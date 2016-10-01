Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Weather
Roster
Al Alburquerque
(R)
Hunter Dozier
(OF)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
Eric Skoglund
(S)
Scott Alexander
(R)
Samir Duenez
(1B)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Parker Morin
(C)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
Humberto Arteaga
(SS)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Jonathan Dziedzic
(S)
Greg Holland
(R)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Josh Staumont
(S)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Andrew Edwards
(R)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Peter O'Brien
(OF)
Eric Stout
(R)
Jorge Bonifacio
(OF)
Alfredo Escalera-Maldonado
(OF)
Jake Junis
(S)
Ryan O'Hearn
(1B)
Matt Strahm
(S)
Billy Burns
(OF)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Nate Karns
(S)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Corey Toups
(2B)
Drew Butera
(C)
Zane Evans
(DH)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
Chase Vallot
(C)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Luke Farrell
(S)
Brandon League
(R)
Bobby Parnell
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Yender Caramo
(S)
Xavier Fernandez
(C)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Yordano Ventura
(S)
Christian Colon
(2B)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Kris Medlen
(S)
A.J. Puckett
(S)
Cory Wade
(R)
Tony Cruz
(C)
Cameron Gallagher
(C)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Malcom Culver
(S)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Alec Mills
(S)
Jonathan Sanchez
(S)
Chris Withrow
(R)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Terrance Gore
(DH)
Mike Minor
(S)
George Sherrill
(R)
Chris Young
(S)
Yordano Ventura | Starting Pitcher | #30
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 6/3/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / UDFA / KC
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $1 million, 2017: $3.25 million, 2018: $6.25 million, 2019: $9.75 million, 2020: $12 million club option, 2021: $12 million club option. 2022: Free agent.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Christian Moreno of ESPN Deportes 1050 AM reports that Yordano Ventura has been killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.
Awful. There have been other reports out of the Dominican Republic on the tragic news, and Moreno says it has been confirmed by the Dominican police. Fellow countryman Andy Marte was killed in a separate accident, according to Moreno, who also reports that both Ventura and Marte were "said to be under the influence." Ventura was just 25 years of age. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.
Jan 22 - 11:04 AM
Source:
Christian Moreno on Twitter
Yordano Ventura fell to 11-12 after allowing four runs over six innings Friday versus the Indians.
Things fell apart for Ventura in the third inning, as he gave up four runs on four hits and a walk. He allowed six hits in all on the day while walking three and striking out eight. He also hit Francisco Lindor, apparently in retaliation for him celebrating after hitting a double in his previous at-bat. Ventura remains a frustrating talent in many ways. He took a step back this year, posting a 4.45 ERA over 32 starts while seeing an increase in his walk percentage and a decrease in his strikeout percentage.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 12:26:00 AM
Yordano Ventura was removed from Saturday's start against the Tigers due to tightness in his lower back.
Prior to his departure, Ventura allowed three runs on 10 hits in his four-plus innings of work. It's unclear how much time the right-hander may miss, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Royals shut him down for the remainder of the season.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 03:19:00 PM
Source:
Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter
Yordano Ventura was forced to leave Saturday's start against the Tigers in the fifth inning due to an apparent injury.
It's unclear exactly what the issue was, but the right-hander departed after a visit from the trainer and manager Ned Yost. Expect an update from the Royals shortly on his status.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 03:03:00 PM
Source:
Catherine Slonksnis on Twitter
Report: Yordano Ventura dies in car accident
Jan 22 - 11:04 AM
Ventura allows four runs in loss
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 12:26:00 AM
Ventura leaves start with back tightness
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 03:19:00 PM
Yordano Ventura departs with apparent injury
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 03:03:00 PM
More Yordano Ventura Player News
Recent News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
KC
32
32
11
12
0
0
186
190
96
92
78
144
2
0
4.45
1.44
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
3
Cameron Gallagher
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2
Samir Duenez
2B
1
Raul Mondesi
2
Whit Merrifield
3
Christian Colon
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
Sidelined
Royals manager Ned Yost said Monday that Mike Moustakas will be "100 percent, ready to go" for the start of spring training next February.
He'll be 10 months removed from the ACL surgery that ended his 2016 campaign in May. Moustakas will be trying for a big comeback season in 2017 with free agency looming next winter. He earned his first All-Star nod in 2015, finishing with a cool .284/.348/.470 batting line with 22 home runs and 82 RBI in 147 games.
Dec 5
2
Hunter Dozier
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
2
Billy Burns
3
Terrance Gore
RF
1
Jorge Soler
2
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Cheslor Cuthbert
2
Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
2
Yordano Ventura
3
Ian Kennedy
4
Jason Vargas
5
Nate Karns
6
Mike Minor
Sidelined
Royals activated LHP Mike Minor from the 60-day disabled list.
Minor never made it back to the majors in 2016, as he had another setback with his troublesome left shoulder. His status for the beginning of spring training is unclear.
Nov 4
7
Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Matt Strahm
4
Scott Alexander
5
Brian Flynn
6
Andrew Edwards
7
Alec Mills
8
Kevin McCarthy
9
Chris Young
