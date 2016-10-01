Player Page

Weather | Roster

Yordano Ventura | Starting Pitcher | #30

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/3/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / UDFA / KC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Christian Moreno of ESPN Deportes 1050 AM reports that Yordano Ventura has been killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.
Awful. There have been other reports out of the Dominican Republic on the tragic news, and Moreno says it has been confirmed by the Dominican police. Fellow countryman Andy Marte was killed in a separate accident, according to Moreno, who also reports that both Ventura and Marte were "said to be under the influence." Ventura was just 25 years of age. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Jan 22 - 11:04 AM
Source: Christian Moreno on Twitter
More Yordano Ventura Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
KC3232111200186190969278144204.451.44
Yordano Ventura's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Yordano Ventura's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Yordano Ventura's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Yordano Ventura's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Hunter Dozier
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Cheslor Cuthbert
2Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Yordano Ventura
3Ian Kennedy
4Jason Vargas
5Nate Karns
6Mike Minor
7Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Scott Alexander
5Brian Flynn
6Andrew Edwards
7Alec Mills
8Kevin McCarthy
9Chris Young
 

 