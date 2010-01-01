Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ervin Santana goes seven strong to beat KC
Galvis homers, doubles in Phils' opening win
Angels planning to use closer by committee
Kershaw fans 8, allows only 2 hits vs. Padres
Pederson blasts grand slam on Opening Day
Trumbo slugs walkoff homer, O's beat Jays
Mark Reynolds homers in Rockies' victory
Sonny Gray (lat) to throw off mound Tuesday
Drew Pomeranz (arm) throws in minors game
Tigers/White Sox postponed because of rain
Junior Guerra (calf) headed to disabled list
Haniger batting second for Mariners on Monday
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(1B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Enrique Hernandez
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joc Pederson | Outfielder | #31
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/21/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 11 (0) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Joc Pederson hit a grand slam in the Dodgers' rout of the Padres on Opening Day.
Pederson plated the Dodgers' first run of the 2017 season with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning and then struck a four-run blast to right field in the bottom of the third. The 24-year-old outfielder has been a pretty streaky hitter in his time at the major league level, but we know what kind of high-level upside he possesses. Pederson quietly posted a strong .847 OPS (129 OPS+) last season.
Apr 3 - 7:23 PM
Joc Pederson clubbed his fourth home run of Cactus League play in a losing effort against the Padres on Friday.
His first inning blast off Walker Lockett got the Dodgers started with a bang, it was a lead that would be short lived though. Pederson finished the night 1-for-3 and is now hitting .242 with four long balls and eight RBI in spring play. He's still in the mix to hit atop the Dodgers lineup against right-handed pitching.
Mar 18 - 12:55 AM
Joc Pederson launched his third home run of the spring Wednesday in the Dodgers’ Cactus League loss to the Brewers.
Pederson’s solo blast in the first inning was his only hit of the afternoon. It was business as usual for Pederson, who continues to fulfill his destiny as an all-or-nothing power hitter. The 24-year-old hit .246 last season, which is actually a bit higher than his career average (.224). Over half of Pederson’s hits went for extra bases last year, so at least you know when he makes contact it’s going for a ride.
Mar 8 - 7:20 PM
Joc Pederson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Giants.
Pederson socked home run No. 1 of the spring off of George Kontos in the fifth inning. He has blasted a combined 51 dingers in his first two seasons in the bigs. Struggles against left-handers helped limit him to 476 plate appearances last season. Unless he can shore up that drawback in his game, his overall fantasy value will have a ceiling. Plenty of power upside, though.
Mar 1 - 11:11 PM
Pederson blasts grand slam on Opening Day
Apr 3 - 7:23 PM
Joc Pederson clubs fourth homer on Friday
Mar 18 - 12:55 AM
Pederson goes deep in loss to Brewers
Mar 8 - 7:20 PM
Joc Pederson launches three-run homer
Mar 1 - 11:11 PM
More Joc Pederson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
1
.333
1
5
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
132
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 3
SD
1
3
1
0
0
1
5
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.250
1.333
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
3
8
5
0
0
0
0
1
4
1
0
0
.625
.750
.625
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Chase Utley
SS
1
Corey Seager
3B
1
Justin Turner
LF
1
Andre Ethier
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed OF Andre Ethier on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury.
It's an injury that Ethier has dealt with for a while, although it's not expected to be a long-term thing. Andrew Toles will cover left field while Ethier is out.
Apr 2
2
Andrew Toles
3
Franklin Gutierrez
4
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Enrique Hernandez
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Hyun-Jin Ryu
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Scott Kazmir
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed LHP Scott Kazmir on the 10-day disabled list with a hip injury.
Kazmir has had issues all spring getting his lower half loose, and it's led to depressed velocity. His timetable is open-ended.
Apr 2
7
Brock Stewart
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Brock Stewart on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis.
It's unclear at this point how long the right-hander will be sidelined.
Apr 2
8
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Sergio Romo
Sidelined
Sergio Romo (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday.
Romo has been dealing with some stiffness in his back since returning from the World Baseball Classic, but it's not believed to be serious. Barring any setbacks, he should be fine for the start of the regular season.
Mar 21
3
Pedro Baez
10-Day DL
The Dodgers are hopeful that Pedro Baez (thumb) will be able to return from the disabled list next week.
Baez took a comebacker off his hand early on in spring training and is just getting caught up now. The plan calls for him to go on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City before rejoining the Dodgers' bullpen.
Apr 3
4
Grant Dayton
5
Luis Avilan
6
Chris Hatcher
7
Alex Wood
8
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
9
Josh Ravin
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Josh Ravin on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.
Ravin will miss most, if not all, of April with the injury.
Apr 2
