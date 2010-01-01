Player Page

Joc Pederson | Outfielder | #31

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 11 (0) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Joc Pederson hit a grand slam in the Dodgers' rout of the Padres on Opening Day.
Pederson plated the Dodgers' first run of the 2017 season with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning and then struck a four-run blast to right field in the bottom of the third. The 24-year-old outfielder has been a pretty streaky hitter in his time at the major league level, but we know what kind of high-level upside he possesses. Pederson quietly posted a strong .847 OPS (129 OPS+) last season. Apr 3 - 7:23 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final31.333150100001020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000010
2016000001320
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 3SD13100151010000.333.2501.333
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA385000014100.625.750.625
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
SS1Corey Seager
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Andre Ethier
2Andrew Toles
3Franklin Gutierrez
4Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Enrique Hernandez
RF1Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Hyun-Jin Ryu
5Brandon McCarthy
6Scott Kazmir
7Brock Stewart
8Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Sergio Romo
3Pedro Baez
4Grant Dayton
5Luis Avilan
6Chris Hatcher
7Alex Wood
8Yimi Garcia
9Josh Ravin
 

 