Rougned Odor | Second Baseman | #12 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (23) / 2/3/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $522,700, 2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

According to Jon Heyman, the Rangers are discussing a long-term extension with second baseman Rougned Odor. Heyman says the Texas front office is "believed to have offered something in the range of the $52.5-million, six-year deal Jason Kipnis did as a pre-arb player with the Indians." Odor and Kipnis have the same agent, so this isn't some random comp. It sounds like the goal is to get something hammered out before the end of spring training. Odor, 23, tallied 33 home runs, 88 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 89 runs scored in 150 games last season for the Rangers. He is currently under control through 2020. Source: FanRag Sports

Rougned Odor blasted a two-run homer in Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to defeat the Blue Jays and stave off elimination. Odor took Aaron Sanchez deep with a man aboard in the fourth inning, pulling the Rangers to within a run at 5-4. He finished the night 1-for-2 plus a walk and scored a pair of runs. He also made an errant throw on a potential double play ball in the 10th inning that wound up ending the Rangers' season.

Rougned Odor is not in the Rangers' lineup Sunday. Odor took a bad hop off his shin Saturday, but he's fine. Jurickson Profar will cover second base. Mitch Moreland is also sitting out, as Ryan Rua is at first base. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups