Joc Pederson | Outfielder | #31 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (24) / 4/21/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 11 (0) / LA Contract: 2016-2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Joc Pederson hit a grand slam in the Dodgers' rout of the Padres on Opening Day. Pederson plated the Dodgers' first run of the 2017 season with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning and then struck a four-run blast to right field in the bottom of the third. The 24-year-old outfielder has been a pretty streaky hitter in his time at the major league level, but we know what kind of high-level upside he possesses. Pederson quietly posted a strong .847 OPS (129 OPS+) last season.

Joc Pederson clubbed his fourth home run of Cactus League play in a losing effort against the Padres on Friday. His first inning blast off Walker Lockett got the Dodgers started with a bang, it was a lead that would be short lived though. Pederson finished the night 1-for-3 and is now hitting .242 with four long balls and eight RBI in spring play. He's still in the mix to hit atop the Dodgers lineup against right-handed pitching.

Joc Pederson launched his third home run of the spring Wednesday in the Dodgers’ Cactus League loss to the Brewers. Pederson’s solo blast in the first inning was his only hit of the afternoon. It was business as usual for Pederson, who continues to fulfill his destiny as an all-or-nothing power hitter. The 24-year-old hit .246 last season, which is actually a bit higher than his career average (.224). Over half of Pederson’s hits went for extra bases last year, so at least you know when he makes contact it’s going for a ride.