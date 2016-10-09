Rougned Odor | Second Baseman | #12

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
Josh Hamilton to have left knee examined
'Nothing seems imminent' on Nats/Robertson
Wright not expected to play 3B until mid-Mar.
Kang admits to DUI, verdict coming March 3
Britton dealing with potential oblique injury
Alex Rodriguez confirms that he's retired
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Ronald Guzman
(1B)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
James Loney
(1B)
Cesar Puello
(OF)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Anthony Bass
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Brett Hayes
(C)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Doug Bernier
(3B)
Andrew Faulkner
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Yohander Mendez
(S)
Travis Snider
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jared Burton
(R)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Keone Kela
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Matt Bush
(R)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Steven Lerud
(C)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Allen Webster
(S)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Sean Green
(R)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Wesley Wright
(R)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Adam Loewen
(R)
Martin Perez
(S)
Luis Yander La O
(3B)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rougned Odor | Second Baseman | #12
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/3/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / UDFA / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $522,700, 2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Jon Heyman, the Rangers are discussing a long-term extension with second baseman Rougned Odor.
Heyman says the Texas front office is "believed to have offered something in the range of the $52.5-million, six-year deal Jason Kipnis did as a pre-arb player with the Indians." Odor and Kipnis have the same agent, so this isn't some random comp. It sounds like the goal is to get something hammered out before the end of spring training. Odor, 23, tallied 33 home runs, 88 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 89 runs scored in 150 games last season for the Rangers. He is currently under control through 2020.
Feb 23 - 9:48 AM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Rougned Odor blasted a two-run homer in Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to defeat the Blue Jays and stave off elimination.
Odor took Aaron Sanchez deep with a man aboard in the fourth inning, pulling the Rangers to within a run at 5-4. He finished the night 1-for-2 plus a walk and scored a pair of runs. He also made an errant throw on a potential double play ball in the 10th inning that wound up ending the Rangers' season.
Sun, Oct 9, 2016 11:05:00 PM
Rougned Odor is not in the Rangers' lineup Sunday.
Odor took a bad hop off his shin Saturday, but he's fine. Jurickson Profar will cover second base. Mitch Moreland is also sitting out, as Ryan Rua is at first base.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 12:29:00 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Rougned Odor smacked his 33rd home run of the season on Friday as the Rangers bested the Rays 3-1 in Texas.
His solo shot off of Rays' starter Matt Andriese in the sixth inning increased the Rangers' advantage to 3-1. Odor also doubled, finishing the night 2-for-4. He has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, slashing .272/.297/.504 with 33 long balls and 88 RBI.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 11:37:00 PM
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
Feb 23 - 9:48 AM
Rougned Odor blasts two-run homer in loss
Sun, Oct 9, 2016 11:05:00 PM
Rougned Odor not in Sunday's lineup
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 12:29:00 PM
Rougned Odor smacks 33rd homer in victory
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 11:37:00 PM
More Rougned Odor Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
150
605
164
33
4
33
88
89
19
135
14
7
.271
.296
.502
.798
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
146
0
0
0
3
Rougned Odor's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Rougned Odor's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Rougned Odor's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Rougned Odor's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
4
Brett Hayes
5
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2
Ronald Guzman
3
Josh Hamilton
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
Sidelined
Adrian Beltre (calf) said Saturday that he has yet to rule himself out for the first round of the World Baseball Classic.
Beltre was diagnosed earlier in the week with a Grade 1 strain of his left calf which was expected to sideline him for 2-3 weeks. Reports on Friday had him very unlikely to play in the first round, with a chance that he could return for the rest of the tournament, but Beltre seems intent on playing for his country if he's physically able to.
Feb 18
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ryan Rua
3
Travis Snider
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
Sidelined
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet surgery) is on track to begin throwing off a mound in mid-March.
Ross had thoracic outlet surgery last October and will get a late start to the season. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes that Ross is not expected to be ready until the "latter stages of April," but a Rangers official told Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram a few weeks ago that Ross might not return until May or June. It figures to be a moving target for the righty.
Feb 17
7
Mike Hauschild
8
Dillon Gee
9
Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Nick Martinez
11
Jose Leclerc
12
Andrew Faulkner
13
Wesley Wright
