Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Clevinger dominates, Tribe shuts out Astros
Matt Andriese tossed for plunking Aaron Judge
Braves acquire Matt Adams in two-player swap
Yasiel Puig (back) sitting against Marlins
Beltre (calf) could begin rehab next weekend
Aaron Sanchez headed to DL for third time
Cards activate Piscotty (hamstring) from DL
White Sox agree to $25M deal with Luis Robert
Royals and Twins PPD, doubleheader on Sunday
Cubs and Brewers postponed due to rain
Astros place Dallas Keuchel on 10-day DL
Welington Castillo clubs walkoff homer Friday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Doctson has looked quick and healthy
Report: 'Some people' expect Albert at OTAs
GM 'confident' Freeman deal will get done
Broncos are 'very high on what Derby can do'
Less than 50 percent chance Cousins signs LTD
Kareem Hunt to become Chiefs feature back?
Chargers WR Allen runs routes at full speed
Bucs ink Ryan Fitzpatrick as veteran backup
'No update' on Gareon Conley's legal status
Rams stadium opening delayed until 2020
Colts first-rounder Malik Hooker signs deal
Evans: DeSean Jackson will be 'very helpful'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Anderson starting, Pau Gasol to bench
Andre Iguodala (knee) will play on Saturday
Isaiah Thomas (hip) out for rest of playoffs
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) ruled out of Game 3
Enes Kanter detained in Romanian airport
Isaiah Thomas (hip) uncertain for Game 3
Not Just A Regular Guy: LeBron crushes Boston
Kyrie Irving scores 23 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown scores 19 points in bad loss
Gerald Green starting over Amir Johnson
Kevon Looney (hip) doubtful for Game 3
Andre Iguodala (knee) goes through practice
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
John Gibson exits Game 5 vs. Nashville
Rickard Rakell out for Game 5 vs Preds
Ryan Getzlaf fined $10,000 by the NHL
Justin Schultz might play in Game 5 on Sunday
Chad Ruhwedel suffers concussion on Friday
Sidney Crosby scores 1G, 1A in GM 4 win
Alex Burrows (LBI) won't suit up in GM 4
Preds lose Ryan Johansen for rest of playoffs
Alex Burrows is a game-time decision Friday
Patric Hornqvist won't return for Game 4
Penguins will start Matt Murray in Game 4
Corey Perry scores OT winner in GM 4 of WCF
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eggleston tops K&N PS-West final practice
Noah Gragson: NC Education Lottery 200
Michael Self leads K&N PS-West Practice 1
Cindric: NC Education Lottery 200 results
Toledo: Rain, Practice speeds set ARCA field
Kevin Lacroix earns Pinty's pole at CTMP
Chase Elliott gets fan vote into All-star
Daniel Suarez advances into All-star race
Erik Jones fails his “Pass in the Grass”
Ryan Blaney wins Monster Open stage 2
Clint Bowyer advances into All-star race
Jamie McMurray won 2014 All-star race
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stefani DQ at the Byron Nelson after 74 in R3
Horschel begins Nelson finale 1 back after 66
James Hahn bogey-free 64; leads Nelson by 1
Defender Garcia rides inward 29 to 64 in R3
Past champ J. Day posts -10 with 8-birdie 63
Schwartzel (wrist) WD during R3 of the Nelson
Quiros stays strong to lead Rocco Forte Open
Spieth headlines MCs for second straight week
Kokrak cards career-low 62 to grab AT&T lead
Horschel vaults into contention with 65 in R2
Career-low bogey-free 63 for Murray in R2
McIlroy WDs from BMW PGA to rest ribs
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Appy St. locks Satterfield down through 2021
SDSU lands 6'8'' Oregon St. transfer Robinett
Trouble in paradise: Bama has two commitments
Anwar: Zaire down to two schools, Texas one
Four-star Bama RB Pierce reopens recruitment
Auburn DT Antwuan Jackson moving onward
Texas DT Jordan Elliott decides to transfer
Report: United buys Coliseum naming rights
Exec: Barkley may be ‘best RB of last decade'
UT QB commit Martinez comped to Stidham
Ex-A&M WR Merritt headed to Last Chance U
Andreu: UF WR Callaway cited for marijuana
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sunderland dealing with serious injury issues
Firmino expected back for finale
Arter is struggling but Surman returns
Trippier returns to training ahead of Hull
Lloris in danger of missing season finale
Borja's forgettable first season likely over
Christian Kabasele a doubt for the finale
Miguel Britos faces a late fitness test
Jose Holebas could set a dubious record
Salomon Rondon probable for Swansea City
Gareth McAuley likely to feature at Swansea
Aaron Ramsey fit again for finale
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Dan Otero
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Wily Mo Peña
(DH)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Scott Downs
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Boone Logan
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Bradley Zimmer
(OF)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Nick Goody
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Clevinger | Starting Pitcher | #52
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/21/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Seminole (FL) CC
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 4 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mike Clevinger struck out eight over seven scoreless innings, and the Indians blanked the Astros 3-0 on Saturday.
Clevinger surrendered just two hits, both singles, while walking two over his seven dominant frames. He's now allowed just three runs over 17 1/3 innings this year, with three of his four appearances coming as starts. Control has been his biggest enemy -- he's walked 11, compared to 19 strikeouts -- but his stuff is impressive, rendering a good Astros lineup mostly useless Saturday. An interleague date with the Reds is on tap for Thursday.
May 20 - 7:52 PM
Mike Clevinger lasted just 4 1/3 innings and gave up three runs in a loss to the Twins on Saturday.
He gave up only three hits but struggled to throw strikes, walking five batters in the brief outing. He did manage five punchouts. He was unscored-upon through the first three frames, but the Twins pounced for three runs in the fourth inning. Clevinger basically beat himself in that inning by walking the first two batters, throwing two wild pitches and making a throwing error on a bunt by Joe Mauer. This was Clevinger's second start while filling in for injured ace Corey Kluber. He threw 5 2/3 shutout frames against the Royals in his first start on Sunday.
May 13 - 8:15 PM
Mike Clevinger was outstanding in Sunday's win over the Royals, allowing just one hit and four walks over his 5 2/3 innings of work.
The right-hander struck out five in the ballgame. The only hit that he allowed was a double to Salvador Perez. He stepped up in a big way, filling in for the injured Corey Kluber and out-dueled Danny Duffy who pitched very well on the other side. He's likely to take the ball again on Saturday against the Twins.
May 7 - 5:23 PM
Indians recalled RHP Mike Clevinger from Triple-A Columbus.
Clevinger will start Sunday in Kansas City and should make at least two starts while Corey Kluber (back) is on the shelf. The right-hander boasts a 1.50 ERA and 32/10 K/BB ratio over 30 innings for Columbus this season and is a worthy streaming option against a struggling Royals offense.
May 7 - 11:02 AM
Clevinger dominates, Tribe shuts out Astros
May 20 - 7:52 PM
Clevinger yields three runs in 4 1/3 innings
May 13 - 8:15 PM
Mike Clevinger outstanding in win over Royals
May 7 - 5:23 PM
Mike Clevinger recalled for Sunday start
May 7 - 11:02 AM
More Mike Clevinger Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.571
0
0
2
2
8
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CLE
3
2
1
1
0
0
10.1
4
3
3
9
11
0
0
2.61
1.26
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 20
@ HOU
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
2
0
0
2
8
0
0
.00
.57
May 16
TB
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
May 13
MIN
1
1
0
1
0
4.1
3
3
3
5
5
0
0
6.23
1.85
May 7
@ KC
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
1
0
0
4
5
0
0
.00
.88
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Columbus(INT)
AAA
6
6
3
1
0
30
23
5
5
10
32
0
0
1.500
1.100
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
2
Erik Gonzalez
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
CF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Austin Jackson
10-Day DL
Austin Jackson (toe) ran the bases on Wednesday morning at Progressive Field.
It's not clear yet whether the Indians will ask Jackson to go out on a minor league rehab assignment. He is already eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list and his hyperextended left big toe is obviously no longer an issue if he is able to run the bases with good intensity. There should be a decision soon.
May 17
3
Bradley Zimmer
RF
1
Abraham Almonte
10-Day DL
Abraham Almonte (biceps) is expected to miss 3-5 weeks.
Almonte was placed on the disabled list Tuesday after an MRI showed a high-grade strain in his right biceps tendon and it sounds like he'll be sidelined until sometime in mid-June. Top outfield prospect Bradley Zimmer got the call from Triple-A Columbus to fill his roster spot.
May 17
2
Brandon Guyer
10-Day DL
Brandon Guyer is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a left wrist sprain.
Guyer's wrist was bothering him for a little while before he aggravated the injury on a swing on Friday. He'll be out through mid-June at the earliest. Guyer was batting just .182/.237/.291 with one homer and five RBI in 21 games.
May 15
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
10-Day DL
Corey Kluber (back) threw a successful 40-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday.
Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway said the right-hander "looked really strong" during the workout. The next step for Kluber is a simulated game on Saturday, then probably a rehab start. It sounds like he could return to Cleveland's starting rotation before the end of May.
May 18
2
Carlos Carrasco
Sidelined
Carlos Carrasco (pectoral) is tentatively scheduled to make his next start on May 23 against the Reds.
That would be one week from today. Carrasco left Monday's start against the Rays due to left pectoral tightness, so the Indians will let him rest for two days before getting him back on his usual cycle. Mike Clevinger will move up in the rotation to start on Saturday against the Astros.
May 16
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Cody Anderson
60-Day DL
Indians placed RHP Cody Anderson on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Anderson will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Nick Goody
8
Shawn Armstrong
Week That Was: Freeman Down
How can Freddie Freeman's fantasy owners fill his void? Nick Nelson's weekly recap covers that and plenty more.
