Nate Jones | Relief Pitcher | #65 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (31) / 1/28/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Northern Kentucky Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $900,000, 2017: $1.9 million, 2018: $3.95 million, 2019: $4.65 million club option ($1.25 million buyout), 2020: $5.15 million club option ($1.25 million buyout), 2021: $6 million mutual option

Nate Jones left Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks due to a bruised right knee. Jones was pegged in the right knee by a sharp comebacker in the seventh inning of Wednesday's spring training contest. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward. The 31-year-old right-hander is expected to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. It remains to be seen whether this injury will sideline him for the tournament. Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter

Nate Jones is day-to-day with a bruised foot. Jones suffered the bruise Tuesday when Carlos Correa hit a screaming liner at the mound. X-rays turned up negative, so the righty reliever shouldn't be out long. Jones, 30, owns an impressive 2.20 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, and 15/4 K/BB ratio in 16 1/3 innings this season out of the White Sox bullpen. Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter