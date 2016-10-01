Yordano Ventura | Starting Pitcher | #30 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (25) / 6/3/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1 million, 2017: $3.25 million, 2018: $6.25 million, 2019: $9.75 million, 2020: $12 million club option, 2021: $12 million club option. 2022: Free agent. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Christian Moreno of ESPN Deportes 1050 AM reports that Yordano Ventura has been killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. Awful. There have been other reports out of the Dominican Republic on the tragic news, and Moreno says it has been confirmed by the Dominican police. Fellow countryman Andy Marte was killed in a separate accident, according to Moreno, who also reports that both Ventura and Marte were "said to be under the influence." Ventura was just 25 years of age. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Source: Christian Moreno on Twitter

Yordano Ventura fell to 11-12 after allowing four runs over six innings Friday versus the Indians. Things fell apart for Ventura in the third inning, as he gave up four runs on four hits and a walk. He allowed six hits in all on the day while walking three and striking out eight. He also hit Francisco Lindor, apparently in retaliation for him celebrating after hitting a double in his previous at-bat. Ventura remains a frustrating talent in many ways. He took a step back this year, posting a 4.45 ERA over 32 starts while seeing an increase in his walk percentage and a decrease in his strikeout percentage.

Yordano Ventura was removed from Saturday's start against the Tigers due to tightness in his lower back. Prior to his departure, Ventura allowed three runs on 10 hits in his four-plus innings of work. It's unclear how much time the right-hander may miss, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Royals shut him down for the remainder of the season. Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter