
Alex Meyer
9
Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
J.C. Ramirez
4
Andrew Bailey
5
Deolis Guerra
6
Brooks Pounders
7
Jose Alvarez
8
Mike Morin
9
Kirby Yates
10
Eduardo Paredes
11
Keynan Middleton
12
Blake Parker
13
Justin Miller
Headlines
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
The Houston Astros are casting a wide net in their search for a top starter on the trade market. Catch up on those rumors and more.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
MLB Headlines
»
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
»
Athletics finalize one-year deal with Plouffe
»
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hitting off tee
»
Blue Jays officially re-sign OF Jose Bautista
»
Indians sign OF Guyer to two-year extension
»
Report: Greg Holland nearing decision on team
»
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
»
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
»
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
»
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
»
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
»
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
MLB Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved