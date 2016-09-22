J.T. Realmuto | Catcher | #11 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (25) / 3/18/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 211 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (0) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

J.T. Realmuto started and played five innings at first base Saturday in the Marlins' Grapefruit League win over the Astros. Realmuto has only played catcher in the big leagues, though he did make one appearance at first base in the minors back in 2012 (he also played at third base once upon a time). Obviously Realmuto will still see most of his time at catcher but it's possible he could platoon at first with Justin Bour, who struggles to hit lefties. Source: marlins.com

J.T. Realmuto is "under consideration" for the Team USA roster in the World Baseball Classic, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Buster Posey has already been confirmed to participate, so Realmuto would give Team USA a capable backup. It's worth noting that pool play begins in Miami, so it would be a convenient arrangement for all involved. Realmuto, who turns 26 in March, batted .303/.343/.428 with 11 homers, 48 RBI, and 12 steals over 137 games last season. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

J.T. Realmuto hit his 11th home run of the season in Thursday's loss to the Braves. The dinger, a solo blast, came against Braves starter Josh Collmenter in the seventh inning. It was his only hit on the evening. Despite having just three hits in his last 17 at-bats, the 25-year-old is enjoying a strong season at the dish overall, posting a .308/.349/.437 line with 46 RBI and 59 runs scored. He also leads all catchers with 11 stolen bases in 15 tries.