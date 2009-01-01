Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Padres' Margot has minor swelling in knee
MRI negative on Trevor Rosenthal's right lat
Moustakas (knee) makes his first start at 3B
Rizzo (back) returns to Cubs lineup Monday
Marquis goes three scoreless for Team Israel
Luke Weaver (back) set for bullpen session
Josh Bell (knee) making spring debut Monday
Royals, Jays, Mets, Rays interested in Lawrie
Wade Davis beat up in Cactus League debut
Lindor hits pair of RBI doubles versus Padres
Garrett Richards allows 3 ER in spring debut
Raisel Iglesias goes two scoreless vs. LAA
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Zach Phillips
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Eliezer Alvarez
(2B)
John Gant
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Jose Adolis Garcia
(OF)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Mike Mayers
(S)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Todd Cunningham
(OF)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Rowan Wick
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Gabriel Lino
(C)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Edmundo Sosa
(SS)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Trevor Rosenthal | Relief Pitcher | #44
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/29/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Cowley County (KS) JC
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 21 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $6.4 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
An MRI on Trevor Rosenthal's sore right lat showed no structural damage.
Rosenthal was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start on Monday due to the lat discomfort, but everything is apparently clear. He is doing cardio instead Monday morning in Cardinals camp and will aim to return to live action by Friday. Rosenthal is in the running for the fifth spot in the St. Louis starting rotation, but he is probably going to wind up as a multi-inning reliever.
Mar 6 - 11:04 AM
Source:
Brian Stull on Twitter
Trevor Rosenthal has been scratched from a scheduled Grapefruit League start Monday due to soreness in his right lat.
Rosenthal battled flexor tendon and shoulder issues last season, but this is apparently unrelated to that. The Cardinals' plan this spring has been to stretch Rosenthal out for a likely multi-inning relief role or perhaps even a shot at a rotation spot, but obviously that's on hold now. It's unclear how long this might sideline Rosenthal, who called the situation "frustrating."
Mar 5 - 9:13 AM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
Trevor Rosenthal allowed a run and two hits in his inning of relief Friday against the Nationals.
Rosenthal is being stretched out this spring, so it was a surprise to see him penciled in for just an inning today. However, there is an explanation: he's going to start Monday's game in place of Carlos Martinez, who is WBC bound.
Mar 3 - 4:12 PM
Trevor Rosenthal was sitting consistently at 97 mph and got a strikeout with his new slider during his Grapefruit League appearance on Monday versus the Nationals.
Rosenthal also mixed in his changeup and plans to incorporate a curveball this spring as the Cardinals stretch him out. It was a two-inning scoreless relief appearance for Rosenthal on Monday, but he could get an opportunity at some starts. Michael Wacha is the clear favorite to be the club's No. 5 starter, but Rosenthal's arm is intriguing enough to make things interesting if he gets a real opportunity.
Feb 27 - 7:07 PM
Source:
Cardinals.mlb.com
MRI negative on Trevor Rosenthal's right lat
Mar 6 - 11:04 AM
Trevor Rosenthal (lat) scratched from start
Mar 5 - 9:13 AM
Trevor Rosenthal struggles through one inning
Mar 3 - 4:12 PM
Rosenthal sat 97 mph, gets K on new slider
Feb 27 - 7:07 PM
More Trevor Rosenthal Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
STL
45
0
2
4
14
0
40.1
48
22
20
29
56
0
0
4.46
1.91
Trevor Rosenthal's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Trevor Rosenthal's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Trevor Rosenthal's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Trevor Rosenthal's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
4
Eliezer Alvarez
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Edmundo Sosa
3
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
2
Jhonny Peralta
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Alex Reyes
Sidelined
Alex Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Thursday.
As scheduled. Reyes, one of the top young starters in baseball, will miss the entire 2017 season and probably the early part of the 2018 campaign as well. Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, and Trevor Rosenthal are among the pitchers in the running for the final spot in the Cardinals' season-opening starting rotation. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and Mike Leake are locked in.
Feb 16
6
Luke Weaver
Sidelined
Luke Weaver (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday.
Weaver left a Grapefruit League start last week after experiencing discomfort in his lower back, but it was apparently just muscle spasms. The young right-hander should return to live action this week as he tries to win the final spot in the Cardinals' starting rotation. Michael Wacha is the frontrunner in that race at the moment.
Mar 6
7
Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Kevin Siegrist
3
Brett Cecil
4
Trevor Rosenthal
Sidelined
An MRI on Trevor Rosenthal's sore right lat showed no structural damage.
Rosenthal was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start on Monday due to the lat discomfort, but everything is apparently clear. He is doing cardio instead Monday morning in Cardinals camp and will aim to return to live action by Friday. Rosenthal is in the running for the fifth spot in the St. Louis starting rotation, but he is probably going to wind up as a multi-inning reliever.
Mar 6
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons (knee) has begun throwing off a mound.
It's quicker than expected, as Lyons is a bit ahead of schedule in his recovery from last November's right knee surgery. He's not expected to be ready by Opening Day but could appear in some Grapefruit League games next month. Lyons will most likely be used in relief for the Cardinals this season, although being stretched back out is an option after Alex Reyes went down.
Feb 17
8
Michael Wacha
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
John Gant
11
Miguel Socolovich
12
Rowan Wick
13
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
14
Zach Phillips
