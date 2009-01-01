Trevor Rosenthal | Relief Pitcher | #44 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (26) / 5/29/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Cowley County (KS) JC Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 21 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $6.4 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

An MRI on Trevor Rosenthal's sore right lat showed no structural damage. Rosenthal was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start on Monday due to the lat discomfort, but everything is apparently clear. He is doing cardio instead Monday morning in Cardinals camp and will aim to return to live action by Friday. Rosenthal is in the running for the fifth spot in the St. Louis starting rotation, but he is probably going to wind up as a multi-inning reliever. Source: Brian Stull on Twitter

Trevor Rosenthal has been scratched from a scheduled Grapefruit League start Monday due to soreness in his right lat. Rosenthal battled flexor tendon and shoulder issues last season, but this is apparently unrelated to that. The Cardinals' plan this spring has been to stretch Rosenthal out for a likely multi-inning relief role or perhaps even a shot at a rotation spot, but obviously that's on hold now. It's unclear how long this might sideline Rosenthal, who called the situation "frustrating." Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter

Trevor Rosenthal allowed a run and two hits in his inning of relief Friday against the Nationals. Rosenthal is being stretched out this spring, so it was a surprise to see him penciled in for just an inning today. However, there is an explanation: he's going to start Monday's game in place of Carlos Martinez, who is WBC bound.