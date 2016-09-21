Player Page

Austin Hedges | Catcher | #18

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/18/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Austin Hedges left Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with a sore hamstring.
This is being called a precautionary move, but the Padres will have Hedges examined by their medical staff to make sure it's nothing serious. Hedges, 24, is slated to open the 2017 season as the starting catcher in San Diego after slashing .326/.353/.597 with 21 home runs and 82 RBI in 82 games last season for Triple-A El Paso. He makes for an intriguing late-round option in deeper fantasy formats. Mar 9 - 6:39 PM
Source: Jeff Sanders on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
8243100120701.125.154.167.321
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20167000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
El Paso(PCL)AAA82313102201218255135111.326.353.597
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
5Tony Cruz
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Carlos Asuaje
3Cory Spangenberg
4Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Erick Aybar
3Javier Guerra
4Allen Cordoba
5Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Brett Wallace
3Christian Villanueva
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Rafael Ortega
3Collin Cowgill
CF1Travis Jankowski
2Manuel Margot
3Franchy Cordero
RF1Hunter Renfroe
2Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jered Weaver
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Clayton Richard
4Christian Friedrich
5Luis Perdomo
6Jarred Cosart
7Trevor Cahill
8Paul Clemens
9Tyrell Jenkins
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Kevin Quackenbush
6Miguel Diaz
7Buddy Baumann
8Keith Hessler
9Jon Edwards
10Craig Stammen
11Jose Torres
12Andre Rienzo
13Jose Ruiz
14Will Locante
 

 