Rougned Odor | Second Baseman | #12

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
According to Jon Heyman, the Rangers are discussing a long-term extension with second baseman Rougned Odor.
Heyman says the Texas front office is "believed to have offered something in the range of the $52.5-million, six-year deal Jason Kipnis did as a pre-arb player with the Indians." Odor and Kipnis have the same agent, so this isn't some random comp. It sounds like the goal is to get something hammered out before the end of spring training. Odor, 23, tallied 33 home runs, 88 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 89 runs scored in 150 games last season for the Rangers. He is currently under control through 2020. Feb 23 - 9:48 AM
Source: FanRag Sports
More Rougned Odor Player News

Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15060516433433888919135147.271.296.502.798
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016001460003
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Brett Hayes
5Steven Lerud
1B1Mike Napoli
2Ronald Guzman
3Josh Hamilton
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Jurickson Profar
2Ryan Rua
3Travis Snider
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
8Dillon Gee
9Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Eddie Gamboa
10Nick Martinez
11Jose Leclerc
12Andrew Faulkner
13Wesley Wright
 

 