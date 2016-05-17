Player Page

Nate Jones | Relief Pitcher | #65

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/28/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Northern Kentucky
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Nate Jones left Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks due to a bruised right knee.
Jones was pegged in the right knee by a sharp comebacker in the seventh inning of Wednesday's spring training contest. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward. The 31-year-old right-hander is expected to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. It remains to be seen whether this injury will sideline him for the tournament. Mar 1 - 6:22 PM
Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CWS7105332870.24820181580002.29.89
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Brett Lawrie
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
2Tyler Saladino
3B1Todd Frazier
2Yoan Moncada
LF1Melky Cabrera
2Cody Asche
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Adam Engel
3Jacob May
4Peter Bourjos
RF1Rymer Liriano
2Willy Garcia
DH1Avisail Garcia
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Reynaldo Lopez
7Lucas Giolito
8Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Tommy Kahnle
8Chris Beck
9Juan Minaya
10Giovanni Soto
11Brad Goldberg
12Anthony Swarzak
 

 