J.T. Realmuto | Catcher | #11

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/18/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 211
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
J.T. Realmuto started and played five innings at first base Saturday in the Marlins' Grapefruit League win over the Astros.
Realmuto has only played catcher in the big leagues, though he did make one appearance at first base in the minors back in 2012 (he also played at third base once upon a time). Obviously Realmuto will still see most of his time at catcher but it's possible he could platoon at first with Justin Bour, who struggles to hit lefties. Mar 11 - 8:40 PM
Source: marlins.com
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
13750915431011486028100124.303.343.428.771
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016129000002
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
3Tomas Telis
4Ramon Cabrera
5Carlos Paulino
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
2B1Dee Gordon
2Derek Dietrich
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3Ryan Jackson
4Austin Nola
5J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
LF1Marcell Ozuna
2Destin Hood
CF1Christian Yelich
2Yefri Perez
3Matt den Dekker
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Adam Conley
3Edinson Volquez
4Dan Straily
5Tom Koehler
6Jeff Locke
7Jose Urena
8Justin Nicolino
9Scott Copeland
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Brian Ellington
8Nick Wittgren
9Odrisamer Despaigne
10Hunter Cervenka
11Severino Gonzalez
12Drew Steckenrider
13Brandon Cunniff
14Javy Guerra
 

 