[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Erasmo Ramirez (rain) scratched from start
Bellinger in left and batting eighth in debut
Graveman (shoulder) threw side session Tues
Soler (oblique) hits second homer on rehab
Marlins @ Phillies postponed by rain Tues.
Aaron Sanchez (finger) throws 'pen session
A's put OF Rajai Davis (hamstring) on the DL
Braves @ Mets postponed Tuesday by rain
David Price (elbow) to face hitters Saturday
Britton (forearm) on target for Friday rehab
Matt Carpenter suspended for bumping ump
Pedroia (knee, ankle) aiming to return Wed.
Trumaine Johnson open to a contract extension
Gareon Conley meeting with police on Monday
Daryl Washington reinstated after three years
Martavis Bryant reinstated after 407-day ban
Report: Browns mulling trade up from No. 12
OLB Dodd (foot) still not 100 percent healthy
Still no Teddy Bridgewater return timeline
Stefon Diggs says he'll be in better shape
Vikings, Bradford have yet to talk extension
Titans exercise Taylor Lewan's option season
Draft prospect Gareon Conley accused of rape
Free agent Cutler not considering retirement
David Lee will remain in starting lineup
Nurkic says leg will be healed in 2-3 months
Gordon Hayward (illness) will play in Game 5
Curry scores 37, Warriors sweep the Blazers
Damian Lillard scores 34, Blazers eliminated
Millsap scores 19 w/ 9 boards and 7 dimes
Dennis Schroder scores 18 as Hawks tie series
Bradley Beal scores 32 points in Game 4 loss
Meyers Leonard will draw the start in Game 4
Giannis' 30 points not enough in Game 5 loss
Norman Powell scores 25 points w/ four treys
Kyle Lowry (back) scores 16 in Game 5 win
Joe Thornton should be ready for next year
Patrice Bergeron played through sports hernia
Tyler Toffoli has minor procedure on knee
Vancouver to name Travis Green as head coach
Mikael Granlund had a broken hand in playoffs
Eric Staal (concussion) is feeling better
Heel fractures haven't stopped Erik Karlsson
Marian Gaborik won't be ready for 2017 camp
Joe Thornton played through torn MCL/ACL
Carey Price wants to sign extension with Habs
Andrei Markov hopes to stay with Montreal
Islanders ink defenseman Dennis Seidenberg
Earnhardt Jr. retiring at end of 2017 season
Hunter Baize: Runner-up in K&N East points
Sadler fourth at Bristol, retains NXS lead
Garcia Jr.: Runner-up in Zombie Auto 125
Bassett falls from points lead after Bristol
Tyler Dippel: Zombie Auto 125 results
Cabre: 6th in Zombie Auto 125, 9th in points
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 results
Jay Beasley: Zombie Auto 125 results
Hemric wins $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus at BMS
Koch: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 results
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
Huh one shy @ Texas Open following 71 in R3
Chappell one clear at VTO with third-round 71
Grace one back in San Antonio after 70 in R3
Ryan Palmer posts 6-under target at VTO
Wiesberger still the man to catch at Shenzhen
Miami QB Jack Allison decides to transfer
Report: Seattle, Atlanta discussing pick swap
Silver: CLE talking trade-up w/ three teams
Charles Walker has battled w/ depression
Report: CB Conley won't attend the NFL Draft
OSU CB Gareon Conley accused of rape
Watson: You'll regret taking Trubisky over me
CB Jones (Achilles) given 4-6 month timeline
Foreman's infant son died during last season
King: Ballard/IND desperate for a pass rusher
King: Bears are big Solomon Thomas fans
Report: Pat Fitzgerald receives 10-year ext.
Bertrand goal not enough for Saints
Diego Costa leads Blues to a crucial win
Good news for Boro ahead of the derby
Allardyce fears Tomkins could miss the run-in
Niasse's three game ban overturned on appeal
Southampton want to avoid another exodus
Yoshi & Stephens may not be moved by Caceres
Man Utd have 'concrete interest' in Griezmann
United leading the race to sign Michael Keane
Everton now more Keane on Harry Maguire
Carroll set to return against Stoke City
Cahill could return after illness says Conte
Roster
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Ryan Garton
(R)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Colome
(R)
Chih-Wei Hu
(R)
Derek Norris
(C)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Blake Snell
(S)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(DH)
Will Inman
(S)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Austin Pruitt
(R)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Erasmo Ramirez
(R)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Jose Molina
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Jeff Walters
(R)
David Carpenter
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Rickie Weeks
(1B)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Chase Whitley
(R)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Erasmo Ramirez | Relief Pitcher | #30
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/2/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $3.125 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Erasmo Ramirez was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Orioles.
There are uncertain weather conditions in Baltimore and the Rays don't want to mess with Ramirez on a night that include multiple delays. Ramirez held the Tigers to one run over five innings in his sharp 2017 debut last Thursday. Austin Pruitt will start against the O's instead on Tuesday, and Ramirez could be available out of the bullpen.
Apr 25 - 7:06 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Making his first start of the season, Erasmo Ramirez limited the Tigers to one run over five innings on Thursday.
He struck out five and walked none. The only run came on Ian Kinsler's homer leading off the game. Ramirez has always been worthy of a spot in Tampa Bay's rotation, but it was argued for much of last year that he was more valuable as a reliever. He's likely to start at least once more before Jake Odorizzi comes off the DL.
Apr 20 - 4:25 PM
Erasmo Ramirez will replace Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) in the Rays' rotation on Thursday against the Tigers.
This comes after Ramirez allowed one run on three hits and no walks over four innings when Odorizzi was forced to exit his start on Saturday against the Red Sox. Ramirez could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats while Odorizzi is sidelined.
Apr 17 - 2:29 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Erasmo Ramirez did a nice job filling in for an injured Jake Odorizzi, allowing just three hits and one run over four solid innings Saturday in the Rays’ loss to the Red Sox.
Ramirez gave up a home run to Mitch Moreland on his very first pitch after Odorizzi left with hamstring tightness in the second inning. He settled down after that, retiring eight hitters in a row before yielding another hit to Moreland. It’s possible Ramirez could enter the starting rotation if Odorizzi lands on the disabled list, though the Rays may feel he’s more valuable in a long relief role.
Apr 15 - 9:14 PM
Erasmo Ramirez (rain) scratched from start
Apr 25 - 7:06 PM
Erasmo Ramirez picks up win in first start
Apr 20 - 4:25 PM
Ramirez to start Thursday vs. Tigers
Apr 17 - 2:29 PM
Ramirez pitches well in relief of Odorizzi
Apr 15 - 9:14 PM
More Erasmo Ramirez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Z. Britton
BAL
(2586)
2
S. Miller
ARZ
(2465)
3
E. Thames
MLW
(2375)
4
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2289)
5
D. Pedroia
BOS
(2221)
6
T. Motter
SEA
(2186)
7
J. Urias
LA
(2105)
8
B. Harper
WAS
(2099)
9
A. Beltre
TEX
(2079)
10
D. Price
BOS
(2030)
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
PreGame
1
0.0
0
0
0
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TB
6
1
2
0
0
2
14.2
9
5
5
1
10
0
0
3.07
.68
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 20
DET
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
2
1
1
0
5
0
0
1.80
.40
Apr 15
@ BOS
1
0
0
0
0
4.0
3
1
1
0
2
0
0
2.25
.75
Apr 13
@ NYY
1
0
0
0
0
.1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
27.00
3.00
Apr 12
@ NYY
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
10.80
1.20
Apr 8
TOR
1
0
1
0
0
1.2
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 5
NYY
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
60-Day DL
Wilson Ramos (knee) has begun to take dry swings.
Ramos has also been throwing as he continues his rehab from meniscus and ACL tears in his right knee suffered last September. The Rays signed him to a two-year, $12.5 million contract in mid-December. A return in early June represents the most optimistic timetable, here, but that timetable should clarify as Ramos continues to progress in his recovery.
Apr 19
2
Derek Norris
3
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Rickie Weeks
2B
1
Brad Miller
SS
1
Matt Duffy
10-Day DL
Matt Duffy (Achilles) is traveling with the Rays on their current road trip.
He's not close to being activated, but Duffy traveling with the club is a good sign that his rehab from Achilles surgery is moving along well. The infielder has been upping his workouts of late and wouldn't seem to be too far off from a rehab assignment.
Apr 24
2
Tim Beckham
3
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
10-Day DL
Colby Rasmus (hip) is scheduled to resume his minor league rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Montgomery.
Rasmus aggravated his surgically-repaired hip two weeks ago in a rehab game with High-A Charlotte, but he's beginning to feel much better. There's some thought that he could be ready to join the Rays next weekend in Toronto, though the 30-year-old outfielder will obviously have to avoid further setbacks. Tampa Bay signed Rasmus to a one-year, $5 million free agent contract in late January.
Apr 20
2
Mallex Smith
10-Day DL
Mallex Smith (hamstring) played in extended spring training on Monday.
Smith landed on the disabled list earlier this month due to a right hamstring strain. It's unclear when he'll be cleared for an official minor league rehab assignment. The Rays could keep him at Triple-A once he's back to full health.
Apr 24
3
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
10-Day DL
Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) will have his simulated game pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Odorizzi didn't have a setback with his hamstring, but the thought is that the weather could be better on Wednesday and would allow him to get on the field. It would also put him five days out from his expected return on May 1 against the Marlins.
Apr 25
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.
Mar 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
60-Day DL
Rays transferred RHP Brad Boxberger from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Shane Peterson. Boxberger went on the DL with a lat injury and is now also battling a strained flexor tendon. He's throwing again but will obviously be sidelined for a while.
Apr 14
3
Xavier Cedeno
10-Day DL
Xavier Cedeno will get a second opinion on his ailing left forearm this week from Dr. James Andrews.
Cedeno, who was placed on the disabled list last Friday, has already seen Rays team doctor Koco Eaton. The results of that visit aren't known, but it's usually not a good sign when Dr. Andrews is involved. An update on Cedeno should be available later this week.
Apr 24
4
Danny Farquhar
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Shawn Tolleson on the 60-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.
Tolleson has also had back issues this spring, but it's his pitching arm that will hold him out for the first couple months of the season. The former Rangers closer will hope to return as a middle reliever sometime in the first half.
Mar 31
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Tommy Hunter
10-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.
Hunter suffered the injury while covering first base on Saturday. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Apr 23
9
Jumbo Diaz
10
Austin Pruitt
11
Ryan Garton
12
Chih-Wei Hu
Roundtable: Up Comes Urias
Apr 25
In this edition of the Fantasy Roundtable, the Rotoworld Baseball crew celebrates the return of young Dodgers starter Julio Urias.
