Mike Clevinger | Starting Pitcher | #52 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (26) / 12/21/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Seminole (FL) CC Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (0) / LAA Contract: 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Mike Clevinger struck out eight over seven scoreless innings, and the Indians blanked the Astros 3-0 on Saturday. Clevinger surrendered just two hits, both singles, while walking two over his seven dominant frames. He's now allowed just three runs over 17 1/3 innings this year, with three of his four appearances coming as starts. Control has been his biggest enemy -- he's walked 11, compared to 19 strikeouts -- but his stuff is impressive, rendering a good Astros lineup mostly useless Saturday. An interleague date with the Reds is on tap for Thursday.

Mike Clevinger lasted just 4 1/3 innings and gave up three runs in a loss to the Twins on Saturday. He gave up only three hits but struggled to throw strikes, walking five batters in the brief outing. He did manage five punchouts. He was unscored-upon through the first three frames, but the Twins pounced for three runs in the fourth inning. Clevinger basically beat himself in that inning by walking the first two batters, throwing two wild pitches and making a throwing error on a bunt by Joe Mauer. This was Clevinger's second start while filling in for injured ace Corey Kluber. He threw 5 2/3 shutout frames against the Royals in his first start on Sunday.

Mike Clevinger was outstanding in Sunday's win over the Royals, allowing just one hit and four walks over his 5 2/3 innings of work. The right-hander struck out five in the ballgame. The only hit that he allowed was a double to Salvador Perez. He stepped up in a big way, filling in for the injured Corey Kluber and out-dueled Danny Duffy who pitched very well on the other side. He's likely to take the ball again on Saturday against the Twins.