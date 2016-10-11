Player Page

Kole Calhoun | Outfielder | #56

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/14/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 8 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Angels signed OF Kole Calhoun to a three-year, $26 million contract extension.
The deal includes a $14 million option for 2020. Jeff Flecher of the Orange County Register passed along the final contract details. The two sides just recently agreed to a one-year, $6.35 million contract for 2017, but now the Angels have bought out all three remaining years of arbitration and potentially his first year of free agency. The 29-year-old is coming off a strong season where he batted .271/.348/.438 with 18 home runs and 75 RBI over 157 games. Jan 18 - 3:04 PM
Source: Bill Shaikin on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1575941613551875916711823.271.348.438.786
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001542
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8Alex Meyer
9Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3J.C. Ramirez
4Andrew Bailey
5Deolis Guerra
6Brooks Pounders
7Jose Alvarez
8Mike Morin
9Kirby Yates
10Eduardo Paredes
11Keynan Middleton
12Blake Parker
13Justin Miller
 

 