Austin Hedges | Catcher | #18 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (24) / 8/18/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Austin Hedges left Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with a sore hamstring. This is being called a precautionary move, but the Padres will have Hedges examined by their medical staff to make sure it's nothing serious. Hedges, 24, is slated to open the 2017 season as the starting catcher in San Diego after slashing .326/.353/.597 with 21 home runs and 82 RBI in 82 games last season for Triple-A El Paso. He makes for an intriguing late-round option in deeper fantasy formats. Source: Jeff Sanders on Twitter

Austin Hedges had a nice day at the dish in Friday's loss to the White Sox, going 2-for-3. The rookie backstop is off to a sizzling start this spring, hitting .625 in the early going. He's set to open the season as the club's primary backstop and makes for an interesting late-round option in two-catcher mixed leagues.

Austin Hedges singled, doubled and drove in a run in three at-bats versus the Angels on Monday. That makes him 4-for-5 so far this spring. The 24-year-old is slated to be the Padres' starting catcher this year after seeing brief action the past two seasons. Known primarily as a defense-first backstop he showed some progress with the bat last season, bashing 21 homers with a .326 batting average at Triple-A El Paso.