Austin Hedges | Catcher | #18

[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pujols (foot) cleared for Friday spring debut
Rizzo goes 2-for-3 with a bomb vs. Mariners
Hedges lifted from game with sore hamstring
Bryant to receive record $1.05M salary in '17
Duensing departs game with apparent injury
Scherzer (finger) to throw another BP round
Starling Marte (ankle) hopes to play Saturday
Carpenter (back) 10 days from hitting in game
Rangers considering re-signing Colby Lewis?
Sonny Gray out three weeks due to lat strain
Braun to make Cactus League debut Friday
Bedrosian (groin) set for spring debut Thurs.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts take $2.5M flier on Barkevious Mingo
Browns to release Robert Griffin III
Report: Browns to try to trade for Garoppolo
Russell Okung lands monster deal with Chargers
Redskins land hard-hitting S D.J. Swearinger
Eddie Lacy visiting the Seahawks and Vikings
Free agent ILB Gerald Hodges visiting Chiefs
Saints keep Nick Fairley with four-year deal
Ravens put pen to paper with Danny Woodhead
Ravens pick up Mike Wallace's option for 2017
Bills sign swiss-army-knife DB Micah Hyde
Vikes let RFA Charles Johnson hit open market
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dejounte Murray will start vs. Russ Westbrook
James Ennis starting for Chandler Parsons
Taj Gibson starting over Domantas Sabonis
Malone wants to play Jamal Murray more
J.R. Smith (thumb) available off the bench
Tobias Harris (knee) will play on Thursday
Brook Lopez (ankle) ruled out for Friday
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) practices Thursday
Chandler Parsons (rest) out against the Clips
Danilo Gallinari does some on-court work
Nikola Jokic (flu) still isn't practicing yet
Nicolas Batum (ankle) is probable for Friday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Carey Price out with the flu Thursday night
Red Wings activate Jimmy Howard
Sens will start Mike Condon against Coyotes
Rick Nash (UBI) won't play Thursday night
Henrik Lundqvist out Thursday due to LBI
Kyle Turris may miss rest of road trip
Patric Hornqvist is dealing with a concussion
Evgeni Malkin picks up Gordie Howe hat trick
Brad Marchand scores twice in win over DET
Craig Anderson ties franchise record for wins
Nick Bonino scores hat trick in win over Jets
David Krejci nets 2G, 1A in win over Detroit
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Allmendinger docked points, loses chief
Derrike Cope returns to Vegas
David Ragan not at his best in Vegas
Paul Menard rides a six-race Vegas streak
Michael McDowell hopes to rebound in Vegas
Las Vegas gets a second date in 2018
3 30-something results in 3 races for Whitt
Four Vegas wins for Jimmie Johnson
Gaughan making milestone start at Las Vegas
Brandon Jones: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Darkness strands afternoon wave at Valspar
Si Woo Kim WDs after R1 of the Valspar
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
Henley heats up early in R1 of the Valspar
Lahiri struggles on new course; shoots R1 76
Horsey holds lead as darkness halts India R1
Fog delays opening round of the Valspar
Manasseo claims early R1 Indian Open lead
Jon Curran (rib injury) WDs from Valspar
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
Reuben Foster 'may slide' due to background
Brugler: CAR showed most interest in Perine
Report: Minnesota reports 'minor' violation
Vikings send HC, GM to Mixon's Pro Day
EDGE Harris tests in SPARQ's 9th-percentile
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boro defense hit by injuries
Wenger surprised by Ox transfer rumors
Calvert-Lewin cleared for Everton return
Pep rotates the squad and pays the price
WHU will run late checks on Reid and Fonte
Lee Grant and Potters earn Etihad draw
Naughton out GW28, set to return next week
Barton's betting case on hold, eligible GW28
Carrick to weigh up retirement in the summer
Zlatan offered record MLS contract
Reid in recovery mode ahead of clash with BOU
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
Carlos Asuaje
(2B)
Franchy Cordero
(SS)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Luis Sardinas
(SS)
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Allen Cordoba
(SS)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Rafael Ortega
(OF)
Ryan Schimpf
(2B)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Keith Hessler
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Yangervis Solarte
(3B)
Christian Bethancourt
(C)
Collin Cowgill
(OF)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Jose Pirela
(2B)
Cory Spangenberg
(2B)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Tony Cruz
(C)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(S)
Tyrell Jenkins
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Zach Lee
(S)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Jose Torres
(R)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Jon Edwards
(R)
Will Locante
(R)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Christian Villanueva
(3B)
Carter Capps
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Walker Lockett
(S)
Andre Rienzo
(R)
Brett Wallace
(3B)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Jamie Romak
(OF)
Michael Watt
(S)
Paul Clemens
(S)
Rocky Gale
(C)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Jose Ruiz
(R)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Dusty Coleman
(3B)
Javier Guerra
(SS)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Austin Hedges | Catcher | #18
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/18/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Austin Hedges left Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with a sore hamstring.
This is being called a precautionary move, but the Padres will have Hedges examined by their medical staff to make sure it's nothing serious. Hedges, 24, is slated to open the 2017 season as the starting catcher in San Diego after slashing .326/.353/.597 with 21 home runs and 82 RBI in 82 games last season for Triple-A El Paso. He makes for an intriguing late-round option in deeper fantasy formats.
Mar 9 - 6:39 PM
Source:
Jeff Sanders on Twitter
Austin Hedges had a nice day at the dish in Friday's loss to the White Sox, going 2-for-3.
The rookie backstop is off to a sizzling start this spring, hitting .625 in the early going. He's set to open the season as the club's primary backstop and makes for an interesting late-round option in two-catcher mixed leagues.
Mar 3 - 11:46 PM
Austin Hedges singled, doubled and drove in a run in three at-bats versus the Angels on Monday.
That makes him 4-for-5 so far this spring. The 24-year-old is slated to be the Padres' starting catcher this year after seeing brief action the past two seasons. Known primarily as a defense-first backstop he showed some progress with the bat last season, bashing 21 homers with a .326 batting average at Triple-A El Paso.
Feb 27 - 7:39 PM
Padres recalled C Austin Hedges from Triple-A El Paso.
Hedges, a former top-25 prospect, batted .326/.353/.597 with 21 home runs and 82 RBI in 82 games this season at the Triple-A level. It's hard to get over how bad he looked with the Padres in 2015, but the 24-year-old catcher may be rounding into a nice player after another full year of minor league seasoning. He should get a few starts in San Diego down the stretch and he could battle for the starting job next spring.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 02:49:00 PM
Hedges lifted from game with sore hamstring
Mar 9 - 6:39 PM
Austin Hedges logs two hits in loss on Friday
Mar 3 - 11:46 PM
Hedges goes 2-for-3 against the Angels Monday
Feb 27 - 7:39 PM
Padres recall Austin Hedges from El Paso
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 02:49:00 PM
More Austin Hedges Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Padres Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
8
24
3
1
0
0
1
2
0
7
0
1
.125
.154
.167
.321
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
Austin Hedges's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Austin Hedges's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Austin Hedges's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Austin Hedges's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
82
313
102
20
1
21
82
55
13
51
1
1
.326
.353
.597
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Christian Bethancourt
3
Luis Torrens
4
Hector Sanchez
5
Tony Cruz
1B
1
Wil Myers
2
Jamie Romak
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Carlos Asuaje
3
Cory Spangenberg
4
Jose Pirela
SS
1
Luis Sardinas
2
Erick Aybar
3
Javier Guerra
4
Allen Cordoba
5
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
2
Brett Wallace
3
Christian Villanueva
LF
1
Alex Dickerson
Sidelined
Alex Dickerson (back) could make his Cactus League debut on Saturday.
Dickerson tweaked his back during the first week of spring training, but he went through a full practice Thursday morning in Padres camp. He'll probably DH in his spring debut before the Friars clear him for outfield play. Dickerson is trying to win the starting left field job in San Diego.
Mar 9
2
Rafael Ortega
3
Collin Cowgill
CF
1
Travis Jankowski
2
Manuel Margot
Sidelined
Manuel Margot (knee) is being held out of workouts again on Thursday.
Margot had been hoping to resume baseball activities Thursday morning in Padres camp, but there is some lingering soreness in his left knee. Padres manager Andy Green told reporters that everything is fine structurally, calling the discomfort "minimal." It sounds like the Friars are simply playing it safe with the 22-year-old outfield prospect.
Mar 9
3
Franchy Cordero
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
2
Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jered Weaver
2
Jhoulys Chacin
3
Clayton Richard
4
Christian Friedrich
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Jarred Cosart
7
Trevor Cahill
8
Paul Clemens
9
Tyrell Jenkins
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
Sidelined
Padres manager Andy Green is aiming for Carter Capps (elbow) to make his Cactus League debut around mid-March.
Capps, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, is expected to pitch in simulated games and minor league games before appearing in Cactus League action. The way the Padres have mapped things out is giving him a chance to be ready for the start of the season. He could quickly find himself in the mix for the closer role if he proves his health and effectiveness.
Mar 1
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Kevin Quackenbush
6
Miguel Diaz
7
Buddy Baumann
8
Keith Hessler
9
Jon Edwards
10
Craig Stammen
11
Jose Torres
12
Andre Rienzo
13
Jose Ruiz
14
Will Locante
