Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nationals place Derek Norris on waivers
J.T. Realmuto a platoon option at first base?
Sal Perez suffers scary knee injury in WBC
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
Hyun-Jin Ryu fans two in spring debut
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
Tanaka fans seven in four shutout frames Sat.
O's close to minor league deal with Alvarez
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
Trevor May diagnosed with torn UCL
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
Yefri Perez
(SS)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Brandon Barnes
(OF)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Tom Koehler
(S)
David Phelps
(S)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Jeff Francoeur
(OF)
Kyle Lobstein
(S)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Frank Garces
(R)
Jeff Locke
(S)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Tomas Telis
(C)
Ramon Cabrera
(C)
Severino Gonzalez
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Jose Urena
(S)
Hunter Cervenka
(R)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Javy Guerra
(R)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Miguel Rojas
(2B)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Adam Conley
(S)
Cody Hall
(R)
Justin Nicolino
(S)
Moises Sierra
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Scott Copeland
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Austin Nola
(SS)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Brandon Cunniff
(R)
Steve Holm
(C)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Matt den Dekker
(OF)
Destin Hood
(OF)
Troy Patton
(R)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
Odrisamer Despaigne
(S)
Ryan Jackson
(2B)
Carlos Paulino
(C)
Dan Straily
(S)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Derek Dietrich
(2B)
J.T. Realmuto | Catcher | #11
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/18/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 211
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
J.T. Realmuto started and played five innings at first base Saturday in the Marlins' Grapefruit League win over the Astros.
Realmuto has only played catcher in the big leagues, though he did make one appearance at first base in the minors back in 2012 (he also played at third base once upon a time). Obviously Realmuto will still see most of his time at catcher but it's possible he could platoon at first with Justin Bour, who struggles to hit lefties.
Mar 11 - 8:40 PM
Source:
marlins.com
J.T. Realmuto is "under consideration" for the Team USA roster in the World Baseball Classic, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Buster Posey has already been confirmed to participate, so Realmuto would give Team USA a capable backup. It's worth noting that pool play begins in Miami, so it would be a convenient arrangement for all involved. Realmuto, who turns 26 in March, batted .303/.343/.428 with 11 homers, 48 RBI, and 12 steals over 137 games last season.
Jan 10 - 11:44 AM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
J.T. Realmuto hit his 11th home run of the season in Thursday's loss to the Braves.
The dinger, a solo blast, came against Braves starter Josh Collmenter in the seventh inning. It was his only hit on the evening. Despite having just three hits in his last 17 at-bats, the 25-year-old is enjoying a strong season at the dish overall, posting a .308/.349/.437 line with 46 RBI and 59 runs scored. He also leads all catchers with 11 stolen bases in 15 tries.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 11:01:00 PM
J.T. Realmuto is not in the Marlins starting lineup on Saturday.
It's a routine day off for the hard-hitting backstop. Jeff Mathis will work behind the dish for the Marlins and bat seventh against Rich Hill and the Dodgers.
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 03:16:00 PM
Source:
Joe Frisaro on Twitter
J.T. Realmuto a platoon option at first base?
Mar 11 - 8:40 PM
Realmuto under consideration for USA roster
Jan 10 - 11:44 AM
Realmuto hits 11th home run in loss to Braves
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 11:01:00 PM
J.T. Realmuto not in Marlins lineup Saturday
Sat, Sep 10, 2016 03:16:00 PM
More J.T. Realmuto Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
137
509
154
31
0
11
48
60
28
100
12
4
.303
.343
.428
.771
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
129
0
0
0
0
0
2
J.T. Realmuto's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
J.T. Realmuto's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View J.T. Realmuto's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
J.T. Realmuto's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
3
Tomas Telis
4
Ramon Cabrera
5
Carlos Paulino
1B
1
Justin Bour
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
Sidelined
Dee Gordon (pink eye) will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Mets.
Gordon was originally scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday, but he was sent home due to pink eye. Fortunately, it didn't take him long to get back to normal. The 28-year-old should come at a discount in fantasy drafts this year after his disappointing 2016, but his speed remains a game-changer.
Feb 28
2
Derek Dietrich
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Miguel Rojas
3
Ryan Jackson
4
Austin Nola
5
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
2
Destin Hood
CF
1
Christian Yelich
2
Yefri Perez
3
Matt den Dekker
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
2
Adam Conley
3
Edinson Volquez
4
Dan Straily
5
Tom Koehler
6
Jeff Locke
Sidelined
Marlins manager Don Mattingly indicated Friday that Jeff Locke (biceps) will begin the season on the disabled list.
Locke has been dealing with biceps tendinitis for nearly three weeks, and although he's resumed throwing he's just not going to have enough time to get ready in time for the opener. The left-hander was pegged for a likely long relief role even if he was healthy.
Mar 10
7
Jose Urena
8
Justin Nicolino
9
Scott Copeland
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Brian Ellington
8
Nick Wittgren
9
Odrisamer Despaigne
Sidelined
Odrisamer Despaigne (oblique) will be shut down for the next week.
Despaigne tweaked his oblique during an appearance on Thursday. It shouldn't affect his availability for the start of the season as long as he can avoid a setback.
Mar 3
10
Hunter Cervenka
11
Severino Gonzalez
12
Drew Steckenrider
13
Brandon Cunniff
14
Javy Guerra
