Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mike Clevinger | Starting Pitcher | #52

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Seminole (FL) CC
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mike Clevinger struck out eight over seven scoreless innings, and the Indians blanked the Astros 3-0 on Saturday.
Clevinger surrendered just two hits, both singles, while walking two over his seven dominant frames. He's now allowed just three runs over 17 1/3 innings this year, with three of his four appearances coming as starts. Control has been his biggest enemy -- he's walked 11, compared to 19 strikeouts -- but his stuff is impressive, rendering a good Astros lineup mostly useless Saturday. An interleague date with the Reds is on tap for Thursday. May 20 - 7:52 PM
More Mike Clevinger Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.5710022800100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CLE32110010.1433911002.611.26
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 20@ HOU111007.02002800.00.57
May 16TB10000.10000100.00.00
May 13MIN110104.133355006.231.85
May 7@ KC111005.21004500.00.88
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Columbus(INT)AAA663103023551032001.5001.100
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
2Erik Gonzalez
3B1Jose Ramirez
LF1Michael Brantley
CF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Austin Jackson
3Bradley Zimmer
RF1Abraham Almonte
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Cody Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Nick Goody
8Shawn Armstrong
 

 