Player Page

Weather | Roster

Erasmo Ramirez | Relief Pitcher | #30

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/2/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Erasmo Ramirez was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Orioles.
There are uncertain weather conditions in Baltimore and the Rays don't want to mess with Ramirez on a night that include multiple delays. Ramirez held the Tigers to one run over five innings in his sharp 2017 debut last Thursday. Austin Pruitt will start against the O's instead on Tuesday, and Ramirez could be available out of the bullpen. Apr 25 - 7:06 PM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
More Erasmo Ramirez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
PreGame10.0000.00.0000000000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TB61200214.2955110003.07.68
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 20DET111005.021105001.80.40
Apr 15@ BOS100004.031102002.25.75
Apr 13@ NYY10000.1111000027.003.00
Apr 12@ NYY100001.2222000010.801.20
Apr 8TOR101001.20000200.00.00
Apr 5NYY100002.01001100.001.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Derek Norris
3Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Rickie Weeks
2B1Brad Miller
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Mallex Smith
3Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Peter Bourjos
RF1Steven Souza
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Nathan Eovaldi
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Danny Farquhar
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Kevin Gadea
8Tommy Hunter
9Jumbo Diaz
10Austin Pruitt
11Ryan Garton
12Chih-Wei Hu
 

 