Erasmo Ramirez | Relief Pitcher | #30 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (26) / 5/2/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.125 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Erasmo Ramirez was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Orioles. There are uncertain weather conditions in Baltimore and the Rays don't want to mess with Ramirez on a night that include multiple delays. Ramirez held the Tigers to one run over five innings in his sharp 2017 debut last Thursday. Austin Pruitt will start against the O's instead on Tuesday, and Ramirez could be available out of the bullpen. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Making his first start of the season, Erasmo Ramirez limited the Tigers to one run over five innings on Thursday. He struck out five and walked none. The only run came on Ian Kinsler's homer leading off the game. Ramirez has always been worthy of a spot in Tampa Bay's rotation, but it was argued for much of last year that he was more valuable as a reliever. He's likely to start at least once more before Jake Odorizzi comes off the DL.

Erasmo Ramirez will replace Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) in the Rays' rotation on Thursday against the Tigers. This comes after Ramirez allowed one run on three hits and no walks over four innings when Odorizzi was forced to exit his start on Saturday against the Red Sox. Ramirez could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats while Odorizzi is sidelined. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter